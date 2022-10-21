ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina

If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
kiss951.com

Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina

Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
counton2.com

Lowcountry sees strong turnout on first day of early voting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early voting began Monday across South Carolina and voters in the Lowcountry seem to be taking advantage of the newly approved no-excuse early voting. Legislation passed in May gave all registered voters the option to vote early. The format was first explored during the 202...
Travel Maven

This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
charlestondaily.net

Grand Opening of Simply J. Boutique in Mount Pleasant, SC

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (October 20, 2022) – Owner Patter Johnston with family, joined by Mayor Will Haynie, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz with other Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Simply J Boutique with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 3530 Park Avenue Blvd., Suite 100.
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Why South Carolina could be NASA's next frontier

Collaborative partners statewide are shooting for the moon to try and create a permanent NASA facility in South Carolina. While the space agency currently has no permanent footprint in South Carolina, a consortium was created in 2020 specifically to expand the relationship with NASA and bring a NASA Center of Excellence to the state.
WCBD Count on 2

100-year-old circus to stop in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Notice something different in West Ashley? The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will pitch their tent Tuesday at the Citadel Mall. The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will return to Charleston for 10 shows from October 27 through October 30. The 100-year-old circus travels the country showing off their human cannonball, aerial […]
