Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Hillsboro.

The Sherwood High School football team will have a game with Glencoe High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.

Sherwood High School
Glencoe High School
October 20, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The McMinnville High School football team will have a game with Liberty High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.

McMinnville High School
Liberty High School
October 20, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Newberg High School football team will have a game with Century High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.

Newberg High School
Century High School
October 20, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

Hillsboro News-Times

Former Pizza Hut catches fire in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said the fire Sunday night, Oct. 23, left the building 'heavily damaged.'A former restaurant near downtown Hillsboro was "heavily damaged" in a fire Sunday night, Oct. 23, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. The fire agency said multiple 911 callers reported 10-foot-tall flames and black smoke at 725 S.W. Oak St., the former location of a Pizza Hut franchise, at 10 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the fire — which was upgraded to a second alarm — was so severe that they did not risk entering the building, which they were concerned could...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Many Oregon school districts launch plans to boost 3rd graders critically behind in reading, while some stay the course

Confronted with evidence that huge shares of elementary pupils read significantly below grade level after years of pandemic-impacted schooling, Portland-area school districts are mounting varied approaches to boost literacy in the earliest grades, The Oregonian/OregonLive has found. An overwhelming number of Oregon’s third-graders, including more than half of Black and...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Historical Gravesite's Mystery Focus of N. Oregon Coast Presentation

October 27 begins the season for History & Hops on the north Oregon coast, with the presentation series in Seaside kicking off on October 27. History & Hops is hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, September through May, at Seaside Brewing Co. These events are free to attend and everyone is welcome to join in the fun.
SEASIDE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’

One thing that stuck out to Republican candidate Tracy Cramer in talking to voters in Woodburn, Gervais and Salem recently was how upset parents still felt about how K-12 education was handled during the pandemic.  She said they were frustrated with long school closures and concerned about some lessons overheard or seen in online classes. […] The post State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Witchcraft store opens in historic Orenco Mercantile

Just in time for Halloween: The historic Orenco grocery building in one of Hillsboro’s oldest neighborhoods has reopened as a retail store selling Wiccan items, witchcraft supplies and oddities. The husband-and-wife team of August Hesse and Courtney Pheils-Hesse – both practicing Wiccans – purchased the combination store and residence...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

EF-0 tornado brings hail, tears up bushes, blows off siding near Sandy

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - A weak tornado touched down on Saturday afternoon near Sandy, according to the National Weather Service. Many in Cherryville, a community east of Sandy, were stunned when they looked out their windows shortly after 4:30 p.m. to see what the NWS classified on Sunday as an EF-0 tornado. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 miles per hour and tend to cause minimal damage.
SANDY, OR
KCBY

Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash

An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
EUGENE, OR
