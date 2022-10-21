Read full article on original website
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Ukraine invites UN nuclear inspectors after discredited ‘dirty bomb’ claim
UN nuclear chief says expert team will visit two Ukrainian sites in ‘coming days’ despite facilities confirmed to be safe a month ago
Voice of America
Western Nations Dismiss Russian Claim Ukraine Will Use a ‘Dirty Bomb’
Western countries on Monday said they rejected Russia’s accusation that Ukraine plans to use a “dirty bomb.”. A dirty bomb is a bomb that includes radioactive material but is not a nuclear bomb. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with Western foreign ministers on Sunday. He said Russia...
Voice of America
Russia to Bring 'Dirty Bomb' Allegations to UN as West Rebuffs Claims
Despite rebuffs from Western nations, Russia continued to accuse Ukraine of preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and said it would bring the matter to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. Diplomats said Russia has told council counterparts it will bring up the issue during a closed-door meeting of the...
Voice of America
Rishi Sunak Wins Race to Be Next UK Prime Minister
London — Rishi Sunak ran for Britain's top job and lost. Then he got another shot — and the chance to say, “I told you so.”. The former U.K. Treasury chief was runner-up to Liz Truss in the contest to replace the scandal-plagued Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister.
Voice of America
Biden Holds Diwali Celebration at White House
U.S. President Joe Biden hosted a reception Monday at the White House to celebrate Diwali, saying the holiday is a reminder that "each of us has the power to dispel darkness." The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and is celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs around the world, especially in India.
Voice of America
Boris Johnson Pulls Out of UK Conservative Leadership Race
London — Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest to become Britain's next leader on Sunday, saying he had the support of enough lawmakers to progress to the next stage but far fewer than front-runner former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. "There is a very good chance...
Voice of America
Boris Johnson Returns to Britain in Bid for Rapid Political Comeback
Reuters — Boris Johnson returned to Britain on Saturday as he considers an audacious attempt to win a second term as prime minister only weeks after he was forced to step down, with some colleagues warning his comeback could create more political chaos. Potential candidates to replace Prime Minister...
Voice of America
After Midterms, Pressure for Biden to Stay Tough on China
WASHINGTON — Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping did not mention the United States during the CCP's 20th National Congress this week. But his message was clear: Beijing will double down in the face of Western threats, including those concerning Taiwan. "We are not committed to abandoning the use...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 23
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:30 p.m.: Olha Shevchenko was seven months pregnant when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. After her home in the village of Prudyanka was shelled that same morning, she fled to nearby Kharkiv and took refuge in a shelter beneath the factory where her husband works. Two months later, her baby boy, Zhenya, was born and he's been in the shelter his whole life. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has this report.
Voice of America
'Wide-Scale' Russian Attacks Target Ukraine’s Energy Grid
Russia has launched new, “wide scale” missile strikes on Ukraine’s civilian energy sites, causing power outages nationwide, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his regular video address late Saturday. Zelenskyy’s comments come as the war approaches its eight-month mark on Monday, October 24. Ukrainian authorities say...
Voice of America
More Tension with China Expected under Xi’s Third Term
Chinese President Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as leader of the Communist Party on Sunday. The decision breaks with the tradition of Chinese presidents leading the country for no more than 10 years. The party named a seven-member ruling Standing Committee of Xi and his allies, which gives him freedom to carry out his plans.
Voice of America
Indictment of Oligarchs a How-to Guide to Avoid US Sanctions
Miami — It was a deal that brought together oligarchs from some of America's top adversaries. "The key is the cash," the oil broker wrote in a text message, offering a deep discount on Venezuelan crude shipments to an associate who claimed to be fronting for the owner of Russia's biggest aluminum company. "As soon as you are ready with cash we can work."
Taiwan's Tsai says no backing down to Chinese aggression
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says the self-governing island democracy won't back down to China
Voice of America
Xi Jinping Begins Third Term as China’s Leader, Picks Loyalists
Hong Kong — After 10 years of China’s Xi Jinping leadership, the prospect of five more years under his rule, with a new team of top leaders believed to be handpicked by him, is frowned upon by some people, but welcomed by others. “A lot of people I...
