San Jose, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in San Jose.
The Branham High School football team will have a game with Independence High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.
Branham High School
Independence High School
October 20, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Overfelt High School football team will have a game with Westmont High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
Overfelt High School
Westmont High School
October 21, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Football
The San Jose High School football team will have a game with Andrew Hill High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
San Jose High School
Andrew Hill High School
October 21, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Football
The Gilroy High School football team will have a game with Piedmont Hills High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.
Gilroy High School
Piedmont Hills High School
October 20, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
