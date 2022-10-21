Read full article on original website
Las Vegas groups partner to collect groceries, fight food insecurity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With inflation through the roof, a Las Vegas charity event did its part to fight hunger. Families had the chance to pick up groceries at Sunday's event, hosted on Polaris Avenue not far from Allegiant Stadium. Anyone could pull up to get food, no matter...
Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas to host opioid take-back day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas will host an opioid take-back day later this week to help raise awareness of overdose danger. The hospital announced that it will host its third annual "Crush the Crisis" day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Las Vegas orthodontist speaks out as #diybraces on TikTok gains millions of views
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From filing teeth to tooth gems and closing gaps with rubber bands, quick do-it-yourself or DIY dentistry videos are trending on TikTok. “Hey guys, so today I’m going to fit my braces. A couple of months ago my [inaudible] Mylo broke my retainer and since we fell out with the orthodontists, I can’t get a new one so I’m actually going to give myself braces again to kind of straighten teeth back up,” said a TikTok subscriber.
UNLV offering free student loan forgiveness workshops to answer questions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With so many questions surrounding President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, one local university is offering workshops to help people with the application. This as a federal appeals court recently paused the program as it considers an appeal after a six-state lawsuit was...
Hope Means Nevada hosts 'Walk n' Talk' 5K
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hope Means Nevada is showing its support for teen mental fitness with a Walk n' Talk 5K. Attendees can join peer-to-peer support groups and walk with locals at the Las Vegas Academy at 8 a.m on Saturday, October 22. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Mental...
Red Cross braces for fall blood shortage with November incentive
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The American Red Cross is bracing for a busy holiday season, offering donors an incentive during the month of November. People who donate blood from November 1st through the 22nd will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice by email. The nonprofit...
Melinda Sheckells talks big weekend of entertainment in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was another big weekend in Las Vegas full of entertainment for virtually everyone. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to talk all about it.
37 new police officers join LVMPD, recruits continue
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is welcoming 37 new police recruits to the rank of police officer. The graduation ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Orleans Hotel and Casino Showroom located at 4500 W. Tropicana Avenue. LVMPD said...
Rock band made of active-duty soldiers performs at Henderson high school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some active-duty soldiers showed off a second talent in Southern Nevada last week. The "As You Were" band, a musical outreach company, performed for students at Foothill High School in Henderson on Friday. The band is made up of active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Knox,...
Submissions now open for annual Walker Furniture 'Home For The Holidays' program
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Know a deserving family in need? Now is your chance to help out this holiday season. Walker Furniture will again be hosting its 29th annual 'Home For The Holidays' program, which assists families and individuals in need in Clark County. The store will be accepting...
Cronut-creator Dominique Ansel celebrates opening new bakery at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Acclaimed pastry chef Dominique Ansel is celebrating the opening of his new bakery on the Las Vegas Strip. The James Bears Award-winner officially opened the doors to Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace on Friday. Ansel is widely known for creating the "cronut," a...
North Italia's new fall/winter 2022 menu
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the weather finally feeling more fall-like, it's time to start rolling out those fall and winter menus. Joining us from North Italia with more on their menu that launches on the 26th are Janell Grady and Sergio Ang.
Las Vegas woman accused of ramming car while 2-year-old was inside her SUV
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of intentionally ramming her ex's car after an argument while their 2-year-old child was seated in her SUV last week, according to an arrest report. Solentino Kimberly Reyno, 27, was arrested and charged with child abuse/neglect and injuring or...
Las Vegas City Hall to host Election Day event to encourage voting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas City Hall will host a special event on Election Day to encourage the community to come out to vote this year. Vote Las Vegas will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the city.
Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas for two-nights next spring
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Smokey Robinson is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The acclaimed singer-songwriter recently announced his two valley shows, slated for Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Michigan native is set to...
Over a dozen people arrested in weekend DUI blitz effort by Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continues to keep the valley streets safe in a weekend effort that saw over a dozen people arrested. According to Metro, officers from multiple departments conducted a total of 147 vehicle stops in order to keep DUI drivers off the streets.
Dryer starts building fire in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A building fire erupted in the south valley Friday night. Clark County Fire reported to a tree fire in the 4800 block of Mountain Valley Road near McLeod Drive around 8:35 p.m. The fire stemmed from a dryer in the garage and upgraded to a...
'When We Were Young' festival safety ahead of high winds forecast
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Noise complaints, a lack of cold drinking water, and a lack of emergency crews were issues at the previous music festival hosted in this same location by the same company. It’s been less than six months since ‘Lovers and Friends' music festival attendees spoke to...
#SweaterWeather: First cold temps of the season arrive in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brrr! We were off to a chilly & breezy start early Monday morning with valley temperatures starting off in the upper 40s & low 50s. Winds will be around 5-15 mph in the morning with wind gusts of 20+ mph. The good news is the winds will gradually back down throughout the day with calmer weather expected by this afternoon.
Las Vegas local Noah Gragson wins Xfinity title race in Miami
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local NASCAR driver Noah Gragson was locked in at the Xfinity Series race in Miami over the weekend. The young racer from Las Vegas dominated the race and earned his 8th win of the season. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Tony Stewart to make drag...
