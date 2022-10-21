Read full article on original website
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
‘Harsher’ Winter Expected In New York, More ‘Disruptive’ Storms
A weather expert from the Hudson Valley predicts a harsh winter with an "increased frequency of disruptive" winter storms. Over the weekend, Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll released his 2022-23 Hudson Valley winter outlook. Noll is originally from Orange County. He's currently a meteorologist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in Auckland, New Zealand. From June 2013 through January 2016 he worked as a meteorologist for AccuWeather.
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State
A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
The Adirondacks may lose more beech trees
Beech trees in the Adirondacks are facing a new threat: Beech leaf disease. First spotted in Ohio in 2012, the disease has spread throughout much of western New York, Long Island, and lower Hudson Valley. Its origins are unknown. In June, the state Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed its presence...
When Can New Yorkers Legally Walk Their Horses on the Road?
So you would like to take your horse out for a walk, sounds good right? Did you know that if you want to walk down the street with them you can? Surprising? Maybe for some, not so much for horse owners. But this being New York State, there is a...
Where Can You Find Legendary ‘Smokey the Bear’ in New York State?
It is almost time to find Smokey the Bear hiding in plain sight in New York State. Even with all of the amazing forest acreage across New York, Smokey doesn't spend too much time here, unless he is educating people about how to prevent forest fires. Where can we find...
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announces 13 new bird trail locations
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be adding 13 new locations to the New York State Birding Trail.
Can You Still Fly Using Your New York State ID Or Driver’s License?
You may be planning your upcoming holiday travel, but will you still be able to fly using your New York State ID? New York State certainly gets busy around the holidays when it comes to travel since we have one of the busiest airports in the country located here. John F. Kennedy International Airport serves approximately 31 million passengers per year.
NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State
We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting." On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth. "Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁," NASA wrote on Facebook....
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Troy Record
Stefanik calls for federal probe of New York COVID-19 nursing home deaths
NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — At Van Rensselaer Manor, Rep. Elise Stefanik was joined by Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin Monday afternoon to announce that if Republicans take control of the House following the midterm elections, she plans to convene a congressional investigation into the March 2020 order by then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to force COVID-19 positive residents into nursing homes.
The 13 Creepiest Abandoned Mental Asylums and Hospitals in New York State
Here's a look at some real-life creepy places around New York State. You can't get more frightening than potentially haunted mental asylums and infectious disease hospitals. These are locations around the state where people were sent to spend the rest of their lives and more often than not, die. Some of the really unlucky residents had experiments conducted on them like lobotomies and electro-therapy. Typhoid Mary was even quarantined to one of the hospitals since she was carrying a disease that was incurable at the time. I honestly think it's for the best that most of these places remain abandoned. The bad vibes will make your skin crawl just by watching the videos below, never mind actually being in the actual location.
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
The 5 Reasons Behind Those Tubes On New York Roads
I had a suspicion, but now I finally know the truth. There's at least five reasons why you may find yourself driving over sets on black rubber tubes on New York roads. There's plenty of secrets hiding in plain sight on roads all over the Hudson Valley. Last month, many of us were shocked to learn that there was an actual reason behind those tiny placards with lines and dots you see on so many roadside posts in New York (below).
Just Arrived: Surprising Leaf Growths. Here’s What they Mean
Autumn in the Hudson Valley is meant for looking at beautiful foliage while eating the best apple cider donuts in the country. New growths on New York leaves, however, is enough to make you lose your appetite. Here's what they are and what they mean for our trees. Leaf Gall...
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
New York Hunters: What’s a Marten? Do You Need a License for It?
Ok, I have to admit when I first saw the word "marten" I thought simply that someone had typed the word Martian wrong. Yes, that is silly, but sometimes your eyes can do that to you. Knowing that it is hunting season, I was asking my friends who hunt turkey,...
