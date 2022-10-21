ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, MI

Missing Bedford Township woman found after search

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAYhJ_0ih6c29400

Deputies in Monroe County say a missing woman from Bedford Township who has mental health issues has been found.

Dana Dietrich, 50, was last seen Thursday around 3:15 p.m. on Edgevale Drive near Secor Road in Lambertville when she left her home.

Dietrich, who is said to have mental health issues, was believed to be walking in Lambertville.

She was found in a wooded area along Secor Road about a half a mile from her home, authorities said. She was not hurt but was taken to the hospital due to exposure to cold weather.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said road patrol, the K-9 division, a drone team and mounted division searched the area. A Michigan State Police K-9 team, the Bedford Township Fire Department and the Whiteford Township Fire Department assisted in the search.

Around 10 p.m., authorities said she was found.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bgindependentmedia.org

Toledo man charged after reportedly trying to hide stolen goods under overpass

Bowling Green Police Division charged a man with theft, criminal trespassing and walking in a roadway after he reportedly tried to hide shoplifted items under an overpass. An officer on patrol around midnight on Oct. 18, on East Wooster Street at the Interstate 75 overpass, observed a man dressed all in black walking in the roadway on the opposite side from the sidewalk. The man, Shan Sneyd, 32, of Toledo, had a bookbag and his face was covered with a bandana.
TOLEDO, OH
abc57.com

Florida man killed in two-vehicle Toll Road crash

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. -- Officials are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal Toll Road crash that claimed the life of a Florida man around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were dispatched to the reported collision on I-90 near mile-marker 111.2 and located the rear-end collision between a...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
sent-trib.com

Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car

The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
CBS Detroit

MSP investigating Highland Park homicide

(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call  800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
sent-trib.com

Toledo man arrested for improperly handling a firearm

A Toledo man was arrested for improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle after an incident in a Bowling Green drive-thru. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a restaurant in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. for a criminal mischief complaint. Someone...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured

On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
MONTPELIER, OH
Tracy Stengel

Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person Case

Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case. Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. It has been a year and a half since Dee Ann Warner vanished from her rural home in Tecumseh, Michigan. On April 24, 2021, Dee planned to tell her husband, Dale, she wanted a divorce. She had four adult children from a previous marriage and a nine-year-old daughter with Dale. A friend picked up Dale and Dee’s daughter for an overnight stay to shield the little girl from what was bound to be an emotional scene.
TECUMSEH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
FLINT, MI
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site

Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WANE-TV

Ohio Highway Patrol investigates 3-car crash

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that Johnathan Miller, from Bryan, was driving a 2014 Cadillac ATC going east on U.S. 6 when he rear-ended a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Joshua Seip of Defiance. Because he was speeding, the patrol said Miller’s car continued forward and hit an oncoming 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Shanea Herman of Edgerton.
DEFIANCE, OH
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy