wdrb.com

Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigate armed robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after shots were fired during a robbery Sunday. It happened around 6:46 p.m. at Ignited Vape on Richmond Road. Police say at least two people entered the business and fired shots. An employee was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Male dies after police shooting in Jessamine County, KSP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is dead after a police shooting in Jessamine County on Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP was requested to investigate after a shooting involving the Nicholasville Police Department happened around 1:30 p.m. State police said the police department responded to Green Street on...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

3 shot in Lexington early Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to Lexington police, officers were called to the area of East Loudon Avenue and Winchester Road for a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot and property damaged from the gunfire....
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
BARDSTOWN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Northern Kentucky community walks for an Epidermolysis Bullosa cure

HEBRON, Ky. — Boone Studer is 2 years old. He was born with Epidermolysis Bullosa, or EB. It’s a rare genetic connective tissue disorder. “It makes Boone’s skin extremely fragile and blisters and shears off. It effects the outside and inside — his mouth, esophagus, internal organs,” Ben Studer, his father, said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a vehicle crash on I-264 eastbound near Newburg Road Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on I-264 just east of Newburg Road. Preliminary investigation shows that...
LOUISVILLE, KY

