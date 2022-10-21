Read full article on original website
Related
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Robert Redford did not want to star alongside Barbra Streisand in 'The Way We Were': book
Robert Redford apparently was hesitant to star alongside Barbra Streisand in the 1973 Sydney Pollack-directed drama "The Way We Were," according to Robert Hofler's upcoming book.
Will Smith Hosts “Epic” Screening of ‘Emancipation’ With Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry as Guests
Three weeks after Apple debuted Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation in Washington D.C., the Will Smith-starrer screened for an intimate crowd in Los Angeles that included Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky, Tyler Perry, Kenya Barris, music producer Corey Smyth, celebrity stylist Fawn Boardley and writer-producer Esa Lewis, among others. Perhaps the most notable guest in the room — aside from Smith himself — was Dave Chappelle. More from The Hollywood ReporterBarack Obama Talks Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Pete Davidson's Dating Life in New Voting PSAByron Allen Unveils Inaugural theGrio Awards Honoring Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle, Jennifer Hudson and MoreJada Pinkett Smith Inks Deal...
Comments / 0