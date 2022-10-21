ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say

OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on Facebook.
OXFORD, NC
Student injured in fight at East Wake High School in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
WENDELL, NC
Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown

Part of Blue Ridge Road closes as major construction project begins

RALEIGH, N.C. — Just as the North Carolina State Fair was wrapping up on Sunday night, construction began on Blue Ridge Road near the fair grounds. The state is getting started on a project that will simplify the Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street intersection in Raleigh — a well-known complicated area for drivers.
RALEIGH, NC
One dead from shooting in Fayetteville neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. The shooting occurred along the 2000 block of Maitland Drive, a residential area, around 6:45 p.m. The person was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders. They were not identified by Fayetteville police.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary in November

CARY, N.C. — The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is only a few weeks away. The popular lights display returns to Koka Booth Amphitheatre Nov. 18 through Jan. 8. It will be open daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A section of the greenway next to Symphony Lake...
CARY, NC
