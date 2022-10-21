Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Florida Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 5 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M leads the all-time series, 3-2, including wins in the last two matchups. The Aggies last hosted Florida in 2020, coming away with a 41-38 victory after Seth Small made a 26-yard field goal as time expired.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Shutout Opponents on the Final Day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The final day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational saw the Aggie women’s tennis team win all eight matches of singles play against Arkansas and Utah at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday. Starting the show against the Razorbacks, No. 58 Mary Stoiana defeated Indianna...
KBTX.com
Fernández García-Poggio Wins Stroke Play Championship; Aggies Earn Top Seed at East Lake Cup
ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio won the individual stroke play title at the East Lake Cup by two strokes on Monday, securing the No. 1 seed for the Aggies heading into match play at the East Lake Golf Club. “Blanca picked up...
KBTX.com
No. 3 women’s golf preps for historic East Lake Cup
ATLANTA, Georgia – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete at the historic East Lake Cup at the East Lake Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship, Oct. 24-26. The Field. Texas A&M will be pitted up against three of...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Drops Sunday Match Versus No. 16 Kentucky
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped Sunday match against No. 16 Kentucky (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24) at Reed Arena. Elena Karakasi was at the forefront for the Maroon & White (11-10, 3-7 SEC) as she registered her 30th career double-double with 35 assists and 13 digs. Caroline Meuth led A&M in kills with 13, while adding 13 digs. Logan Lednicky had another strong day as she registered her fifth career double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs. Lauren Hogan and Molly Brown were the defensive standouts for the Aggies, Hogan registered a season-high 24 digs, while Brown had a career-high nine blocks.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: vs. Missouri
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies celebrate Senior Day when they host the Missouri Tigers for Sunday’s 4 p.m. match at Ellis Field. Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri makes his second attempt at landing his 500th career victory. With his next win, Guerrieri becomes the fifth NCAA Division I women’s soccer head coach to reach the milestone. He would become the 10th NCAA women’s soccer head coach in any of the three divisions to reach the 500-win plateau. Among active NCAA Division I head coaches, only North Carolina’s Anson Dorrance and Santa Clara’s Jerry Smith have more victories than Guerrieri.
KBTX.com
Trio of Aggie offensive lineman out for the season
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday that three offensive linemen, Bryce Foster, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, and Aki Ogunbiyi would all be sidelined due to injury for the remainder of the season. Foster was dealing with illness earlier in the season but started at...
KBTX.com
Senior Day Ends with 1-1 Draw against Missouri
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field. The five Texas A&M seniors Kenna Caldwell, Katie Smith, Jai Smith, Ali Russell and Natalie Yoo were recognized prior to the match for Senior Day. It also marked the final regular season match on Ellis Field for graduate Karlina Sample.
KBTX.com
Aggies return to Kyle Field riding first three game losing streak since 2014
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Aggie football team was hoping to start the second half of their season with their ninth straight win over South Carolina in the series. Instead they got off to a brutal start at Williams Brice Stadium Saturday night and suffered a 30-24 loss. Two...
KBTX.com
Aggie Golf Closes Out Fall on Strong Note
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed out its fall schedule with an eight-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday at the Lakeside Course. Over the final 36 holes of the tournament, the Aggies were 18-under par which was...
KBTX.com
Aggie Golf Rebounds With Strong Second Round
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team rebounded from a rough first day with the second-lowest round of the day on Saturday at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate at the Lakeside Course. Led by a strong round by senior Sam Bennett, the Aggies...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M University recognized for student veterans success second year in a row
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University was recognized Monday morning for its efforts in supporting student veteran success in higher education. The university was presented the Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award (VEERA) Gold Award by the National President & CEO of Student Veterans of America, Jared Lyon. This is the second year in a row that the university has received this recognition. The ceremony also took place during the 14th Annual Texas A&M University System Military-Affiliated Students Symposium.
KBTX.com
Johnson Named Thorpe Award Semifinalist
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named a semifinalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Monday afternoon. Johnson is one of the elite tacklers in the SEC and a veteran leader in the Aggie secondary. The East...
KBTX.com
Sam Houston’s Kavian Gaither and Seth Morgan named the TicketSmarter WAC Football Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week
ARLINGTON, Texas – Stephen F. Austin’s Xavier Gipson, Sam Houston’s Kavian Gaither and Seth Morgan have been named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Football Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, for the game week ending on Saturday, Oct. 22. Gipson, a senior wide...
KBTX.com
Six Brazos Valley teams ranked in DCTF Rankings ahead of Week 10
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 10 of the season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station dropped from the rankings for the first time this year and A&M Consolidated jumped in at No. 10. The Tigers are coming off a 52-7 win over Georgetown East View and will take on College Station in a crosstown showdown this Friday.
KBTX.com
Bryan wins on the road over Midway 50-21
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Malcom Gooden returned under center for the Bryan Vikings and led them to a 50-21 win over Midway at Panther Stadium on Friday night. Bryan’s Jevalen Made’s touchdown tied the game at 7 in the first quarter. Then with Bryan up 14-7, Gooden, who hurt his hand early this season, hits Tyson Turner for the touchdown to extend the Vikings’ advantage.
KBTX.com
Burton beats Runge 39-8 on ‘Senior Night’
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The second ranked Burton Panthers (8-0, 5-0) continue their regular season road show as their stadium continues to be worked on during this season and kept their unbeaten record intact following a senior night road victory over Runge at Bluejay Stadium 39-8. The Panthers scored on their first six possessions to take a commanding 39-0 lead and cruise to their 8th straight win on the year.
KBTX.com
Consol clinches playoff berth with 52-7 win over East View
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Georgetown East View 52-7 Friday night at Tiger Field. The Tigers moved to 5-0 in District 11-5A Division I and clinched a playoff berth. Trey Taylor led the Tigers with three total touchdowns. Keshun Thomas added two touchdowns, and...
KBTX.com
City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
KBTX.com
Cameron Yoe wins Battle of the Bell to stay undefeated in district play
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 8 Cameron Yoe football team beat Rockdale 47-21 in the 68th annual Battle of the Bell at Yoe Field. Rockdale scored first on a 70-yard touchdown run from Tim Grice on the first play from scrimmage, but it was all Yoemen from there. Cameron...
Comments / 0