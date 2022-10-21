Allentown Superintendent John Stanford out in emotional board meeting

Former Allentown Superintendent John Stanford was the district’s fifth superintendent since 2010. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Allentown School Board voted 6-3 Thursday to enter into a separation and release agreement with Superintendent John Stanford, less than a year into his five-year contract.

The vote came after an emotionally charged debate in which students and community members decried the decision and questioned the move, which was added to the agenda soon after the meeting began by a board vote of 6-3.

According to a board statement, the agenda was updated late because negotiations on the separation agreement continued until Thursday morning.

School Board Vice President Lisa Conover voted against updating the agenda. She also voted against the separation agreement itself. Board members LaTarsha Brown and Patrick Palmer voted with Conover on both items.

Throughout the meeting, Conover, Brown and Palmer voiced their support for Stanford’s performance and expressed their dissatisfaction with the board’s decision to accept his resignation. Stanford’s last day will be next Friday, Oct. 28, and he will receive severance pay equal to nine months worth of his $230,000 annual salary.

“I don’t think there’s anyone you would have been able to place here aside from Jesus who would have been able to make everyone happy,” Palmer said. “It’s crazy to me that not even a year in, ‘Alright, [he’s] gone.’

“I’m a little upset because I don’t know how to build when you just destroyed the house you were building,” he added.

School Board President Nancy Wilt voted for both the agenda update and the separation agreement, along with board members Phoebe Harris, Audrey Mathison, Nick Miller, Jennifer Lynn Ortiz and Charlie Thiel.

None of these members explained the rationale for their votes publicly, but Jeffrey Sultanik, an attorney for the district, issued a joint statement from the board and Stanford.

“The Board of Directors want to be clear that there has been no professional misconduct or impropriety related to this mutual decision,” the statement reads. “The Board of Directors wish Dr. Stanford success in his next opportunity and thank him for his service to the Allentown School District.”

Stanford thanked students, staff and the community in the joint statement, but declined to comment for this article when approached by a reporter after the meeting. He could be seen holding back tears multiple times throughout the meeting, specifically as students spoke about the positive impact he had on them.

But still, Sultanik said, “This was an amicable and consensual separation.”

However, Conover argued this wasn’t the case multiple times throughout the board meeting.

“This is systemic. It’s strategically planned,” she said. “This man did nothing to be removed, and I don’t care if there is a separation agreement ... You have people who are smiling in your face and stabbing you in your back.”

As of late Thursday night, the separation agreement was still not made public; it will be shared with the public at some point within the next week, according to Sultanik and district spokesperson, Melissa Reese.

At the board meeting, Conover said Stanford won’t be allowed to contact anyone at the district or step foot on district property according to the terms of the agreement.

Members of the Allentown and Bethlehem NAACP branches attended the meeting to show support for Stanford, the district’s second Black superintendent.

Daniel Bosket, vice president of Allentown NAACP, could be seen talking with Stanford before the meeting began. He later spoke during the public comment section.

“We don’t view this as any fair action … We think that there’s more at play,” he said to the board. “As an employer, we believe that it’s paramount upon you to take every action possible to help that individual be successful.”

Several students also spoke in support of Stanford and pleaded with the board to keep him in the role.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen tonight, but please let him stay, please let him make more change,” said Samuel Uben, an Allen student, who added he’s upset he won’t get to shake Stanford’s hand at graduation.

The crowd was filled with district high school students, who attended the meeting to be recognized for their appointments as student representatives to the board. But upon hearing about the separation agreement, students asked the board to rethink the agreement and praised Stanford for attending sporting events and visiting their classrooms.

“This is the only superintendent that we recognize,” said Eliana Rios, a Dieruff student. “I’m very emotional because this is the only superintendent who has shaken my hand.

“This is my first board meeting I’ve ever been to, and I was very excited to come see things about the district,” she said. “But you guys lack respect for this man, and I vote, ‘no.’ This is the one man I’ve seen be involved with the students, be involved with the staff, be involved with the community.”

