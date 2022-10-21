BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies celebrate Senior Day when they host the Missouri Tigers for Sunday’s 4 p.m. match at Ellis Field. Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri makes his second attempt at landing his 500th career victory. With his next win, Guerrieri becomes the fifth NCAA Division I women’s soccer head coach to reach the milestone. He would become the 10th NCAA women’s soccer head coach in any of the three divisions to reach the 500-win plateau. Among active NCAA Division I head coaches, only North Carolina’s Anson Dorrance and Santa Clara’s Jerry Smith have more victories than Guerrieri.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO