Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State ForestDan PfeiferNew Berlin, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/16/22 Includes Possible Snow ShowersDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook for the First Week of OctoberDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Embracing Retirement-Mountain Biking in the SummerDan PfeiferGilbertsville, NY
Related
WKTV
Deaf Comedian, Crom Saunders to perform at MVCC, Rome Campus
ROME, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community College, Cultural Series will be hosting an American Sign Language performance by deaf Comedian, Crom Saunders. "Cromania" is Saunders show which features skits that incorporate a varirty of subjects including, pop-culture, impersonations, improvising, American Sign Language and more. His ideas for the show...
Thousands Without Power in Broome & Chenango Counties
New York State Electric and Gas is reporting over 2,500 customers in Broome County without power as of 8 a.m. October 24. According to the NYSEG website, power was also reported out to around 1,000 customers in Chenango County. Broome County Emergency Services officials say they were aware of power...
WKTV
Electronics recycling event to be held in Utica Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, announced Friday that he along with Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Oneida County Sewer District, will be holding an electronics recycling event on Saturday. Confidata will also be there to shred up to...
WKTV
A Winning Take-5 Ticket sold at a Fast Trak in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A winning Take-5 Ticket sold at the Fast Track, on Main Street in Mohawk on Sunday. If you purchased a Take-5 Ticket for Sunday’s midday drawing, at that Fast Trak, you may want to check your ticket closely!. There is one ticket out there that...
WKTV
New traffic pattern to be tested on Genesee Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Any drivers who uses Genesee Street in Utica should be aware of a new traffic pattern that will be tested, starting Thursday. The new traffic pattern will run between Cottage Place and Oriskany Street. The city laid out the striping for it on Oct. 22 and 23.
WKTV
Firefighters battle Newport fire
Newport, N.Y.-- Firefighters in Herkimer County were kept busy by an early afternoon building fire in Newport. Firefighters were called to the fire at 8441 State Route 28 in Newport just after 1:00 this afternoon. Multiple fire departments from Herkimer and Oneida counties sent tankers to assist with fighting the fire. We do have a call out to the Newport volunteer fire department for more information.
WKTV
"Trunk or Treat" in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
Strange Floating Woman Turning Heads and Stopping Traffic in Central New York
Have you seen the floating woman in Central New York that is turning heads and stopping traffic?. Max is making quite the impression. She's part of a Halloween display in Oneida, New York dedicated to the show Stranger Things. Stranger Things in Oneida. Jasson Obomsawin has been decorating his lawn...
WKTV
Boolermaker returns
Utica, N.Y.-- There were plenty of ghosts and goblins running around today. The annual Boolermaker kids run was held at T.R. Proctor park in Utica this morning. Kids ages 4-13, dressed in Halloween costumes, competed in several different races. In addition to the races there was an obstacle course and...
WKTV
Pedestrian struck by train, killed in Utica
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Police confirm a pedestrian was struck by a train at along Schuyler Street near Water Street. The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing. No further information is being released by police at this time.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WKTV
Utica begins work on temporary Genesee Street traffic pattern change
Utica, N.Y.-- Drivers in Utica may notice something different on Genesee Street between Cottage Place and Oriskany Street. The city began work on laying out striping for a temporary traffic pattern on the thoroughfare. The traffic pattern, which will be a 90-day trial, will reduce vehicle travel lanes from two lanes to one lane both north and southbound. In addition, a center turning and delivery lane and north and southbound bicycle lanes will be added. The traffic pattern will take effect once the lines are painted.
localsyr.com
Holiday Shoppes coming back to NYS fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For their 27th year, The Junior League of Syracuse will be bringing back their annual tradition. For a single weekend in November, the JLS will host the Holiday Shoppes. November 11 to November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds, in the Horiculture Building, you...
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
Cop Goes Beyond Call of Duty to Help Special Needs Teen Attacked at CNY School
One Utica Police Officer went above and beyond the call of duty for a Proctor High School student with special needs who was attacked. Being a police officer is about so much more than making arrests and handing out tickets. It's about connecting with the community they serve. Officer Wesley Jackson is making a difference in one family's life with a small gesture that went a long way.
informnny.com
Croghan man arrested in connection to criminal mischief incidents in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Croghan man was arrested on charges related to two criminal mischief incidents last week in Croghan and New Bremen, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan M. Noftsier, 28, was allegedly involved in two incidents that occurred...
One person shot at Madame Oars
According to State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, one person was shot at Madame Oars, located at 584 Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood.
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
New York State Man Arrested After Lighting Trash Can on Fire in Hospital
Police say that a New York state man coasted tens of thousands of dollars to a hospital after he lit a trash can on fire. It is not known what lead the suspect to allegedly commit the crime in the first place. Police also haven't revealed just how long the...
Lucky Central New York Lottery Play Wins Take 5 Jackpot
13-15-18-22-27 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk. It's worth $17,558.00. There were 3 winners in the Saturday, October 22 Powerball drawing, including one in New York. The winning numbers were:. 19-25-48-55-60 +18. The three winning second-place million-dollar tickets were sold in...
Comments / 0