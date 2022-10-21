ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

wdrb.com

Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Teen charged in 2021 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Crystal Rogers: Where the investigation stands 7 years later

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It's been more than seven years since a Bardstown mother of five vanished and to this day, it still remains a mystery. And the efforts to figure out what happened to Crystal Rogers haven't slowed down. In fact, the FBI was just back in Bardstown last...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wvih.com

Radcliff Man Sentenced For Murder

A Radcliff man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting death a woman in November 2021. Richard Allen Cook, 43, was sentenced last week in Hardin Circuit Court on charges in the death of Jessica Kelly of Pennsylvania. Kelly and Cook were acquaintances. The shooting occurred...
RADCLIFF, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville officers capture 3 escaped cattle, 1 still missing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed three out of four cows that escaped Friday have been caught. On Friday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Multiple cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle

The Jefferson County coroner identified a man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck. Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denny of Louisville was crossing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot at 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to UofL's Hospital on a report of a man who was transported to the hospital by 'private means' who had been shot at an unknown location.
LOUISVILLE, KY

