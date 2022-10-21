Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
What Texas Parents Say About DNA Tests For Their School-Aged ChildrenTom HandyTexas State
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
Related
Austin Police identifies man killed in September auto-pedestrian crash on Loyola Lane
Police said paramedics took the man to a hospital where he died about three weeks later Oct. 16.
KSAT 12
Spring Branch man arrested on trafficking charges by New Braunfels PD
SAN ANTONIO – The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested a man accused of trafficking a juvenile girl for sex. Marc Stephen Jamison, 58, of Spring Branch was taken into police custody on Friday after arriving in New Braunfels to meet an underage girl that police said he had been paying to have a sexual relationship with him since May.
fox7austin.com
5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
Armed man shot, injured by APD officers inside north Austin restaurant
Five Austin Police Department officers are on administrative duty after opening fire on a suspect inside a north Austin restaurant Sunday night, according to APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon.
Motorcyclist dead after crash on State Highway 107, officials report
SAN CARLOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a motorcycle rider dead Thursday afternoon in Hidalgo County. David Garcia Harley, 29, of Bastrop, died at the scene, DPS troopers said. Investigators reveal a Chevrolet Silverado occupied by two people was making a left turn onto […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Highway 183 crash
AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 183 around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. The crash took place on 183 northbound near Old Lockhart Road. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics got there, they found two people, but one was already dead. They...
North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.
1 dead after crash in southeast Travis County
Austin-Travis County EMS said one person has died after a crash in southeast Travis County.
Police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St. around 9:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows...
fox44news.com
One Man Dead in Bell County Motorcycle Accident
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle. Around 8:05 a.m., a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers of Cedar Creek, Texas, was travelling southbound on Lakeview Road approaching the intersection of Bear Branch Road. According to the lead investigating Trooper, Myers failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway.
Motorcyclist dead after crash on south Austin flyover
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash at Interstate 35 and East Ben White Boulevard in south Austin early Thursday morning.
2-vehicle crash in southeast Austin sends multiple people to hospital
In a tweet thread, ATCEMS said multiple people suffered life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided at 5946 E. Stassney Lane. The street is closed from Teri Road to Burleson Road, Austin Police said.
Police investigating fatal shooting in east Austin
APD investigating suspicious death in east Austin.
Texas state trooper who responded to Uvalde shooting fired amid investigations into police response
A high-ranking state trooper is the latest law enforcement official to lose their job over the botched response to the school shooting at Robb Elementary.
fox7austin.com
Suspicious death in East Austin under investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin. Authorities responded to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Little Walnut Creek at around 9 p.m. on October 21. Witnesses told officers that they saw blood spots in and...
Man pleads guilty to 3 charges connected to 2019 double-fatal crash
On Oct. 5, Angel Casique Patino, 27, pleaded guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and one charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle.
3 convicted for role in death of Round Rock man
On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.
CBS Austin
Georgetown PD searching for suspects involved in home construction site material thefts
AUSTIN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the owners of several vehicles involved in new home construction site thefts. Police say they have seen an increase in construction material being stolen from sites in and around Georgetown as well as areas outside city limits in Williamson County.
fox7austin.com
Armed robbery at South Austin bank, police looking for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for the man who robbed a South Austin bank. The incident happened on October 21 at 10:50 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 6600 South MoPac Expressway. Police say the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, and passed her a note...
Expert witness at Armstrong pre-trial hearing: Some obtained evidence ‘unconstitutional’
An Austin woman accused of shooting and killing a professional cyclist, Moriah Wilson, in an East Austin home last May will appear in court for the second day of a pre-trial hearing that began last Wednesday.
Comments / 1