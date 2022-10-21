Anthony Rapp On Kevin Spacey Verdict: “Bringing This Lawsuit Was Always About Shining A Light”
Anthony Rapp has issued a statement following his defeat today in a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey . The jury came in after just an hour of deliberations and found two-time Oscar winner Spacey not liable for damages.
Addressing a crowd outside the Manhattan courtroom, Rapp lawyer Richard Steigman said: “The jury spoke. Anthony told his truth. We respect the jury’s verdict, but it doesn’t change his truth.”
Rapp later issued his own statement, saying he was “deeply grateful” that he had a chance to tell his story.
“Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the large movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence,” he wrote.
See the complete statement below.More from Deadline
- Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable In Anthony Rapp's $40M Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit
- Kevin Spacey Trial Goes To Jury After Defense's Closing Argument Calls Bedroom Floor Plan "The Star Witness"
- Kevin Spacey Trial Lawyers Clash Over Jury Instructions After Defense Rests; Closing Arguments Set For Thursday - Update
- Anna May Wong Film Career In Photos Gallery: From ‘The Toll of The Sea’, to ‘Shanghai Express’ & 'The Thief of Bagdad'
- Photo Gallery: 50 Classic Boxing Movies From ‘Raging Bull’ And ‘Million Dollar Baby’ To ‘The Champ’ And ‘Rocky’
- Robbie Coltrane Film and Television Career In Photos Gallery: From ‘Harry Potter’, James Bond to ‘Cracker’ & 'Nuns On The Run'
Comments / 18