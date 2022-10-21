Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County officially has its own flag
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time ever, Peoria County officially has a flag to represent the county and its people. Over the last eight weeks, residents voted on three flags submitted by local artists. More than 40 flag designs were submitted, and the winner was unveiled Saturday morning at The Peoria Riverfront Museum.
Central Illinois Proud
Morton marching band takes top spot in ISU’s statewide competition
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton High School Marching Band took top honors and was named Grand Champion at the 2022 Illinois State Marching Band Championships. The competition took place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Hancock Stadium on the Illinois State University campus. It featured over 40 bands, 15 of which competed in the finals. Bands are assigned classifications based on school enrollment, from small schools being classified as A and the biggest schools as 6A.
Central Illinois Proud
OSF joins initiative to address gun death in children
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has joined a nationwide gun safety movement to address firearms as the leading cause of death in children. According to OSF’s press release Monday, 13 children die from guns every day. To address this, OSF is joining the ‘Doesn’t Kill to Ask’...
Central Illinois Proud
West Bloomington Revitalization Project brings community together through art in the garden
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The West Bloomington Revitalization Project hosted it annual Harvest Fest on Saturday. The group held a block party with the focus being arts in the garden. Those who attended were able to participate in arts, crafts, games and even sing for the crowd. Members of...
Central Illinois Proud
Veterans trek to bring awareness to veteran suicide
TWIN CITIES (WMBD) — Veterans gathered together for the first Ground Pounder 22 Ruck March On Saturday. Patrick Schmid of Central Illinois Veteran Warriors said they want to help veterans while also helping the community. “We’re here today to bring awareness of veteran suicide but also to drop off...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois barbers are learning to identify mental health
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Monday afternoon, Central Illinois barbers learned how to spot signs of mental health issues in their clients. James Bryson teaches the mental health class with the Annie Malone health Initiative. His class includes learning about signs of depression, anxiety, suicidal tendencies, eating disorders, and more.
Central Illinois Proud
Washington marching band wins Grand Champion at U of I competition
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington Community High School’s Marching Panthers made school history this weekend as they took home the Governor’s Trophy Grand Champion at University of Illinois’ Illinois Marching Band Championships. The Marching Panthers also finished first in their classification. Bands are assigned classifications based...
Central Illinois Proud
Jesus Christ Superstar | Community Players Theatre
Community Players Theatre is putting on a production of Jesus Christ Superstar during the first week of November. To learn more a bit about the show, you can hear more from the lead actor in our interview. For tickets, you can visit the Community Players website. The show will be...
Central Illinois Proud
ISU escapes Indiana State with win, IWU blows out Carthage
(WMBD) – The Illinois State Redbirds picked up their first win at Indiana State on Saturday with a 27-21 win over the Sycamores. It was their first win in Terre Haute in nearly a decade. Zach Annexstad finished with a career-high 274 yards passing, which included a passing touchdown to his brother Brock.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies Peoria’s latest Homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Peoria’s latest homicide victim Monday. According to a press release, 23-year-old Couriaum L. Atkins of Peoria suffered multiple gun-shot wounds and died instantly. Officers located Atkins while responding to two shotspotter near W. Seibold Street between S....
Central Illinois Proud
Overnight shooting leads to 21st homicide in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for the shooter in another homicide investigation. On Saturday, at approximately 2:36 a.m., officers responded to the neighborhood on W. Seibold Street between S. Idaho and S. Oregon Streets on two ShotSpotter alerts. One indicated 12 rounds were fired, while the other indicated four were fired.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police investigate Friday night shots fired incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near Washington and Howard Streets Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 10:50 p.m. after a residence was struck by gunfire. There were no reported injuries, and the circumstances of...
Central Illinois Proud
Wildlife ‘Scary’ Park returns for the Halloween season
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s Halloween season, which means an annual spooky tradition has returned to Central Illinois. For the next two weeks, Wildlife Prairie Park in Hanna City will be transformed into Wildlife Scary Park. “Everyone is dressing up two weeks prior to Halloween, it’s awesome,”...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police searching for forgery suspect
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help identify a suspect in a forgery investigation Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, the suspect cashed several stolen checks around central Illinois, totaling close to $60,000. The suspect is believed to be related...
Central Illinois Proud
Expert: Gas price decline ‘unrelated to upcoming election’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A seasonal drop in demand for gas is reflected at the pump, as the average gas price in Peoria fell 1.7 cents this week to average $4.26 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 49 cents...
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 22, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Lots of fall sports in postseason mode on Saturday with regionals and conference meets around the area. Peoria Notre Dame boys soccer beat Dunlap 3-1 in a regional final. Big 12 boys soccer champions Normal West lost 2-1 in a regional final. In the 2A...
Central Illinois Proud
BPD shares safety tips after attempted vehicle theft, shots fired Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police have released safety tips to prevent vehicle thefts after an attempted car theft led to shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Bloomington Police responded to a parking lot in the 1400 block of North...
