ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan

By Jim Salter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7kql_0ih6ZIe200

A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.

U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that because the six states — Nebraska , Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina — failed to establish they had standing, “the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case.”

Suzanne Gage, spokeswoman for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, said the states will appeal. She said in a statement that the states "continue to believe that they do in fact have standing to raise their important legal challenges.”

Democratic President Joe Biden announced in August that his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for huge numbers of borrowers. The announcement immediately became a major political issue ahead of the November midterm elections.

The states' lawsuit is among a few that have been filed. Earlier Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected an appeal from a Wisconsin taxpayers group seeking to stop the debt cancellation program.

Barrett, who oversees emergency appeals from Wisconsin and neighboring states, did not comment in turning away the appeal from the Brown County Taxpayers Association. The group wrote in its Supreme Court filing that it needed an emergency order because the administration could begin canceling outstanding student debt as soon as Sunday.

In the lawsuit brought by the states, lawyers for the administration said the Department of Education has “broad authority to manage the federal student financial aid programs.” A court filing stated that the 2003 Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act, or HEROES Act, allows the secretary of education to waive or modify terms of federal student loans in times of war or national emergency.

“COVID-19 is such an emergency,” the filing stated.

The Congressional Budget Office has said the program will cost about $400 billion over the next three decades. James Campbell, an attorney for the Nebraska attorney general’s office, told Autrey at an Oct. 12 hearing that the administration is acting outside its authorities in a way that will cost states millions of dollars.

The plan would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, will get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

Conservative attorneys, Republican lawmakers and business-oriented groups have asserted that Biden overstepped his authority in taking such sweeping action without the assent of Congress. They called it an unfair government giveaway for relatively affluent people at the expense of taxpayers who didn’t pursue higher education.

Chris Nuelle, spokesman for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, said the plan "will unfairly burden working class families with even more economic woes.”

Many Democratic lawmakers facing tough reelection contests have distanced themselves from the plan.

The HEROES Act was enacted after 9/11 to help members of the military. The Justice Department says the law allows Biden to reduce or erase student loan debt during a national emergency. Republicans argue the administration is misinterpreting the law, in part because the pandemic no longer qualifies as a national emergency.

Justice Department attorney Brian Netter told Autrey that fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is still rippling. He said student loan defaults have skyrocketed over the past 2 1/2 years.

The cancellation applies to federal student loans used to attend undergraduate and graduate school, along with Parent Plus loans. Current college students qualify if their loans were disbursed before July 1.

The plan makes 43 million borrowers eligible for some debt forgiveness, with 20 million who could get their debt erased entirely, according to the administration.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
The Independent

Clarence Thomas intervenes to stop Lindsey Graham from testifying in Georgia election probe

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilaterally acted to block South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham from being compelled to give evidence before the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.Justice Thomas, whose wife Ginni Thomas recently appeared before the House January 6 select committee to testify as to her involvement in efforts to keep Mr Trump in office against the wishes of US voters, issued a one-page order staying a Georgia district court order permitting enforcement of a Fulton County judge’s subpoena compelling Mr Graham to testify...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Biden calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene and GOP for hypocrisy on student debt loan relief: ‘Who in the hell do they think they are?’

Joe Biden blasted Republican opposition to his student debt relief programme, calling out by name several GOP critics who had seen millions of dollars in pandemic loans forgiven.“I don’t want to hear it from Maga Republican officials,” Mr Biden said during a speech at the historically black Delaware State University in Dover on Friday. The president said Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband had more than over $180,000 in business loans forgiven in the Paycheck Protection Programme. “(Greene) said it’s completely unfair for us to forgive student loans for working and middle-class Americans.”He went on to say Florida GOP lawmaker...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Biden's midterm 'closing argument': Look at the alternative

With Republicans increasingly confident about victory in this year’s midterm elections, President Joe Biden dismissed the polls in a speech at Democratic Party headquarters Monday, saying there’s still time for “one more shift” that will help his party. “If we get people out to vote, we win,” Biden said to scores of Democratic organizers who cheered and chanted as he entered the room for what he called his “closing argument.” Campaign workers around the country tuned in via livestream for the pep talk, delivered 15 days from Election Day. The speech was Biden’s latest attempt to turn the midterms...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Midterms – live: Poll shows tie in crucial Ohio race as Biden promises to veto any GOP abortion bills

With just over two weeks until election day, a new poll in the crucial Ohio Senate race shows Democrat Tim Ryan in a tie with his Republican rival JD Vance, meaning that one of the Republicans’ must-hold seats remains a toss-up.Other races, however, are not moving Democrats’ way. The Senate race in Pennsylvania between John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz also appears to be tightening to within the margin of error, while Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke. And in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has a similarly chunky lead over Charlie Crist....
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Conservatives defend DeSantis after story claims he used to pronounce Thai like ‘thigh’ to test dates

A Twitter debate between a journalist and supporters of Ron DeSantis is airing the Florida governor’s dirty laundry -- specifically, the way he allegedly used to conduct himself on first dates while in college.In a tweet shared by ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis, he highlights a sentence from a Financial Times profile on the Republican lawmaker where he quotes college friends and acquaintances who knew him from his years at Yale University and after.The overall portrait painted in the feature, which quotes sources close to the firebrand conservative who is poised to run for president in 2024, relies on small...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

A domestic abuse survivor won a milestone Supreme Court case. She was found dead four months later

