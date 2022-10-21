Read full article on original website
Cheryl
3d ago
GOOD!! Those poor animals deserve a better life. However long that may be. He may have loved them all but he could not care for them the way they needed cared for. I don't live that far from this place and never went because I knew what I would see there. Glad they got removed and are taking care of properly now. Just hoping to get an update about them all in the near future.
Reply(2)
4
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
Business Insider
A woman in Washington state fought off a black bear that tried to attack her by punching it in the nose, officials say
A Washington state woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a bear attack, according to state officials. State biologist, Rich Beausoleil, told KING-TV that the woman "popped" the bear "right in the nose." Police located and killed the bear near the site of the attack, according to the Department of Fish and...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
A respiratory virus that infects young children is surging in Maryland
BALTIMORE, Md. – A virus that can cause severe respiratory distress in children under the age of one or with certain underlying health conditions has surged earlier than usual, doctors warn.Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is similar to a common cold. The CDC lists several symptoms associated with RSV, which can include cough, runny nose, sneezing, fever and difficulty breathing. Symptoms typically subside in a week or two, however, a cough may persist for longer.The virus typically surfaces between October and November, and peaks between December and January. In Maryland, cases of RSV started to show up in September, according...
Washingtonian.com
Exclusive: Audubon Naturalist Society Drops Controversial “Audubon” From Its Name
The Audubon Naturalist Society, the DC area’s leading and oldest environmental organization, is changing its name. The group will now go by Nature Forward after a membership-wide vote to drop the ornithologist John James Audubon’s moniker from its title. This change comes as environmentalists grapple with Audubon’s controversial legacy as an enslaver who opposed abolition.
Look: Mystery alligator found wandering loose in Idaho
Wildlife officials in Idaho said they are investigating the origins of a non-native animal found wandering loose: an alligator.
Boy Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba He May Have Gotten From Arizona Lake
The boy may have been exposed to the amoeba in Arizona.
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland
- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
Bay Net
Maryland Delivers $27 Million in Rural Legacy Program Grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Board of Public Works on October 12 unanimously approved more than $27.1 million in Rural Legacy Program grants for conservation easement acquisitions, reflecting the highest annual amount appropriated since 2002. Funding from these grants will permanently protect 7,100 acres of working farms, forests, open space, shorelines, and wetlands — plus cultural and historical resources — throughout the state. Additionally, the Rural Legacy Board approved an expansion of more than 36,000 acres in six Rural Legacy Areas.
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 21
Maryland has been called “America in Miniature” – you can find just about any kind of natural feature here, except a desert. This has extended to the weather in recent days, with snow falling in Western Maryland and sunny, 70 degree days and blue skies on the Eastern Shore. The snowfall caused the loss of a lot of leaves, leaving areas in western and northern Garrett County past peak conditions. In other areas of the state we’re seeing color changes in a pattern consistent with past years, just with the fall colors turned up a welcome notch.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested for killing 28-year-old engaged in 'intimate encounter' inside DC residence
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. arrested a man from Maryland accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old, who was engaged in an intimate encounter with someone else, inside a residence in Northeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland faces was taken into custody for...
WTOP
Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.
A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Department of Health Announces First Human Monkeypox-Related Death in the State
Per The Maryland Department of Health (MDH): The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed and reported the death of a Maryland resident in which human monkeypox (MPX) was a contributing factor. The individual was immunocompromised, resulting in a more severe case. MDH will not be providing additional information to protect patient confidentiality.
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
Maryland Law Prohibits Grandmothers From Giving Bunk Beds to Foster Kids
Maryland families who want to take in foster kids face an odd hurdle: State law prohibits foster children from using bunk beds. The fine print of the Maryland's foster care regulations says: "Each child shall have an individual bed that may not be stacked in vertical bunk bed formation." In...
RSV cases fill up hospital pediatric beds
BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Hospitals across the country are dealing with an unprecedented early spike in respiratory illness in children. Children’s National Hospital in D.C. is nearing capacity, in part because of these infections, including RSV. Right now, some hospitals in Maryland are reporting higher cases and some are at capacity for pediatric beds.
A rare but dangerous flesh-eating bacteria is infecting Florida residents
Hurricane Ian caused storm surges of up to 12 feet, leaving behind warm, brackish floodwaters where Vibrio vulnificus thrives.
Bay Net
One Of The Most Dangerous Times Of The Year
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Every holiday, fire and rescue services harp on safety precautions that help cut down on the dangers posed by the holiday season. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) states that “Almost half of home fires (47 percent) and more than half (54 percent) of home fire deaths occur in the cooler months of November through March.” This is caused by a combination of increased cooking for the holidays and not taking proper safety precautions while heating your home.
Comments / 7