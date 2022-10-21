ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏈 games in San Jose.

The Branham High School football team will have a game with Independence High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.

Branham High School
Independence High School
October 20, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Overfelt High School football team will have a game with Westmont High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.

Overfelt High School
Westmont High School
October 21, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Football

The San Jose High School football team will have a game with Andrew Hill High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.

San Jose High School
Andrew Hill High School
October 21, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Gilroy High School football team will have a game with Piedmont Hills High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.

Gilroy High School
Piedmont Hills High School
October 20, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stadiumjourney.com

Laney College Football Field – Oakland Roots SC

Do you think the Athletics are the only sports team in Oakland, CA? Think again. Only a few years in existence, the Oakland Roots SC draw large crowds during the soccer season. The club is a member of the USL-C, the second level of soccer in the United States. It began its remarkable venture in 2019 as a member of NISA (National Independent Soccer Association) and moved to the USL-C in 2021.
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct

San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June 26 as a firefighter recruit —... The post San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

Look: Pac-12 Program's Embarrassing Crowd Going Viral

Arizona State fans and UCLA fans ought to feel a little better after seeing the Stanford Cardinal's crowd on Saturday. Courtesy of SunDevilSource.com's Chris Karpman, a photo showing a few hundred people at Stanford Stadium began to go viral. With the publisher tweeting, "ASU crowds haven’t been good but Stanford...
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman seriously injured Friday night in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE -- A woman was suffering from life-threatening injuries Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle in what San Jose police investigators are calling a hit and run collision.The collision occurred in south San Jose at about 7 p.m. Friday near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue.A San Jose police spokesperson said the woman was crossing the street but was not walking in the marked crosswalk there.Police did not have a description of the vehicle as of 9 p.m. Friday. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the San Jose police department.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

No. 15 SJSU Battles and Narrowly Defeats No. 14 Harvard

Box Score SANTA CLARA, Calif.— Bence Szabo dominated Sunday morning netting five of his team's 11 total goals as No. 15 San Josè State (10-11, 0-2) defeated No. 14 Harvard (15-7, 4-1) 14-13 in their first home game since September 10. The Spartans went 4-0 at the Julian Fraser Memorial.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday

OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
OAKLAND, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Former San Jose Elementary Art Teacher Arrested for Molesting Two Students

Deputies in San Jose have arrested a suspect in a child molestation case at a San Jose elementary school. Stephen Eugene Thai, a former art teacher at an elementary school in San Jose, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, contacting a minor to commit a sex crime and annoying and molesting a child, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
SAN JOSE, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy