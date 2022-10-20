Read full article on original website
Related
The Top Week 7 NFL Storylines: Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall and Justin Herbert
With the final whistle blown on last evening’s edition of Monday Night Football, the seventh week of NFL action is wrapped up. While we can’t get to everything — like the lack of winning teams in the league this season — here are four of the top Week 7 NFL storylines and whether we’re buying or selling on ’em. (ICYMI, here’s what went down last week along with a slow-motion look at the only interesting moment from Thursday Night Football.)
Comments / 0