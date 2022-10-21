SLO Food Bank offering community help to apply for CalFresh benefits

A number of pop-up events in November will offer community members help in applying for CalFresh benefits , the SLO Food Bank says.

Six events in the first two weeks of November will be held across San Luis Obispo County.

People looking for help applying for the food assistance are asked to bring a few documents with them to the events, where food bank staff will be available to help them fill out paperwork for the program.

Participants should bring an official form of identification, proof of income and social security or legal resident identification, organizers say. They note that any applicant's immigration status is completely confidential.

The events are happening at the locations below:

San Luis Obispo : SLO Public Library, at 995 Palm St., on Nov. 2

: SLO Public Library, at 995 Palm St., on Nov. 2 Cambria: Coast Unified School District Office, at 1350 Main St., on Nov. 2

Coast Unified School District Office, at 1350 Main St., on Nov. 2 Atascadero: Atascadero Public Library, at 6555 Capistrano Ave., on Nov. 3

Atascadero Public Library, at 6555 Capistrano Ave., on Nov. 3 Morro Bay: Morro Bay Public Library, at 625 Harbor St., on Nov. 4

Morro Bay Public Library, at 625 Harbor St., on Nov. 4 Nipomo: Nipomo Public Library, at 918 W. Tefft St., on Nov. 4

Nipomo Public Library, at 918 W. Tefft St., on Nov. 4 Shandon: Shandon Public Library, 195 N. 2nd St., on Nov. 10

Each of the events are being held from 12 to 4 p.m.

Eligibility for the benefits was recently expanded for college students .