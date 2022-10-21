Masks off has shown an increase in both kids & adult's respiratory illness. Reason is simple we were all shielded from illness overall not just COVID. Now we have to rebuild our immunities again.
remember during the time of covid when everyone was so paranoid and fearful many parents also had their children V don't want to spell it out so I'll use the letter V, plus wearing the mask consistently also weaken their immune system. I've seen people and children wearing mask in cars even in there homes. the CDC, Pfizer and WHO knew that wearing mask does lower the immune and antibodies also causes an affection in the lungs and lowers the oxygen level in the brain cells which causes lite headed or fainting and etc... these children need to be on vitamins of zinc, C, D3, B6 and fluids. do not trust the medical system.
Or maybe it’s bc Moderna is in final phase of pushing it’s new “treatment” adult respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccinemRNA-1345? Start with the older adults then work your way to the kids… also interesting they are working on another “treatment” that will cover COVID/ Influenza/ RSV 🤔 all you gotta do folks, is look up Moderna’s website, scroll down and click the “pipeline” link and it will show you what scare tactic is coming up next…
Comments / 19