Leslie Franklin, president of the Allentown Education Association, said the union wishes Stanford the best.

“With me being new to the head of AEA leadership, I trust the school board’s decision and look forward to continuing the work we have been doing with the administration that is still with us,” she said in a statement.

Stanford was hired in an unanimous board vote September 2021, and he officially started on the job that November as the district’s fifth full-time superintendent since 2010.

He took over after former Superintendent Thomas Parker left in spring 2021 for a position in Flint, Michigan, just one year shy of finishing his five-year contract at the time.

Stanford came to the district from Ohio, where he was a senior chief officer at Columbus City Schools. He previously served as deputy superintendent, interim superintendent and chief operating officer. He also was an executive assistant for education to former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland and worked with the Ohio School Boards Association. He started his career as a professor at The Ohio State University.

The board selected Stanford after a search led by the education consulting firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates.

Board members interviewed six finalists for the position before selecting a list of three top choices. Stanford was chosen over Shaun Black , then assistant superintendent at Detroit Public Schools, and Stephen Thompson , the former superintendent of Willoughby-Eastlake School District in Ohio.

With the start of what would have been Stanford’s first full academic year on the job, he has already been faced with back-to-back controversies over management of Allen High School.

First, he came under fire for his hiring of Principal Cheryl Clark, and then faced criticism over the district’s lack of communication about a lockdown last month after a student brought a loaded gun into the building.

Stanford was forced to publicly defend his hiring of Clark, who became Allen’s principal at the start of 2022-23 and the first Black woman to hold the role.

Less than two weeks after the start of the school year, parents expressed concerns online about Clark’s demeanor with students and a Change.org petition called for her removal. The petition has since surpassed 4,000 signatures .

At the board’s Sept. 9 meeting, Harris questioned whether Stanford properly vetted Clark to see if she could handle behavior issues at Allen after a video online showed students yelling as Clark threatened grade-wide detentions.

“I disagree wholeheartedly that she was not prepared,” he said in response. “She was prepared. What we had was a group of students who thought that they could control the school that day and did not want to listen.”

At the next board meeting, Stanford delivered an address in response to the district’s handling of the Sept. 15 Allen lockdown, which was criticized by teachers and staff who told The Morning Call they didn’t receive sufficient information about what happened.

Stanford’s statement was prompted by a news release from District Attorney Jim Martin that clarified conflicting information about the lockdown provided by the district and Allentown police.

Martin said only one person — a 14-year-old student — was taken into custody from inside the school that day and a loaded gun was in fact brought into the school, prompting the lockdown.

This information was not initially clear from district and police responses, which contradicted each other and left out some information altogether.

“We understand that this process has been frustrating,” Stanford said in his Sept. 22 address. “We have heard your concerns and we are working to address your concerns. … I have no reservations or a lack of confidence in the actions taken by our team or Allentown Police Department as a result of our collective efforts that day and in the days after.”

These instances aren’t the first time Stanford faced criticism.

During budget season last spring, the board had contentious debates about additional administration positions Stanford requested — some of which were not included in the district’s budget that needed to be approved days later.

Stanford originally asked for 45 new or repurposed positions to be approved.

“Though there are ideas to discuss in these plans, I wish that we had had a series of meetings … in which we could talk about the general direction,” Mathison said at the time.

After two days of heated talks, 15 positions were approved in a 5-3 vote by the board, including five that weren’t originally accounted for in the budget. Stanford insisted at the time that reorganization of the central administration office was essential to provide resources to teachers at the building level and would lead to long-term success in the district.

But with his early exit, Stanford hasn’t had the time to deliver on this promise or many of his other goals, including improvement of academic performance, equity and culture, accountable governance and financial stability.

The district has yet to determine who will lead ASD in the interim.

Morning Call reporter Jenny Roberts can be reached at 484-903-1732 and jroberts@mcall.com .