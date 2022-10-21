Read full article on original website
Missing Laurel County woman located in Mississippi
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Officials said 37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at her London home and was reported missing on Sunday.
wdrb.com
3 cows found in the Highlands, 1 cow still missing, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three of the four cows that were still missing after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park were found on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said three cows were located in the Highlands around Baxter Avenue around 9:30 p.m. A volunteer...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Family members chase double murder suspect through Louisville courthouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a Louisville courtroom shows family members of a murder victim going after the suspect. The chaos in the courthouse happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Florida Man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a missing person from Florida. KSP Post 12 troopers are attempting to locate Wiley “Lee” Atwell, 52 years old, of West Palm Beach, Florida. According to people close to Mr. Atwell, he was believed to last be in the area of Shelbyville, Kentucky.
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing his 50th anniversary celebration preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
wdrb.com
Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate armed robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after shots were fired during a robbery Sunday. It happened around 6:46 p.m. at Ignited Vape on Richmond Road. Police say at least two people entered the business and fired shots. An employee was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment.
wdrb.com
Male dies after police shooting in Jessamine County, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is dead after a police shooting in Jessamine County on Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP was requested to investigate after a shooting involving the Nicholasville Police Department happened around 1:30 p.m. State police said the police department responded to Green Street on...
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
wdrb.com
Family still searching for answers in Louisville man's unsolved 2012 murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the past 10 years, Bryan Lewis' family has been coming to Louisville Memorial Gardens each October, and every year they pray for closure and answers. But after a decade of no answers, the family said they now need a miracle. "Truthfully it's been hell. It's...
fox56news.com
3 shot in Lexington early Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to Lexington police, officers were called to the area of East Loudon Avenue and Winchester Road for a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot and property damaged from the gunfire....
wdrb.com
FBI sends evidence from Crystal Rogers search in Bardstown to lab at Quantico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI said some of the evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico. Virginia. The FBI will not say what evidence was found. Federal agents wrapped up their five-day search Friday at a...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man taken to hospital after shooting in South Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the South Louisville neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, near the University of Louisville's Belknap campus, around 9:45 a.m.
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
4 charged after fight inside Louisville courtroom, police records show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were arrested Friday during a brawl that erupted in a Jefferson County courtroom. Arrest records said the incident happened during a hearing for Paul Wade, the man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Alexis McCrary and 26-year-old Edward Smith in the Russell neighborhood on Sept. 10.
Wave 3
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
spectrumnews1.com
Northern Kentucky community walks for an Epidermolysis Bullosa cure
HEBRON, Ky. — Boone Studer is 2 years old. He was born with Epidermolysis Bullosa, or EB. It’s a rare genetic connective tissue disorder. “It makes Boone’s skin extremely fragile and blisters and shears off. It effects the outside and inside — his mouth, esophagus, internal organs,” Ben Studer, his father, said.
Wave 3
Indiana father, grandmother charged with neglect after toddler found wandering outside
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana father and grandmother are facing charges of child neglect after officers found a two-year-old outside and alone Friday morning. In a release sent from the Madison Police Department, officers were called at 10:42 a.m. to respond to the area of 3rd Street and East Street on a report of a lost child.
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a vehicle crash on I-264 eastbound near Newburg Road Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on I-264 just east of Newburg Road. Preliminary investigation shows that...
