Manhattan, NY

Anthony Rapp On Kevin Spacey Verdict: “Bringing This Lawsuit Was Always About Shining A Light”

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Anthony Rapp has issued a statement following his defeat today in a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey . The jury came in after just an hour of deliberations and found two-time Oscar winner Spacey not liable for damages.

Addressing a crowd outside the Manhattan courtroom, Rapp lawyer Richard Steigman said: “The jury spoke. Anthony told his truth. We respect the jury’s verdict, but it doesn’t change his truth.”

Rapp later issued his own statement, saying he was “deeply grateful” that he had a chance to tell his story.

“Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the large movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence,” he wrote.

See the complete statement below.

Comments / 18

DoomDaddy
3d ago

nothing but shining a light, huh? I'm sure it had nothing to do with you asking for 40 million dollars at all.

Reply
17
Jason Petrich
3d ago

well your light was shut right the fu@# off. now crawl back under what ever rock you came out from under

Reply
6
Aj
3d ago

I guess that’s the only thing you can say to save face after you lose.

Reply
7
 

Related
Deadline

Danny Masterson Trial: Jane Doe #1 Says Scientology Officer Told Her To Leave “R-Word” Out Of 2003 Assault Report; Marty Singer Will Testify, Judge Says

UPDATED with trial ending for the week: Scientology and the passage of time both played a role in testimony from Jane Doe #1 in the closing hours of Friday’s hearing in the Danny Masterson rape trial.   Culminating her stint on the stand that lasted most of this week, the witness testified about what she was instructed by a Scientology executive to leave out of a report about an alleged sexual assault by the That ’70s Show actor in the spring of 2003.   Related Story Danny Masterson Rape Trial Sees Jane Doe #1 And Defense Spar Over NDA Payout, More – Update  Related Story Danny...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
Deadline

Carly Simon Honors Sisters Joanna & Lucy Simon In Poignant Statement

Pop superstar Carly Simon paid tribute to her sisters – opera singer Joanna Simon and Broadway composer Lucy Simon – who each died of cancer last week within one day of the other. In a statement obtained by Deadline, Carly says: I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting. As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived. We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another, we were each...
Variety

Kevin Spacey Says He Didn’t Publicly Come Out as Gay Because His Father Was a ‘White Supremacist and a Neo-Nazi’

Kevin Spacey said that he struggled to come out publicly as gay because of his father’s racist, homophobic and antisemitic views. “My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi,” Spacey said of his father, Thomas Fowler. “I have never talked about these things publicly ever.” He added, “I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic.” The admission came on the witness stand in New York City on Monday where Spacey is facing off against Anthony Rapp in a $40 million civil lawsuit. Rapp claims Spacey made unwanted sexual advances against him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
The Independent

Cuba Gooding Jr verdict: Jerry Maguire actor avoids jail time in forcible touching case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.Gooding Jr pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge that he forcibly kissed a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018. That was just one of dozens of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the Oscar winner that came to light in recent years.Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding Jr has stayed out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Sara Lee Dies: Winner Of Reality Show ‘Tough Enough’ And WWE Wrestler Was 30

Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of the WWE’s reality series Tough Enough, died today at age 30, her mother said. No cause was given. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.” Lee recently battled what she called a sinus infection but posted earlier this week that she was feeling well enough to work out. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym...
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'

Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Deadline

Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death: “I Did Not Know She Was At The Place She Was At When She Ended It”

Wynonna Judd says she remains “incredibly angry”, months after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, by suicide. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” Judd told CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.” The interview on CBS News Sunday Morning is Judd’s first following her mother’s death and comes just ahead of Judd’s upcoming tour...
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
