ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stormville, NY

Former NY corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on inmate

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbqY4_0ih6ZAaE00

STORMVILLE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A former officer at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville was arrested on Thursday for covering up his unprovoked assault on an inmate, according to the Department of Justice.

Taj Everly, 32, allegedly lied when he said he attacked an inmate only after he was attacked on May 28, 2020.

In reality, Everly punched the inmate unprovoked in the face as the prisoner exited a room, according to prosecutors.

After the assault, Everly allegedly filed a false report claiming self defense.

“Taj Everly abused his position as a correction officer by assaulting an inmate and then lying about his actions in an incident report,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. “This Office has no tolerance for correction officers like Everly who, as alleged, commit acts of violence against inmates in their care and custody and then lie to cover their tracks.”

Everly faces charges of falsifying records in connection with a federal investigation, a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Monroe Man Accused Of Raping Child

Working on a hotline report, a New York State Police arrested a Hudson Valley man for allegedly raping a child under the age of 17. Orange County resident Eliceo Quintero Francisco, age 21, from the town of Monroe, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 22, said Trooper Steven Nevel. According to...
MONROE, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Carlos Diaz, 36, Arrested

On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2245 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Carlos Diaz. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan

New York, NY – Gunshots rang out in Harlem, leaving two people shot, including a 60-year-old retired NYPD detective. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said the retired detective was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,. Alex Guzman and Shaquan Moore opened fire on a crowded street in the area of 304 Lennox Avenue with the intent to shoot and kill a 21-year-old male. That victim, TeSean Harper is an alleged member of the “Make it Happen Boys” gang. Guzman and Moore struck the retired officer once in the shoulder in the crossfire. The post Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

Bronx man, 62, fatally shot in head

NYPD officers responding to a 911 call found the victim, identified as Russell Scott Wells, unconscious on E. 219th Street, near Barnes Avenue, in Williamsbridge just after 5 a.m. Saturday.
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

14-Year-Old Girl Stabbed by Peers on NYC Subway Train: Cops

A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after a stabbing attack on a Manhattan subway train Sunday, police said. The victim was on a train heading south from Washington Heights when she was attacked by two other teenage girls, whom it’s believed she knew, according to authorities. The injured teenager was transported to a local hospital with a puncture wound to the chest. No arrests had been made in the case as of Sunday evening, according to the New York Post. A transit worker told the newspaper that the victim, whose sweater was visibly bloodied, had been “hysterical a bit.” The employee added: “I think she was more panicked than anything.” Authorities, seeking to curb a recent rise in the city’s subway violence, introduced on Saturday an overtime-shift initiative to place more officers in underground stations. Since Sept. 30, three people have died in New York transit stabbings—two on the subway and one on a city bus, according to WNBC.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Up to $100K reward for arrest of 1981 Brinks robbery suspect

NYACK, N.Y. -- Forty-one years after the deadly Brinks robbery in Rockland County, the FBI is offering a reward for up to $100,000 for the arrest of a suspect in the case.The FBI is looking for Cheri Laverne Dalton in connection with the robbery that took place on Oct. 20, 1981.Two police officers and a Brinks guard were killed when a gang of armed men opened fire on a Brinks truck at the Nanuet National Bank at the Nanuet Mall.RELATED STORY: Police, scholars reflect on death of Kathy Boudin, convicted in 1981 Brinks truck robbery and murders in Rockland CountyMembers of the Black Liberation Army and Weather Underground robbed the truck of $1.6 million.David Gilbert was sentenced to life in prison for his role.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Jury Finds North Carolina Man Guilty of Violent Home Invasion

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that after a three-week trial, a jury found Fayetteville, North Carolina resident Confessor Soto, 50, guilty of several felony charges connected to a violent Yonkers home invasion in 2018. Soto was found guilty on Oct.19, 2022, of Assault in the Second Degree,...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Police seek man wanted in connection to Bronx hit-and-run

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in the Bronx.It happened around noon on Oct. 7 at Southern Boulevard and East 178th Street in the West Farms section.Police say a driver making a left turn onto East 178th struck a 22-year-old man on an electric scooter.The driver then took off.The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.Police have released video showing a male who they say removed a license plate from the vehicle involved in the crash.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy