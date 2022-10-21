ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting

A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day. Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Photos Released Of Newark Stabbing, Shooting Suspect

Newark police seek the public's help identifying the pictured suspect in connection with a stabbing and shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15. At approximately 4:50 p.m., Newark police responded to the 300 block of Lyons Avenue on a call of shots fired. Responding officers found a juvenile stabbing victim who was taken to University Hospital for treatment. He is reportedly in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily News

Man, 62, fatally shot in head on Bronx street

A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a residential Bronx street, police said Monday. Russell Scott Wells was shot on E. 219th St. near Barnes Ave. in Williamsbridge at 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, cops said. Cops were drawn to the scene by an alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech network of citywide sensors designed to detect gunfire. Medics rushed Wells to Jacobi Medical Center, ...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Separate car stops led to seizure of ‘ghost gun’ in Mariners Harbor and firearm in Stapleton

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly was caught with a “ghost gun” during a car stop in his home community of Mariners Harbor. Eagle-eyed officers spotted excessive tint on a white, 2016 Honda driven by Erick Garcia of Holland Avenue in the vicinity of Brabant Street and South Avenue on Sunday around 10 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Pair Nabbed In Essex County Carjacking, Gas Station Robbery: Sheriff

Two juveniles were arrested in Essex County in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery, authorities said. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Essex County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics arrested two unnamed suspects for an alleged carjacking in Newark on Frelinghuysen Avenue, and an alleged armed robbery of an Exxon station on McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Search For Child Luring Suspect

MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department is currently investigating an attempted child luring in Pine Lake Park that occurred Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 2:39 p.m. near Northampton Boulevard and Monmouth Avenue. A woman called police reporting that a four-door white sedan with tinted windows pulled up as her daughter got off the school bus. The driver proceeded to make multiple gestures for the girl to get into his car, police said.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Video: Dirt bikes, ATVs pop wheelies through red light on busy Staten Island roadway

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steer clear of illegal motorized vehicles popping wheelies on Staten Island. A new video submitted to the Advance/SILive.com shows several dirt bikes and ATVs speeding through a red light on Richmond Avenue, traveling southbound at the busy intersection of Rockland Avenue. The video was recorded at 6:23 p.m. on Friday by a Staten Island driver who wishes to remain anonymous.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County

A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy