Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Conservatives blast Biden for claiming Republicans 'will crash the economy' if they win midterms
Conservatives blasted President Biden for claiming Republicans will "crash the economy" if they win the midterms and Democrats don't "yield to their demands."
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Biden: 'Mega, MAGA trickle down' will 'crash the economy' if GOP wins midterm elections
President Joe Biden heartily attacked Republicans Friday while responding to the Treasury Department's report showing the federal deficit falling by $1.4 trillion over the past year.
Control of Congress: What happens if GOP gains upper hand in 2022 midterms?
Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer.
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
'What Planet Is This Guy On?': President Joe Biden Blasted Over Inflation Comments Attacking Republicans
Another day, another comment from President Joe Biden. People are upset over the politician's later comments in which he attacked Republications following a September inflation report. Biden made some remarks while in Los Angeles, Calif., on Thursday, October 13, explaining that if Republicans retake Congress in 2022, inflation could be worse. "Today’s reports, though, show some progress. Overall, inflation was 2 percent over the last three months. That’s down from 11 percent over the prior three months. That's progress, but a lot of it has resulted from getting the cost of living at the gas pump down, now even in...
Biden Warns Inflation Will Worsen if Republicans Retake Congress
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — President Joe Biden laced into Republicans on Friday for trying to enact policies that would make “every kitchen table cost” go up while lavishing tax cuts on big corporations, shedding his usual tone of bipartisanship a month before the midterm elections.
Pelosi Slammed for Saying 'We Have to Change that Subject' from Inflation
"The European Union, the U.K...have a higher inflation rate than we do here," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday.
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Washington Examiner
Voters agree: GOP to take House and Senate
Weeks of reporting that the Republicans are poised to take control of the House, and maybe the Senate, have sunk with voters who now mostly agree that the November elections should show Democrats the door. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, just shared with Secrets, likely voters expect the Republicans...
Republicans have no plan to address inflation | PennLive letters
Inflation has been caused, not by the policies of Joe Biden, but by the pandemic in which supply lines were disrupted and shortages occurred. Republicans are engaging in post hoc fallacies when they claim that Biden is responsible. Market forces drive supply and demand, not presidents. Republicans argue that they...
Washington Examiner
Inflation has made large stimulus checks too politically expensive to discuss
An Oct. 16 New York Times article (“ Democrats Spent $2 Trillion to Save the Economy. They Don’t Want to Talk About It. ”) reviews how lawmakers who supported large federal stimulus checks dispersed in 2021 now barely mention those payments. The article notes:. Democratic candidates in...
Republicans eye possible extension of Trump tax cuts after midterm elections
Republican lawmakers are gearing up to extend key parts of former President Trump's tax overhaul if they win control of Congress during the pivotal midterm elections. With inflation running near the highest level in 40 years, Democrats are widely expected to lose their razor-thin majority in the House and possibly the Senate too in November.
Voters' top concern is the economy as Democrats seek a 'closing message' to draw contrasts with GOP on combating inflation
Fifteen days from the midterm elections, new CNN polls in battleground states show that the issue at the front of voters' minds is the economy and inflation -- a reality that could tilt the outcome of key races with Democrats' narrow House and Senate majorities in the balance.
Debates show Republicans focused on economy and turning abortion back on Democrats
Political debates between opposing candidates ramped up this past week, and if you were hoping for substantive policy contrasts, you must not have watched a debate in the past few decades. TV long ago turned debates into sound-bite-heavy posturing sessions, and so if you want to know what a candidate...
'It's the economy, stupid': Economists, pollsters weigh inflation's effects ahead of midterms
Recent polling shows voters' top concerns shift focus to the economy and inflation, giving Republicans an edge in the upcoming midterm elections in November.
