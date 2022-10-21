Hillsboro, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Hillsboro.
The Sherwood High School football team will have a game with Glencoe High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.
Sherwood High School
Glencoe High School
October 20, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
The McMinnville High School football team will have a game with Liberty High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.
McMinnville High School
Liberty High School
October 20, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
The Newberg High School football team will have a game with Century High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.
Newberg High School
Century High School
October 20, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
