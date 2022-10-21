ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas to host opioid take-back day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas will host an opioid take-back day later this week to help raise awareness of overdose danger. The hospital announced that it will host its third annual "Crush the Crisis" day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas orthodontist speaks out as #diybraces on TikTok gains millions of views

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From filing teeth to tooth gems and closing gaps with rubber bands, quick do-it-yourself or DIY dentistry videos are trending on TikTok. “Hey guys, so today I’m going to fit my braces. A couple of months ago my [inaudible] Mylo broke my retainer and since we fell out with the orthodontists, I can’t get a new one so I’m actually going to give myself braces again to kind of straighten teeth back up,” said a TikTok subscriber.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV offering free student loan forgiveness workshops to answer questions

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With so many questions surrounding President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, one local university is offering workshops to help people with the application. This as a federal appeals court recently paused the program as it considers an appeal after a six-state lawsuit was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hope Means Nevada hosts 'Walk n' Talk' 5K

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hope Means Nevada is showing its support for teen mental fitness with a Walk n' Talk 5K. Attendees can join peer-to-peer support groups and walk with locals at the Las Vegas Academy at 8 a.m on Saturday, October 22. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Mental...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Red Cross braces for fall blood shortage with November incentive

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The American Red Cross is bracing for a busy holiday season, offering donors an incentive during the month of November. People who donate blood from November 1st through the 22nd will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice by email. The nonprofit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

37 new police officers join LVMPD, recruits continue

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is welcoming 37 new police recruits to the rank of police officer. The graduation ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Orleans Hotel and Casino Showroom located at 4500 W. Tropicana Avenue. LVMPD said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Italia's new fall/winter 2022 menu

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the weather finally feeling more fall-like, it's time to start rolling out those fall and winter menus. Joining us from North Italia with more on their menu that launches on the 26th are Janell Grady and Sergio Ang.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas for two-nights next spring

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Smokey Robinson is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The acclaimed singer-songwriter recently announced his two valley shows, slated for Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Michigan native is set to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Dryer starts building fire in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A building fire erupted in the south valley Friday night. Clark County Fire reported to a tree fire in the 4800 block of Mountain Valley Road near McLeod Drive around 8:35 p.m. The fire stemmed from a dryer in the garage and upgraded to a...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

'When We Were Young' festival safety ahead of high winds forecast

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Noise complaints, a lack of cold drinking water, and a lack of emergency crews were issues at the previous music festival hosted in this same location by the same company. It’s been less than six months since ‘Lovers and Friends' music festival attendees spoke to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

#SweaterWeather: First cold temps of the season arrive in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brrr! We were off to a chilly & breezy start early Monday morning with valley temperatures starting off in the upper 40s & low 50s. Winds will be around 5-15 mph in the morning with wind gusts of 20+ mph. The good news is the winds will gradually back down throughout the day with calmer weather expected by this afternoon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas local Noah Gragson wins Xfinity title race in Miami

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local NASCAR driver Noah Gragson was locked in at the Xfinity Series race in Miami over the weekend. The young racer from Las Vegas dominated the race and earned his 8th win of the season. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Tony Stewart to make drag...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy