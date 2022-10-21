Missing Bedford Township woman found after search

Deputies in Monroe County say a missing woman from Bedford Township who has mental health issues has been found.

Dana Dietrich, 50, was last seen Thursday around 3:15 p.m. on Edgevale Drive near Secor Road in Lambertville when she left her home.

Dietrich, who is said to have mental health issues, was believed to be walking in Lambertville.

She was found in a wooded area along Secor Road about a half a mile from her home, authorities said. She was not hurt but was taken to the hospital due to exposure to cold weather.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said road patrol, the K-9 division, a drone team and mounted division searched the area. A Michigan State Police K-9 team, the Bedford Township Fire Department and the Whiteford Township Fire Department assisted in the search.

Around 10 p.m., authorities said she was found.

