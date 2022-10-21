Read full article on original website
Suspect in custody in apparent double homicide in St. Paul
Two are dead and one is in custody following an apparent double-homicide in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul, bringing the city’s reported homicide total for 2022 to 31
Suspect says TV told him to kill two men at St. Paul sober house
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man charged with the death of two people at a sober living home told police he was encouraged by his television to commit the crimes.Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing two men Thursday afternoon.RELATED: St. Paul police investigate double homicide in Payne-PhalenIt happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from multiple lacerations and stab wounds, police say.According to the criminal...
St. Paul double homicide: Charges against 32-year-old man reveal details
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors charged a St. Paul man in connection to the double homicide Thursday afternoon in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Joseph Sandoval II, 32, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated in the death of the two men in a St. Paul sober house.
One dead, another wounded in St. Helena Parish shooting
ST. HELENA PARISH - A man was killed and another man was hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office sad the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Calmes Road shortly before 4 p.m. No details about the victims or the suspect have been...
Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash
A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
St. Paul man sentenced to 14 years for kidnapping ex at gunpoint
A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before driving her to Wisconsin. Derrick Johnathan Fasig, 28, kicked in the window of his ex's Minneapolis home and kidnapped her at gunpoint on Feb. 10. After he forced her into his...
Woman dead after rollover crash in northeastern North Dakota
NEKOMA, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman from Edmore, N.D. died in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 in northeastern North Dakota late Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the 24-year-old woman was in a pickup traveling north six miles south of Nekoma, northeast of Devils Lake, when she entered the east ditch. The woman overcorrected the vehicle, crossed the centerline, and rolled an unknown number of times into the west ditch.
23-year-old security guard shot, killed on duty at Uptown restaurant
MINNEAPOLIS — The 23-year-old man who was shot and killed while wokring as a security guard at an Uptown restaurant Sunday has been identified, according to a GoFundMe created by his family and a statement by the restaurant. On Sunday, Oct. 16, according to the family's GoFundMe, Gabriel "Dino"...
Alert issued for Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi
A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday was issued Friday by the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on...
Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot...
Man's body found submerged inside vehicle in Neshaminy Creek
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A 56-year-old man's body was found inside a vehicle that submerged in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday, the Bucks County Coroner's Office announced. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Totem Lane in Bensalem.At around noon, fire departments and rescue crews located the vehicle in the water. The man's name won't be released until the next of kin is notified. Bristol Township Police are investigating the incident.
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
Michigan man dies from ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria after helping in Hurricane Ian recovery
JENISON, Mich. - When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida last month, James Hewitt rushed from Jenison, Michigan, to help his friend who was in need. Days later, 56-year-old Hewitt would be dead after contracting a rare but dangerous bacterial infection. His fiancée, 54-year-old Leah DeLano, said he left for Florida...
St. Paul high school football players ask for second chance after suspension ends season
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - High school football players in St. Paul are asking for a second chance after they were suspended from post-season play. It wasn’t the way seniors at Harding Senior High School envisioned ending their football season. "It hurts just because this is the best...
St. Paul police: Man dies after Frogtown shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood, marking the city's 29th homicide of the year.Police say it happened at about 6:35 p.m. near Thomas Avenue West and Grotto Street North. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds."The victim later died from his injuries at a local hospital.Police are still searching for the shooter, and ask for anyone with information to call SPPD's Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.
Video shows bison charging woman who got too close to herd at Texas state park
QUITAQUE, Texas - A woman who admittedly strayed too close to a herd of bison in Texas was injured after one of the bison "gored" her and threw her into a bush. "But you know it’s going to make a hell of a tick tock," the woman said in a text message as she reportedly waited 50 minutes for help to arrive.
MPD searching for 3 suspects caught on video leaving shooting victim's body in alley
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are in the middle of an active search for three people who are seen on video pulling a shooting victim out of a car and leaving him for dead. MPD identified the victim as 23-year-old Deljuan Pendleton. A Minneapolis investigator told KARE 11 that if...
It rained mud in Minnesota
Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
University of Minnesota reaches tentative agreement with service workers
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A tentative agreement is in place between the University of Minnesota and a union representing hundreds of service workers at the university, who were set to go on strike this week. According to Teamsters Local 320, which represents about 1,500 service workers on Twin Cities and...
