Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
charlestondaily.net
SC Ports developing near-dock rail at the Port of Charleston with $550M in funding
CHARLESTON, SC — OCT. 17, 2022 — With great support from South Carolina elected leaders, South Carolina Ports will soon have near-dock rail and an inner-harbor barge operation to ensure fluidity and capacity for the Southeast supply chain. SC Ports officials and elected officials gathered today in North...
WSOC Charlotte
In-person early voting begins in South Carolina for November midterms
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting in person has begun for South Carolina. As voters make their way to the polls in South Carolina this election season, they will have a lot to consider. Among them, a referendum -- Voters will be asked to consider a $156-million bond to...
South Carolina breaks early voting record before end of first day
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of voters have already taken to the polls for South Carolina early voting, nearly doubling a record set for the state during the primaries in June, elections data shows. The South Carolina State Election Commission announced the data on Monday afternoon showing that, even before...
viatravelers.com
14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina
If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
thecentersquare.com
South Carolina's McMaster vows to not require COVID-19 vaccine for schoolchildren
(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants his point of view to be clear. "As long as I am governor, I will never let the federal government - or anyone else - force the COVID-19 vaccine on South Carolina school children," McMaster said. McMaster’s note came...
kiss951.com
Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina
Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
counton2.com
Lowcountry sees strong turnout on first day of early voting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early voting began Monday across South Carolina and voters in the Lowcountry seem to be taking advantage of the newly approved no-excuse early voting. Legislation passed in May gave all registered voters the option to vote early. The format was first explored during the 202...
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
This Is South Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in South Carolina.
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening of Simply J. Boutique in Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, S.C. (October 20, 2022) – Owner Patter Johnston with family, joined by Mayor Will Haynie, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz with other Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Simply J Boutique with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 3530 Park Avenue Blvd., Suite 100.
Activists claim South Carolina administrator made threats during meeting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Racial Justice Network claimed Charleston County Administrator Bill Tuten charged toward them during a meeting held at the Charleston County Government Building on Wednesday. Now, they said they want Tuten to resign or be fired. “It was a scene like I’ve never experienced before in my 40 years of […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina early voting begins: Here's where you can vote and when
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina voters don't need to wait until election day in November to cast their ballots for the 2022 general election. The State Election Commission is reminding voters that early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 across South Carolina in each county. Voting is open from 8:30...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Why South Carolina could be NASA's next frontier
Collaborative partners statewide are shooting for the moon to try and create a permanent NASA facility in South Carolina. While the space agency currently has no permanent footprint in South Carolina, a consortium was created in 2020 specifically to expand the relationship with NASA and bring a NASA Center of Excellence to the state.
USC Gamecock
Candidate for governor Cunningham visits USC to talk abortion, legalizing marijuana ahead of midterms
Democratic candidate for S.C. governor Joe Cunningham visited USC on Oct. 20 to encourage turnout in the upcoming election, as well as talk about his stances on abortion, education and legalizing marijuana and sports betting. Cunningham's appearance outside Russell House was sponsored by the Theta Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi...
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
Officials sign agreement to grow South Carolina, Taiwan educational relations
Higher education officials in South Carolina signed a historic agreement with the Republic of China (Taiwan) earlier this week.
100-year-old circus to stop in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Notice something different in West Ashley? The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will pitch their tent Tuesday at the Citadel Mall. The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will return to Charleston for 10 shows from October 27 through October 30. The 100-year-old circus travels the country showing off their human cannonball, aerial […]
Comments / 0