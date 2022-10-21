ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Deaf Comedian, Crom Saunders to perform at MVCC, Rome Campus

ROME, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community College, Cultural Series will be hosting an American Sign Language performance by deaf Comedian, Crom Saunders. "Cromania" is Saunders show which features skits that incorporate a varirty of subjects including, pop-culture, impersonations, improvising, American Sign Language and more. His ideas for the show...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Electronics recycling event to be held in Utica Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, announced Friday that he along with Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Oneida County Sewer District, will be holding an electronics recycling event on Saturday. Confidata will also be there to shred up to...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

A Winning Take-5 Ticket sold at a Fast Trak in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A winning Take-5 Ticket sold at the Fast Track, on Main Street in Mohawk on Sunday. If you purchased a Take-5 Ticket for Sunday’s midday drawing, at that Fast Trak, you may want to check your ticket closely!. There is one ticket out there that...
MOHAWK, NY
WKTV

New traffic pattern to be tested on Genesee Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Any drivers who uses Genesee Street in Utica should be aware of a new traffic pattern that will be tested, starting Thursday. The new traffic pattern will run between Cottage Place and Oriskany Street. The city laid out the striping for it on Oct. 22 and 23.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Firefighters battle Newport fire

Newport, N.Y.-- Firefighters in Herkimer County were kept busy by an early afternoon building fire in Newport. Firefighters were called to the fire at 8441 State Route 28 in Newport just after 1:00 this afternoon. Multiple fire departments from Herkimer and Oneida counties sent tankers to assist with fighting the fire. We do have a call out to the Newport volunteer fire department for more information.
NEWPORT, NY
WKTV

"Trunk or Treat" in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Boolermaker returns

Utica, N.Y.-- There were plenty of ghosts and goblins running around today. The annual Boolermaker kids run was held at T.R. Proctor park in Utica this morning. Kids ages 4-13, dressed in Halloween costumes, competed in several different races. In addition to the races there was an obstacle course and...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Pedestrian struck by train, killed in Utica

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Police confirm a pedestrian was struck by a train at along Schuyler Street near Water Street. The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing. No further information is being released by police at this time.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica begins work on temporary Genesee Street traffic pattern change

Utica, N.Y.-- Drivers in Utica may notice something different on Genesee Street between Cottage Place and Oriskany Street. The city began work on laying out striping for a temporary traffic pattern on the thoroughfare. The traffic pattern, which will be a 90-day trial, will reduce vehicle travel lanes from two lanes to one lane both north and southbound. In addition, a center turning and delivery lane and north and southbound bicycle lanes will be added. The traffic pattern will take effect once the lines are painted.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Holiday Shoppes coming back to NYS fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For their 27th year, The Junior League of Syracuse will be bringing back their annual tradition. For a single weekend in November, the JLS will host the Holiday Shoppes. November 11 to November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds, in the Horiculture Building, you...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)

A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Cop Goes Beyond Call of Duty to Help Special Needs Teen Attacked at CNY School

One Utica Police Officer went above and beyond the call of duty for a Proctor High School student with special needs who was attacked. Being a police officer is about so much more than making arrests and handing out tickets. It's about connecting with the community they serve. Officer Wesley Jackson is making a difference in one family's life with a small gesture that went a long way.
UTICA, NY
KISS 104.1

“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Lucky Central New York Lottery Play Wins Take 5 Jackpot

13-15-18-22-27 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk. It's worth $17,558.00. There were 3 winners in the Saturday, October 22 Powerball drawing, including one in New York. The winning numbers were:. 19-25-48-55-60 +18. The three winning second-place million-dollar tickets were sold in...
MOHAWK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy