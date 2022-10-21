Read full article on original website
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
Minnesota briefs: USDA invests $1.8 million to improve health care in rural areas
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week it is awarding more than $1.8 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across Minnesota. Luther Haven, a nursing facility that supports communities in and around Montevideo, is receiving a $950,000 grant to help recover revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Announcing $97 million in small business funding for Minnesota!
Hope you’re all doing well. I have some exciting news to share tied to funding support for small businesses in Minnesota. At a press conference this morning, I will join Governor Tim Walz in announcing $97 million for small business support in our state through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).