Isacco Saada, an Italian citizen, and Narkis Golan, a US citizen, married in Italy in 2014.Four years later, she fled Italy for the US with their child and moved into a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse.Saada was violent towards Golan from the outset of their relationship, including in front of their son, according to court records. Golan sought a “get,” a Jewish document of divorce, from the beginning of their marriage.In June, the US Supreme Court unanimously issued a breakthrough decision that determined that Golan could not be legally forced to return her son to his abusive father, overriding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
AFP

Abortion, inflation and assault rifles: the US midterms ad war

From a rapping granny to assault rifles, candidates in the US midterm elections have sparred on the airwaves with viral-worthy stunts to stand out to voters. Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump, poses in a video in a helicopter cradling an assault rifle, comparing the rival camp to wild hogs. 
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Candidates court elusive youth vote as US midterms loom

Riven by angst over a warming planet, fearful for democracy and facing a financially uncertain future, young people tend to be among the most politically engaged groups in the United States. "Part of the reason why I chose to come to Emory was because I knew that Georgia was such an important state in elections in the United States," said Rob Golin, 18.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

US Border Patrol sending migrants to offices with no notice

When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn't have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.“It was a fake building. I didn’t understand what it was,” he said.Molina was among 13 migrants who recently arrived in the U.S. who agreed to share documents with The Associated Press that they received when they were released from U.S. custody while they seek asylum after crossing the border with Mexico....
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Department of Justice to hold emergency press conference on ‘criminal activity by a foreign state’

Top officials at the US Department of Justice will hold an emergency press briefing on Monday afternoon to detail evidence of criminal activity by a foreign state in the US, according to a media advisory.The advisory noted that the officials would be laying out a “significant national security matter”; the seriousness of that tidbit was amplified by the expected attendance of multiple DoJ figures with national security experience including Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen. Attorney General Merrick Garland will lead the press conference.It’s not yet clear which country or countries...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins

Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

DeSantis vs Crist debate – live: Midterms poll shows Florida governor in the lead ahead of face-off

Ahead of a debate between Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, a new poll shows Mr DeSantis comfortably in the lead.A Florida Atlantic University poll found that 51 per cent of voters supported Mr DeSantis, while 40 per cent supported Mr Crist.Meanwhile, the Senate race in Pennsylvania between John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening to within the margin of error, while Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke. With just over two weeks to go until election day, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

New US prisons chief pledges truth, reform for ailing system

The outsider brought in to reform the ailing federal Bureau of Prisons pledged Monday to hold accountable any employees who sexually assault inmates, reform archaic hiring practices and bring new transparency to an agency that has long been a haven of secrecy and coverups. Colette Peters detailed her vision in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, her first since becoming director nearly three months ago.She said she wants to reorient the agency's recruiting and hiring practices to find candidates who want to “change hearts and minds” and end systemic abuse and corruption. She would not rule out closing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Pro-Trump group led by Michael Flynn ‘misled US election officials’ to participate in 2020 surveys

A right-wing group founded by prominent conspiracy theorists and Donald Trump allies ran a covert nationwide campaign to fuel the former president’s plans to upend the nation’s elections after his 2020 defeat.An investigation from Reuters discovered that the influential America Project surveyed more than 260 election officials in eight battleground states without revealing the group’s agenda and its founders’ explicit attempts to seize voting machines.According to Reuters, interviewers told election officials that they were nonpartisan observers conducting the surveys only for educational purposes.But in reality, the surveyors fed responses to the America Project and misrepresented their answers, which were...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe

The Justice Department is seeking to again question an associate of Donald Trump who was seen on security camera footage moving boxes of classified records at the former president's Florida estate, according to a person familiar with the matter.Walt Nauta has already been interviewed by investigators examining the potential mishandling of classified government records at Mar-a-Lago and prosecutors want to speak with him again as they try to understand how boxes came to be relocated from a storage room at the property, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Conservatives rally around Tucker Carlson’s son Buckley amid nepotism allegations

Conservatives are rallying behind the son of Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, Buckley, a top staffer in Congress, claiming the 25-year-old didn’t benefit from the association with his famous and influential father, after backroom GOP gossip allegedly inspired the Fox host to verbally threaten a Republican representative he thought accused his son of nepotism in the press.Buckley Carlson is communications director for Representative Jim Banks of Indiana.The mini-scandal began when The Daily Beast ran a on story on Friday about jostling among the GOP for leadership positions after the midterms.In the story, an anonymous “GOP strategist” described Rep Banks...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Charlie Crist says 40,000 Floridians would be alive if not for Ron DeSantis’s Covid policies

Former Democratic Representative Charlie Crist slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in their sole gubernatorial debate on Monday night, saying 40,000 Floridians died unnecessarily during the pandemic because of the governor’s policies. The debate moderator asked if each of the candidates was satisfied with their response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Yeah, I’m satisfied with my approach, I would have listened to scientists unlike the governor,” Mr Crist said. He noted how Mr DeSantis largely kept the state open throughout the pandemic.Mr DeSantis has also blasted White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci for his counsel during the pandemic, selling gear...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.Thomas' order is intended to prevent Fani Willis, Fulton County district attorney, from compelling Graham to testify while the Supreme Court weighs the senator's request for a lengthier halt to the proceedings.Willis has a deadline Thursday to tell the high court why Graham should have to answer the grand jury's questions. Lower courts have ruled that his testimony can take place.Thomas acted on his own, as the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

893K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy