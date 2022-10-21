Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Ethiopia’s Warring Parties Convene for Tigray Peace Talks in South Africa
Addis Ababa — Peace talks between Ethiopian government officials and representatives from the leadership of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front are due to begin Monday in South Africa. Just ahead of the talks, Ethiopian federal forces took two more towns in Tigray previously under Tigrayan forces’ control.
Voice of America
UN Agencies Say Rains Have Flooded Two-Thirds of South Sudan
Geneva — The United Nations refugee agency says that South Sudanese flood victims are in desperate need of international support. Climate change is wreaking havoc on Africa. Aid agencies struggle to provide food and other aid to millions of people suffering from four years of devastating drought in the Horn of Africa. To the west, South Sudan is dealing with the impact of four years of historic flooding.
Voice of America
Guinea Junta Agrees Return to Civilian Rule in 2 Years
Conakry, Guinea — Guinea's ruling junta has agreed to restore civilian rule in two years, after facing sanctions over its original plan for a three-year transfer of power, the West African bloc ECOWAS said Friday. West African leaders had last month suspended Guinea from the bloc and imposed sanctions...
Voice of America
UN Fears Escalating Fighting in Northern Syria Could Spread to Other Areas
Geneva — U.N. human rights officials warn that escalating fighting in northern Syria could spread and lead to more deaths and mass displacement. Dozens of civilians reportedly have been killed and injured in intensified fighting between the militant Islamist group, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, and some Turkish-affiliated armed groups in northern Syria.
Israeli troops raid gunmen's hideout; 5 Palestinians killed
The military says Israeli forces have raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank's second largest city, blowing up an explosives lab and engaging in a firefight
Voice of America
Al-Shabab Militants Claim Responsibility for Hotel Attack in Somalia
Kismayo, Washington — Al-Shabab militants in Somalia claimed responsibility for attacking a hotel in the southern port of Kismayo Sunday, leaving at least three people dead. The attack started with an explosion outside the Tawakal hotel, followed by the storming of the facility by armed men. The first blast was heard around 12:15 p.m. local time.
Voice of America
Southeast Asian Ministers to Discuss Myanmar in Meeting on Thursday
Phnom Penn — Southeast Asian foreign ministers will hold a special meeting in Indonesia on Thursday to discuss the Myanmar peace process, Cambodia's foreign ministry said on Sunday. The talks at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat in Jakarta will cover the implementation of a five-point peace...
Voice of America
Taliban Claim to Have Killed 9 ISIS-K Fighters
Islamabad — The Taliban said Saturday their special forces had killed nine Islamic State operatives and captured two others in overnight raids in the capital, Kabul, and elsewhere in Afghanistan. Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban government, said that intelligence information had led security forces to an “important...
Voice of America
Islamic State Group Still Active in Southern Syria, Observers Say
Washington — Despite the heavy presence of Syrian and Russian forces in southern Syria, militants affiliated with the Islamic State group appear to be active in the region. Last week, local fighters, some of whom were affiliated with the Syrian government, carried out an operation targeting several hideouts belonging to IS operatives in a town in the southern province of Daraa. During the raid, at least six IS members were killed, and three houses used as IS operations centers were destroyed, according to local news reports.
Voice of America
10 Burkina Faso Soldiers Killed, 50 Wounded in Army Base Attack
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso — At least 10 Burkina Faso soldiers died and around 50 were wounded Monday in an assault in the northern city of Djibo, the army said. The "terrorist attack" hit the 14th regiment at a base in Djibo, which has been under a jihadi blockade for three months, the army said.
Voice of America
Prominent Pakistan Journalist Killed by Police in Kenya
ISLAMABAD — One of Pakistan’s most prominent investigative journalists was shot dead in Kenya in what police described as “a case of mistaken identity,” police in the East African country and relatives confirmed Monday. Arshad Sharif, 50, was shot in the head Sunday night after his...
Voice of America
Somali Forces End Al-Shabab Hotel Siege
Kismayo, Washington — Somali security forces say they have ended a seven-hourlong siege on a popular hotel in the coastal town of Kismayo. Brigadier General Yusuf Hussein Osman Dhumal, the regional security minister, told VOA Somali that the siege at the Tawakal hotel ended after security forces shot and killed three “well-armed” al-Shabab attackers. He said a fourth attacker was a suicide bomber who blew himself up at the start of the incident.
Voice of America
Nigerian Authorities on Alert After US Embassy Issues Security Warning
ABUJA — Nigerian authorities have called for calm and vigilance after the U.S. Embassy in the capital, Abuja, issued a security alert warning of an elevated risk of terror attacks, specifically in Abuja. The embassy urged Americans in Nigeria to avoid nonessential travel and crowds, and to stay alert.
Voice of America
Uganda Confirms Ebola in Kampala; Officials Urge Public Not to Hide Possible Cases
Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan health authorities have confirmed nine cases of the Ebola virus in the capital, Kampala. The Ministry of Health says it has increased vigilance and set up an isolation center as confirmed cases in the country jumped to 90, with 28 deaths. The Uganda Medical Association says health workers are facing challenges getting patients into isolation.
Voice of America
Taliban Criticize Alleged Abduction of Afghan Baby by US Marine
Islamabad — Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban have sharply reacted to reports a U.S. military officer had forcibly taken a child away from an Afghan couple who arrived in the United States as refugees. The couple filed a federal lawsuit against Marine Corps Attorney Major Joshua Mast and his wife...
Voice of America
UN Food Agency Warns Somalia Near Full-Blown Famine
Geneva — The World Food Program warned Friday it is only a matter of time before Somalia is hit with a full-blown famine and people start dying in droves. The United Nations food agency said it has been able to keep famine at bay in Somalia by massively increasing food assistance to millions of acutely hungry people.
More than 30 dead in tribal fighting on Papua New Guinea’s ‘island of love’
Tribal warfare on Kiriwina Island in Papua New Guinea’s east has left 32 people dead and 15 others missing, with fighting continuing. The fighting erupted on Monday between the Kulumata and Kuboma people on the island, which is in Milne Bay province. A team of police from the nation’s...
Voice of America
Killer Drones, Human Rights Stall Hopes of Iran Nuclear Deal
Ongoing global outrage continues with demonstrations sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of Iranian police. And that outrage shifts toward the Islamic Republic as protesters chant death to the country’s Supreme Leader. But Iran’s alleged involvement in Russia’s war on Ukraine may be the biggest blow to reviving the so-called nuclear deal between the United States and Iran. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more. Contributor: Raha Majd.
Voice of America
For Struggling Haiti, Return of Cholera is a 'Catastrophe'
Port-au-Prince, Haiti — When humanitarian officials in Haiti try to describe their concerns over a new, fast-spreading cholera epidemic, they struggle to find words strong enough: "alarming," "chaotic," even "a catastrophe." A sizable part of the island's population has been isolated — and unable to access health care —...
Voice of America
Spanish Man Trekking to World Cup Reported Missing in Iran
Madrid — A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has not been heard from since the day after he crossed into Iran three weeks ago, his family said Monday, stirring fears about his fate in a country convulsed by mass unrest. The...
