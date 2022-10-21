Read full article on original website
Related
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Ukraine invites UN nuclear inspectors after discredited ‘dirty bomb’ claim
UN nuclear chief says expert team will visit two Ukrainian sites in ‘coming days’ despite facilities confirmed to be safe a month ago
Voice of America
Western Nations Dismiss Russian Claim Ukraine Will Use a ‘Dirty Bomb’
Western countries on Monday said they rejected Russia’s accusation that Ukraine plans to use a “dirty bomb.”. A dirty bomb is a bomb that includes radioactive material but is not a nuclear bomb. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with Western foreign ministers on Sunday. He said Russia...
Voice of America
Russia to Bring 'Dirty Bomb' Allegations to UN as West Rebuffs Claims
Despite rebuffs from Western nations, Russia continued to accuse Ukraine of preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and said it would bring the matter to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. Diplomats said Russia has told council counterparts it will bring up the issue during a closed-door meeting of the...
Voice of America
Albania, Israel Discuss Cybersecurity After Iran Attack
One month after Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran following a cyberattack, Albania’s prime minister arrived Sunday in Israel for a three-day visit that includes meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama discussed common...
Voice of America
'Wide-Scale' Russian Attacks Target Ukraine’s Energy Grid
Russia has launched new, “wide scale” missile strikes on Ukraine’s civilian energy sites, causing power outages nationwide, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his regular video address late Saturday. Zelenskyy’s comments come as the war approaches its eight-month mark on Monday, October 24. Ukrainian authorities say...
Voice of America
As Russian Troops Retreat, Ukrainians in Liberated Towns Prepare for Winter
As a result of Russia’s invasion, residents of the de-occupied city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region have little or no access to gas, electricity, or water. Anna Kosstutschenko visited the city and reports on the challenges of surviving in this once occupied city. Camera, production: Paviel Syhodolskiy.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 24
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 6 a.m.: China's exports to sanctions-hit Russia rose at a double-digit pace for the third consecutive month in September, bucking the trend of weakening external demand elsewhere amid the Russia-Ukraine war and a global economic slowdown, Reuters reported.
Voice of America
West Rejects Russia's 'Dirty Bomb' Rhetoric
White House officials said Monday that the U.S. has "no reason to change our strategic nuclear posture" in response to Russia's allegation that Ukraine plans to detonate such a device and blame it on Russia, as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. Moscow reiterated its claims Monday that it is...
Voice of America
Ukrainians Face a Cold Winter, Many Without Heat
As autumn sets in across the northern part of the world, Ukraine faces the winter months. Russia is targeting Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, their power plants and other infrastructure using missiles and drones. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that over the past week Russia has destroyed 30 percent of the country’s power plants. This has caused “massive blackouts across the country.”
Voice of America
Killer Drones, Human Rights Stall Hopes of Iran Nuclear Deal
Ongoing global outrage continues with demonstrations sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of Iranian police. And that outrage shifts toward the Islamic Republic as protesters chant death to the country’s Supreme Leader. But Iran’s alleged involvement in Russia’s war on Ukraine may be the biggest blow to reviving the so-called nuclear deal between the United States and Iran. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more. Contributor: Raha Majd.
Voice of America
Hackers Breach Iran’s Atomic Energy Subsidiary Network
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said Sunday a hacking group broke into a subsidiary's network and had free access to its email system. A statement issued Sunday described the content in the emails as "containing technical messages and routine and ongoing everyday exchanges." The comes after an anonymous hacking group calling...
Voice of America
Iranians Strike as Mahsa Amini Protests Enter Sixth Week
Paris — Shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike in Iran Saturday as nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week, activists said. The death of 22-year-old Amini, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code for women, has fueled...
Voice of America
Thousands Rally in Berlin, Elsewhere in Support of Iranian Women
Thousands of Iranians were among an estimated 80,000 people who joined in a rally Saturday in Berlin, the largest of several protests in cities around the world showing solidarity with women-led protests in Iran. Iranians traveled to Berlin for the protests and were in other demonstrations in Sweden, Italy, France,...
Voice of America
Spanish Man Trekking to World Cup Reported Missing in Iran
Madrid — A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has not been heard from since the day after he crossed into Iran three weeks ago, his family said Monday, stirring fears about his fate in a country convulsed by mass unrest. The...
Comments / 0