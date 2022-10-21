ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The challenges of Week 7; Saints travel to Cardinals

By Aileen Hnatiuk
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiQ0D_0ih6a8N000

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals go into Week 7 with a record of 2-3, in need of a win. The two clubs are coming off losses.

The Saints are faced with the challenge of a shortened week, what would typically be a full week of preparation turned into a few days.

The other challenge is who will be taking snaps for the Cardinals, dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray can make plays in the air or on the ground. His height (5’10) is actually an advantage to him.

“He’s one of those guys that can make you miss because, you know, you’re not able to track him through the offensive linemen. And often linemen are well above six feet and there are times when you just have to be aware of, you know, your rushing yards and that’s going to take the whole front seven,” said New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.

“We just got to understand that tackling is about the want, the willingness, the effort,” said New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

The Saints who have suffered from missed tackles, penalties, and fumbles have no choice but to clean it up if they want to win.

On the other side of the ball, the Saints have to be better at scoring in the red zone.

New Orleans was able to get in the red zone five times against the Bengals but only scored once.

WGNO

WGNO

