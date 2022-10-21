ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
OK! Magazine

'What Planet Is This Guy On?': President Joe Biden Blasted Over Inflation Comments Attacking Republicans

Another day, another comment from President Joe Biden. People are upset over the politician's later comments in which he attacked Republications following a September inflation report. Biden made some remarks while in Los Angeles, Calif., on Thursday, October 13, explaining that if Republicans retake Congress in 2022, inflation could be worse. "Today’s reports, though, show some progress. Overall, inflation was 2 percent over the last three months. That’s down from 11 percent over the prior three months. That's progress, but a lot of it has resulted from getting the cost of living at the gas pump down, now even in...
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Daily Mail

Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'

Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Washington Examiner

Voters agree: GOP to take House and Senate

Weeks of reporting that the Republicans are poised to take control of the House, and maybe the Senate, have sunk with voters who now mostly agree that the November elections should show Democrats the door. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, just shared with Secrets, likely voters expect the Republicans...
PennLive.com

Republicans have no plan to address inflation | PennLive letters

Inflation has been caused, not by the policies of Joe Biden, but by the pandemic in which supply lines were disrupted and shortages occurred. Republicans are engaging in post hoc fallacies when they claim that Biden is responsible. Market forces drive supply and demand, not presidents. Republicans argue that they...
Fox Business

Republicans eye possible extension of Trump tax cuts after midterm elections

Republican lawmakers are gearing up to extend key parts of former President Trump's tax overhaul if they win control of Congress during the pivotal midterm elections. With inflation running near the highest level in 40 years, Democrats are widely expected to lose their razor-thin majority in the House and possibly the Senate too in November.

