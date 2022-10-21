Former NY corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on inmate

STORMVILLE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A former officer at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville was arrested on Thursday for covering up his unprovoked assault on an inmate, according to the Department of Justice.

Taj Everly, 32, allegedly lied when he said he attacked an inmate only after he was attacked on May 28, 2020.

In reality, Everly punched the inmate unprovoked in the face as the prisoner exited a room, according to prosecutors.

After the assault, Everly allegedly filed a false report claiming self defense.

“Taj Everly abused his position as a correction officer by assaulting an inmate and then lying about his actions in an incident report,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. “This Office has no tolerance for correction officers like Everly who, as alleged, commit acts of violence against inmates in their care and custody and then lie to cover their tracks.”

Everly faces charges of falsifying records in connection with a federal investigation, a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.