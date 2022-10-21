Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the CountryTravel MavenClifton, NJ
New York prides itself on being a home for immigrants. Now its homelessness issue is being exacerbated by bused migrantsVictorNew York City, NY
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in NewarkMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Related
NBC New York
Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting
A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day. Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.
NYPD to offer cash, iPads for guns at Staten Island buyback event
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD, the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office, and the NYC Police Foundation will be hosting a gun buyback event in Grant City on Saturday, Nov. 12. The event will take place at the Edward K. Esposito Memorial Community Center, 142 Midland Ave., from...
Photos Released Of Newark Stabbing, Shooting Suspect
Newark police seek the public's help identifying the pictured suspect in connection with a stabbing and shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15. At approximately 4:50 p.m., Newark police responded to the 300 block of Lyons Avenue on a call of shots fired. Responding officers found a juvenile stabbing victim who was taken to University Hospital for treatment. He is reportedly in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.
Girl, 14, stabbed on subway train in Manhattan: Report
A 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed on a Manhattan subway train Sunday afternoon, the Daily News reported. The teen got into an argument with two girls while on the southbound 1 train heading to the W. 191st St. station in Washington Heights at around 4:10 p.m., the report said.
VIDEO: Woman with child sprays Bronx MTA bus driver in face with unknown substance
Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx following a verbal dispute last month, authorities said.
NJSP: Two Dead, Three Ejected In Separate Garden State Parkway Crashes Miles And Minutes Apart
UPDATE: Three occupants were ejected and two people died in separate Garden State Parkway crashes within two miles and less than 15 minutes of one another, authorities confirmed. A BMW X5 was headed north on the Parkway near milepost 157.9 in Clifton when it veered off the road, hit a...
roi-nj.com
Baraka: Newark to crack down on smoke shops (illegally) distributing cannabis
It seems like a smart business model: Buy a vaping product, get cannabis as a “gift.”. It’s just not legal. And Newark Mayor Ras Baraka made it clear Monday that the city will go after all businesses that attempt an end-around of cannabis distribution rules and regulations. “While...
Man, 62, fatally shot in head on Bronx street
A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a residential Bronx street, police said Monday. Russell Scott Wells was shot on E. 219th St. near Barnes Ave. in Williamsbridge at 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, cops said. Cops were drawn to the scene by an alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech network of citywide sensors designed to detect gunfire. Medics rushed Wells to Jacobi Medical Center, ...
Authorities make 41 arrests in Essex County warrant sweep
The fugitives were arrested for felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession.
Cops: Separate car stops led to seizure of ‘ghost gun’ in Mariners Harbor and firearm in Stapleton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly was caught with a “ghost gun” during a car stop in his home community of Mariners Harbor. Eagle-eyed officers spotted excessive tint on a white, 2016 Honda driven by Erick Garcia of Holland Avenue in the vicinity of Brabant Street and South Avenue on Sunday around 10 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD searching for missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman. Laura Lyons, a resident of the 7000 block of Amboy Road, was last seen leaving her home at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Pair Nabbed In Essex County Carjacking, Gas Station Robbery: Sheriff
Two juveniles were arrested in Essex County in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery, authorities said. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Essex County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics arrested two unnamed suspects for an alleged carjacking in Newark on Frelinghuysen Avenue, and an alleged armed robbery of an Exxon station on McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark.
Staten Island Railway running with delays Monday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Multiple Staten Island Railway trains will not run as normally scheduled Monday night, according to the MTA. The 6:18 p.m. train from St. George to Great Kills did not run, the agency said in an alert issued at 6:21 p.m. The 6:16 p.m. train from St. George to Tottenville instead was adjusted to make all local stops.
Driver in fatal Toms River, NJ hit-and-run stopped to look at victim, sped off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
Police Search For Child Luring Suspect
MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department is currently investigating an attempted child luring in Pine Lake Park that occurred Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 2:39 p.m. near Northampton Boulevard and Monmouth Avenue. A woman called police reporting that a four-door white sedan with tinted windows pulled up as her daughter got off the school bus. The driver proceeded to make multiple gestures for the girl to get into his car, police said.
Car overturns on property of St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities responded to a car that flipped over on the property of St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School on Monday. The crash occurred around noon on a road off of Hylan Boulevard that leads to an athletic field at the school, located at 5150 Hylan Blvd.
Video: Dirt bikes, ATVs pop wheelies through red light on busy Staten Island roadway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steer clear of illegal motorized vehicles popping wheelies on Staten Island. A new video submitted to the Advance/SILive.com shows several dirt bikes and ATVs speeding through a red light on Richmond Avenue, traveling southbound at the busy intersection of Rockland Avenue. The video was recorded at 6:23 p.m. on Friday by a Staten Island driver who wishes to remain anonymous.
Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County
A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
Cops identify woman, 26, found dead in bin on Staten Island; man, 56, arrested in connection with incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have identified Lahuma Payton, 26, of Mariners Harbor as the woman whose lifeless body was found stuffed in a bin outside a home in Port Richmond. Officers made the horrifying discovery of the partially-dressed woman who was wrapped in a blanket inside a plastic...
Car flips over on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp during morning rush
STATEN ISLAND, — A car overturned on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp during the Monday morning rush hour. A red Cadillac flipped on its side near Burbank Avenue at the former location for ShopRite. Police and FDNY were at the scene. The SUV was quickly righted by emergency responders.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1