ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for Florida Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 5 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M leads the all-time series, 3-2, including wins in the last two matchups. The Aggies last hosted Florida in 2020, coming away with a 41-38 victory after Seth Small made a 26-yard field goal as time expired.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 3 women’s golf preps for historic East Lake Cup

ATLANTA, Georgia – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete at the historic East Lake Cup at the East Lake Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship, Oct. 24-26. The Field. Texas A&M will be pitted up against three of...
ATLANTA, GA
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Drops Sunday Match Versus No. 16 Kentucky

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped Sunday match against No. 16 Kentucky (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24) at Reed Arena. Elena Karakasi was at the forefront for the Maroon & White (11-10, 3-7 SEC) as she registered her 30th career double-double with 35 assists and 13 digs. Caroline Meuth led A&M in kills with 13, while adding 13 digs. Logan Lednicky had another strong day as she registered her fifth career double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs. Lauren Hogan and Molly Brown were the defensive standouts for the Aggies, Hogan registered a season-high 24 digs, while Brown had a career-high nine blocks.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: vs. Missouri

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies celebrate Senior Day when they host the Missouri Tigers for Sunday’s 4 p.m. match at Ellis Field. Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri makes his second attempt at landing his 500th career victory. With his next win, Guerrieri becomes the fifth NCAA Division I women’s soccer head coach to reach the milestone. He would become the 10th NCAA women’s soccer head coach in any of the three divisions to reach the 500-win plateau. Among active NCAA Division I head coaches, only North Carolina’s Anson Dorrance and Santa Clara’s Jerry Smith have more victories than Guerrieri.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Trio of Aggie offensive lineman out for the season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday that three offensive linemen, Bryce Foster, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, and Aki Ogunbiyi would all be sidelined due to injury for the remainder of the season. Foster was dealing with illness earlier in the season but started at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Senior Day Ends with 1-1 Draw against Missouri

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field. The five Texas A&M seniors Kenna Caldwell, Katie Smith, Jai Smith, Ali Russell and Natalie Yoo were recognized prior to the match for Senior Day. It also marked the final regular season match on Ellis Field for graduate Karlina Sample.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Golf Closes Out Fall on Strong Note

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed out its fall schedule with an eight-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday at the Lakeside Course. Over the final 36 holes of the tournament, the Aggies were 18-under par which was...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Golf Rebounds With Strong Second Round

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team rebounded from a rough first day with the second-lowest round of the day on Saturday at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate at the Lakeside Course. Led by a strong round by senior Sam Bennett, the Aggies...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M University recognized for student veterans success second year in a row

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University was recognized Monday morning for its efforts in supporting student veteran success in higher education. The university was presented the Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award (VEERA) Gold Award by the National President & CEO of Student Veterans of America, Jared Lyon. This is the second year in a row that the university has received this recognition. The ceremony also took place during the 14th Annual Texas A&M University System Military-Affiliated Students Symposium.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Johnson Named Thorpe Award Semifinalist

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named a semifinalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Monday afternoon. Johnson is one of the elite tacklers in the SEC and a veteran leader in the Aggie secondary. The East...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Six Brazos Valley teams ranked in DCTF Rankings ahead of Week 10

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 10 of the season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station dropped from the rankings for the first time this year and A&M Consolidated jumped in at No. 10. The Tigers are coming off a 52-7 win over Georgetown East View and will take on College Station in a crosstown showdown this Friday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan wins on the road over Midway 50-21

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Malcom Gooden returned under center for the Bryan Vikings and led them to a 50-21 win over Midway at Panther Stadium on Friday night. Bryan’s Jevalen Made’s touchdown tied the game at 7 in the first quarter. Then with Bryan up 14-7, Gooden, who hurt his hand early this season, hits Tyson Turner for the touchdown to extend the Vikings’ advantage.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Burton beats Runge 39-8 on ‘Senior Night’

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The second ranked Burton Panthers (8-0, 5-0) continue their regular season road show as their stadium continues to be worked on during this season and kept their unbeaten record intact following a senior night road victory over Runge at Bluejay Stadium 39-8. The Panthers scored on their first six possessions to take a commanding 39-0 lead and cruise to their 8th straight win on the year.
BURTON, TX
KBTX.com

Consol clinches playoff berth with 52-7 win over East View

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Georgetown East View 52-7 Friday night at Tiger Field. The Tigers moved to 5-0 in District 11-5A Division I and clinched a playoff berth. Trey Taylor led the Tigers with three total touchdowns. Keshun Thomas added two touchdowns, and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
HUNTSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy