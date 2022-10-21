Read full article on original website
6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say
OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on Facebook.
Student injured in fight at East Wake High School in Wendell
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Mass shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital with family by her side
RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people. Gardner's still in critical condition. Family and friends have been by her side day and night. Her niece said she just had one...
'I wish we didn't have to do this': Memorial ride held for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sunday morning a line of motorcycles and vehicles moved through downtown Raleigh. It was a memorial ride for Raleigh officer Gabriel Torres, killed in the Hedingham mass shooting. The event is organized by Operation Fly our Flag, a non-profit that honors military members and first responders....
Police investigating death of 15-month-old in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police in Rocky Mount are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy. On Sunday around 2:15 p.m., Nash County EMS responded to a home in the 1100 block of York Street, where it was reported that the toddler had fallen and was losing consciousness. The...
'I tried to save you:' Wife of fallen officer Gabriel Torres describes their final moments together
An emotional funeral and procession in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon as hundreds gathered to honor the life of Officer Gabriel Torres, who was killed during the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood. Officer Torres was remembered Saturday morning as a believer, a family man, a husband and a father. His...
2 men murdered in Edgecombe County over the weekend, no suspects
TARBORO, N.C. — Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off...
Police: 6 people, at least 2 children, injured in Oxford shooting
OXFORD, N.C. — The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that left 6 people injured. On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., Oxford police said officers responded to the area of Piedmont Ave in reference to shots fired. At arrival officers were directed by persons on scene to six victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Gun stolen from Franklin County Schools employee's vehicle in school parking lot
LOUISBURG, N.C. — A gun was stolen out of a school employee's vehicle on Monday morning at Royal Elementary School. Principal Dr. David Westbrook wrote a letter to families, stating students and staff were not in danger. The school district said the vehicle did not belong to a teacher.
18-month-old baby remains in ICU after getting shot 6 times, Oxford police say
OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were shot on Saturday night in downtown Oxford, two of them children, sources told WRAL News. The youngest child was 18 months old. The oldest victim in the shooting was 64 years old, according to WRAL News' sources. Oxford Police Chief Pat Ford said...
East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
Sources: Multiple people shot in Oxford, including at least 2 children
OXFORD, N.C. — Sources told WRAL News that multiple people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night. At least two of the gunshot victims were children. Witnesses to the shooting said it happened near Granville Street and Piedmont Avenue in downtown. The Granville County Sheriff's Office said the State...
Teenage daughter of Fayetteville city councilwoman fatally shot
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a 10th grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
Teen crashes into Johnston County home losing control of car going nearly 100mph
ZEBULON, N.C. — A 16-year-old driver estimated to have been traveling nearly 100 mph lost control and slammed into a home just before midnight on Friday, according to state troopers. Troopers say the teen traveled over 500 feet off the roadway before crashing into the mobile home on Wake...
Part of Blue Ridge Road closes as major construction project begins
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just as the North Carolina State Fair was wrapping up on Sunday night, construction began on Blue Ridge Road near the fair grounds. The state is getting started on a project that will simplify the Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street intersection in Raleigh — a well-known complicated area for drivers.
Gov. Roy Cooper proclaims Hindu Heritage Month in midst of annual Festival of Lights celebration
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Hindu faithful in the town of Morrisville celebrated "Diwali," also known as the 5-day Festival of Lights on Monday. A new temple in Morrisville is where many Hindu faithful gather to celebrate the annual event. The tradition celebrates the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance."
One dead from shooting in Fayetteville neighborhood
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. The shooting occurred along the 2000 block of Maitland Drive, a residential area, around 6:45 p.m. The person was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders. They were not identified by Fayetteville police.
2 NC men accused in plot to traffic fentanyl across US-Mexico border to pay cartels
Florida authorities arrested two central North Carolina men accused of planning to traffic fentanyl into Florida from Mexico, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release posted on Friday. Sheriff Grady Judd said during an undercover operation, his detectives seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is...
NC Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary in November
CARY, N.C. — The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is only a few weeks away. The popular lights display returns to Koka Booth Amphitheatre Nov. 18 through Jan. 8. It will be open daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A section of the greenway next to Symphony Lake...
