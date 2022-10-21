ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Spring Branch man arrested on trafficking charges by New Braunfels PD

SAN ANTONIO – The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested a man accused of trafficking a juvenile girl for sex. Marc Stephen Jamison, 58, of Spring Branch was taken into police custody on Friday after arriving in New Braunfels to meet an underage girl that police said he had been paying to have a sexual relationship with him since May.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
fox7austin.com

5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

1 dead, 1 injured in Highway 183 crash

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 183 around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. The crash took place on 183 northbound near Old Lockhart Road. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics got there, they found two people, but one was already dead. They...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

One Man Dead in Bell County Motorcycle Accident

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle. Around 8:05 a.m., a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers of Cedar Creek, Texas, was travelling southbound on Lakeview Road approaching the intersection of Bear Branch Road. According to the lead investigating Trooper, Myers failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspicious death in East Austin under investigation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin. Authorities responded to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Little Walnut Creek at around 9 p.m. on October 21. Witnesses told officers that they saw blood spots in and...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Armed robbery at South Austin bank, police looking for suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for the man who robbed a South Austin bank. The incident happened on October 21 at 10:50 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 6600 South MoPac Expressway. Police say the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, and passed her a note...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy