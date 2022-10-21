'Constantly getting in trouble': Prosecutors describe Dep. Sandeep Dhaliwal's killer's life of crime

From using his 4-year-old son as a human shield in a SWAT situation to shooting a man in the leg for no reason, and fashioning a weapon out of a comb in prison, prosecution witnesses testified the many offenses committed by Robert Solis.

Solis is the man convicted of murdering Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a traffic stop in 2019. Jurors will now decide if Solis will get the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

At the start of the trial, Solis fired his attorneys and has represented himself throughout this time.

He started the third day of the punishment phase of the trial by telling the judge, again, he hasn't had access to what he needed from the jail for legal research.

He is on suicide watch, according to the judge in the case.

"I've had to represent myself with my hands tied," he said.

After threatening multiple times to remove Solis from the courtroom due to disruptive behavior, Judge Chris Morton later told him, "I'm glad you know the law better than I do."

To which Solis responded, "I've had 12 and a half years to research this, your honor."

Solis has a long criminal history and was previously convicted of aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Prosecution witnesses described an incident where Solis barricaded himself from police inside his own garage, waving a gun and holding his 4-year-old son as a shield.

"It was like he was insane for that few minutes," a retired officer described the incident. "He was so angry....he always made sure that little boy was protecting him from us."

Other prosecution witnesses have testified of Solis' behavior in prison, saying he threatened corrections officers, fought with another inmate, and was even found with a weapon fashioned out of a comb.

"You were constantly getting in trouble in the walkway, getting in trouble with staff, and causing problems," a retired lieutenant testified.