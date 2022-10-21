Read full article on original website
WLBT
Lumumba dismisses governor’s turkey-pardoning ‘tantrum’ as ‘patently false’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after Gov. Tate Reeves ratcheted up the rhetoric in his ongoing feud with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor has turned the tables, saying it’s the governor who is playing politics. Last week, the governor took the mayor and his administration to task...
Mississippi Insight for Oct. 23, 2022: Young and Reeves
12 News' Byron Brown sits down with Shuwaski Young, Democratic candidate for Mississippi's Congressional 3rd District. And Gov. Tate Reeves defends the state's handling of Jackson's water emergency.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi legislative delegation reacts to civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The EPA is currently running a civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson’s water system. Two representatives and a senator all agreed they understand why there’s a need to take a closer look at whether there’s been discrimination against the City of Jackson when it comes to providing funds to improve the system.
Vicksburg Post
Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi
Vicksburg pastor the Rev. James O. Bowman Sr. and his church, New Beginning Church were selected pastor and church of the year at the third annual Best of Mississippi Awards on Oct. 1 in Flowood. Bowman has been in the ministry for 25 years and is married to J. Bowman.
vicksburgnews.com
Urban Legends of Mississippi
Urban legends are always exciting because you get to learn more about the people living in a certain region, their beliefs and ideas. There are many Mississippi Urban Legends as well, many of which might seem unfathomable for a lot of people. Here are some of the most interesting Mississippi Urban Legends!
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi receives funding for managing Chronic Wasting Disease
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced on Oct. 12 that it is providing $9.4 million to 27 States and six Tribes or Tribal organizations to further develop and implement Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management and response activities in wild and farmed cervids (e.g., deer, elk).
Where are Mississippi university students from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to eight public universities that are overseen by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL). Those eight universities are Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, The Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, The University of Mississippi and The University of […]
WTOK-TV
Marsy’s Law for Mississippi pushes to pass legislation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the color purple symbolizes the anti-domestic violence movement. The American Hospital Association said the color purple represents courage, survival, honor and a commitment to ending all forms of domestic violence. Marsy’s Law for Mississippi is one...
‘Change has come’: Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of people applauded — and some wiped away tears — as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations he had flirted with a white woman in a country store. “Change has come, and […]
How you can get screened for lung cancer in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lung cancer is one of top causes of cancer deaths in the United States. On November 12, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) will join with the National Lung Cancer Roundtable, the American College of Radiology and the Radiology Health Equity Coalition to take part in National Lung Cancer Screening Day. […]
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Man apprehended, charged with murder of Mississippi woman
A man wanted for the murder of a Mississippi woman has been captured. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jeremy Gaines, 32, was apprehended by deputies with the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office. Gaines has been charged with the death of La’tika Wade, 31, who was killed in...
wtva.com
Mississippi legislators hope to reinstate voting rights for convicted felons
COLUMBUS, MS (WTVA) -- Members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus hosted a public forum at the Communiversity at EMCC's Golden Triangle campus. Those attending could let their voice be heard on political issues facing the state, including giving those with criminal convictions an easier path to voting rights. ACLU...
Chance of severe weather returns to large portion of Mississippi
A chance of severe weather returns to the forecast for a large portion of Mississippi Tuesday. Officials with the National Weather Service in Jackson issued an advisory Sunday in advance of a cold front expected to move through the state Tuesday between 8 a.n. and 5 p.m. Forecasters say the...
Alert issued for Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi
A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday was issued Friday by the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on...
Mississippi man sentenced for threatening race war
A Mississippi man will spend more than two years in prison after he reportedly made threats to start a race war.
P-EBT benefits released for Mississippi PreK-12 students
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced the agencies have begun releasing P-EBT benefits to more than 275,000 children who were in grades PreK-12 and participated in the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year. Families of students in PreK-12 […]
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
Natchez Democrat
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease
STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
WLBT
Firm selected by Jackson’s RFP will get water system contract, city attorney says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the state of Mississippi and the city of Jackson are both looking for management companies to helm the city’s water system for the next twelve months, City Attorney Catoria Martin said the firm selected by Jackson’s request for proposals will be the one the city chooses and pays.
