ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Adderall shortage leaves people with ADHD scrambling

By Hannah Brandt
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SLIe_0ih6Z9mk00

NEXSTAR (WASHINGTON) – A nationwide shortage of Adderall has left many people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, struggling to find medication that they rely on.

Millions of people in the United States are prescribed the drug to help manage their ADHD. Zac Bowling, who lives in The San Francisco Bay area of California, is one of them. But recently, Bowling says, his local pharmacy couldn’t fill his prescription.

“So I called 14 other pharmacies and nothing is available, none of them,” Bowling said. “It’s a massive rollercoaster.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration blames the shortage on manufacturing problems at one major producer, Teva.

Dr. David W. Goodman, an assistant professor in psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, says there has also been an increase in awareness about ADHD among both patients and physicians. He says that’s driving up demand.

“So they seek an evaluation, and more and more prescribers are comfortable enough to make a diagnosis and prescribe a medication,” Goodman said.

His advice for patients is not to panic.

“If it’s necessary, call your prescriber and see if there’s an alternative dose that can bridge you until you can get back on the dose that you’re prescribed,” Goodman said.

However, Dr. Goodman does add that finding the right alternative can take some time.

Duane Gordan, president of the Attention Deficit Disorder Association, says adjusting medication can disrupt the delicate balance between medication and life habits that many people use to manage their ADHD.

“It adds in many, many challenges to an already stressful situation,” Gordon said.

If a person with ADHD is struggling to cope with their disorder, he says that can have consequences at work, for their family and in their community.

“The ripples will be felt, not just for that person, but for the people around them,” Gordon said.

For now, with the shortage expected to last for several weeks, people like Zac are left waiting for solutions.

“I feel vulnerable, being sort of deprived of the thing that makes me function as well as I can,” Bowling said.

In a statement to Nexstar’s Washington DC bureau, an FDA spokesperson said:

“The FDA is in frequent communication with Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the producers of the ADHD medication, regarding supply. We are continuing to work closely with Teva to monitor the overall availability of this drug and to assist as needed to resolve the shortage. We will continue to update our website with new supply information as it becomes available. “

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
WSAV News 3

Stars out at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cinematic creativity celebrations kicked off Saturday evening at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 as special guests graced the red carpet. Actress Carrie Condon was honored at the festival with the Distinguished Performance Award. First seen in the Oscar-nominated film Angela’s Ashes, Condon has garnered praise for her works such as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

The old problem with the young: Biden courts elusive voting bloc

President Biden is aggressively pursuing younger voters, leaning into the issues of reproductive rights and student loan forgiveness in an effort to drive to the polls a bloc that traditionally sees lower turnout. “Historically we’ve had a problem with younger voters falling off during the midterms,” said Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau, who served as an […]
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County house fire deemed suspicious, officials say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District ruled a house fire in the Pinewood district of Burton suspicious late last night. According to officials, the Burton Fire District, MCAS Fire Department, and Beaufort County EMS responded to a call of a suspicious fire just past 11:30 p.m. last night. When crews arrived, they […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police searching for missing 13-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen. According to police, Charles Jackson, 13, was last seen Saturday afternoon at the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. The teen is described as having a low haircut, a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and white […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SCHP: fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that occurred in Hampton County Friday night. According to police, the accident happened just after 07:00 p.m. in the city of Yemassee on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on US-17A and a BMW […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy