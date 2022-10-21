Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing his 50th anniversary celebration preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
wdrb.com
Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
Wave 3
Teen charged in 2021 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
WLKY.com
AERIALS: Juveniles flee police, weave through Gene Snyder in stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles are in custody after a carjacking led to a wild police chase in Louisville. WLKY Chopper HD spotted the car getting onto the Gene Snyder Freeway from Interstate 65 with officers in pursuit. The driver weaved in and out of traffic for miles, cutting...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Family members chase double murder suspect through Louisville courthouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a Louisville courtroom shows family members of a murder victim going after the suspect. The chaos in the courthouse happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson...
4 charged after fight inside Louisville courtroom, police records show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were arrested Friday during a brawl that erupted in a Jefferson County courtroom. Arrest records said the incident happened during a hearing for Paul Wade, the man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Alexis McCrary and 26-year-old Edward Smith in the Russell neighborhood on Sept. 10.
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Douglass Hills neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital this morning after being shot in his leg in the Douglass Hills neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a reported shooting in the 100 block of La Fontenay Drive at about 8:30 a.m. Louisville Metro EMS was...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
wdrb.com
Family still searching for answers in Louisville man's unsolved 2012 murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the past 10 years, Bryan Lewis' family has been coming to Louisville Memorial Gardens each October, and every year they pray for closure and answers. But after a decade of no answers, the family said they now need a miracle. "Truthfully it's been hell. It's...
WLKY.com
Crystal Rogers: Where the investigation stands 7 years later
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It's been more than seven years since a Bardstown mother of five vanished and to this day, it still remains a mystery. And the efforts to figure out what happened to Crystal Rogers haven't slowed down. In fact, the FBI was just back in Bardstown last...
WLKY.com
Man found guilty of shooting Louisville cab driver in neck in June 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing 30 years behind bars for shooting a Louisville cab driver more than two years ago. Rogerrick Miller was found guilty Friday on multiple charges, including first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Officials say in June 2020 that...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man taken to hospital after shooting in South Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the South Louisville neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, near the University of Louisville's Belknap campus, around 9:45 a.m.
wvih.com
Radcliff Man Sentenced For Murder
A Radcliff man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting death a woman in November 2021. Richard Allen Cook, 43, was sentenced last week in Hardin Circuit Court on charges in the death of Jessica Kelly of Pennsylvania. Kelly and Cook were acquaintances. The shooting occurred...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
Wave 3
Louisville officers capture 3 escaped cattle, 1 still missing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed three out of four cows that escaped Friday have been caught. On Friday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Multiple cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.
Jeffersonville police investigate after pedestrian struck and killed
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday. According to Jeffersonville Police, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 62 at Trey Street. The person was transported to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. Police have not released...
wvih.com
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle
The Jefferson County coroner identified a man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck. Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denny of Louisville was crossing...
wdrb.com
FBI sends evidence from Crystal Rogers search in Bardstown to lab at Quantico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI said some of the evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico. Virginia. The FBI will not say what evidence was found. Federal agents wrapped up their five-day search Friday at a...
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot at 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to UofL's Hospital on a report of a man who was transported to the hospital by 'private means' who had been shot at an unknown location.
