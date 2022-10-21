Read full article on original website
Woman shot on Carrol Drive in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 20-year-old Jaylia Green was shot at 209 Carrol Drive in Warner Robins, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. In a Facebook post, police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. They responded to a call of shots fired, and after...
Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
Arrest made in mid-October murder in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Eastman man has been arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old Sherrie Hutto. According to the GBI, 65-year-old Donald Kuni was arrested for felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police: Four arrested in Warner Robins after suspected drive-by shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Four people are in jail in Houston County following a drive-by shooting and a chase involving a Warner Robins Police Officer. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says they were dispatched to a Peachtree Circle address around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators believe a home there was the target of a drive-by shooting. Officers saw the suspects driving away from the house, so they chased after them. The vehicle the suspects were in eventually collided with the officer's police car on Woodland Drive, less than three miles from where the shooting happened.
Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
Officer injured in accident after shots fired, chase in Warner Robins, city says
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four people were arrested in Warner Robins after a drive-by shooting and chase that ended in an officer-involved accident, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. At just after 12:30 p.m., Warner Robins Police Department responded to shots fired at 303 Peachtree...
Teenager pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Macon store
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager has pleaded guilty to trying to rob a Macon store at gunpoint in 2020. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says 19-year-old Keith Bernard Wimberly, Jr. pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Armed Robbery on October 18, 2022 after his case was called for a jury trial. The District Attorney's office says Wimberly was part of a duo that tried to rob the employees of the AK Express at gunpoint. However, they couldn't get to them due to a safety enclosure that surrounded the cash register.
Roadside Produce Stand, Putnam County
The “PECHES” sign on U.S. Highway 441 near Rock Eagle has always caught my attention. I believe this produce stand was in business as far back as my college days in the early 1990s, and possibly long before that. The owners have obviously repainted the sign, and I’m sure theu know by now that “peaches” is misspelled, but everyone has gotten so used to it that they wouldn’t have any other way. It truly is a landmark of the area.
Eastman man arrested, charged for shooting, killing woman during deer hunt
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a 65-year-old man in the death of a 41-year-old Eastman woman. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on October 13, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI Eastman office for help in investigating the death of Sherrie Hutto. The investigation found that Hutto and Donald Wayne Kuni were deer hunting when Hutto was shot by Kuni in woods on Brown Street in Chauncey.
2 in Jones County arrested for early October shooting
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people in Jones County were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a shooting that happened on October 4th in Haddock. Daenisha Grubbs and Rayshad Lay are being charged in connection to the shooting of Trentarious Greene. After the shooting, Greene was taken to Atrium Health Navicent for his injuries.
Houston County Fire Department investigating Sunday fire
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Houston County Fire Department is investigating a Sunday night fire. According to the Houston County Fire Chief, Christopher Stoner, the initial call came in at around 9:41 p.m. for a house fire at 2882 South Highway 341. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the...
Houston County man flown to Atlanta for burns after a mobile home fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is being treated for burns at an Atlanta hospital after a mobile home fire in Hayneville, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner. Two people were inside of a mobile home at 2882 Highway 341 South in Houston County just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
Man airlifted to hospital for burns after Houston County mobile home fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Crews battled a large fire at a mobile home in Houston County Sunday night. According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stone, the fire was at a home in the 2800 block of Highway 341 shortly after 9:40 p.m. The first calls to 911 indicated the back side and the roof of the mobile home was engulfed in flames. Stoner says everyone was able to get out before firefighters got there, however, one man was treated by EMS for burns and was flown by helicopter to a hospital for further treatment.
Jones Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Jones County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing woman. Investigators say Julia Walton, 50, last spoke by phone to her family this morning around 8:30. If you have information on where Walton might be or if you see her, please call the Jones...
Retired Dublin Trooper who starred in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies
DUBLIN, Ga. — Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay passed away on Friday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Larry Dean from Dublin also confirmed his passing. Gay was a respected trooper for the Georgia Department of Public Safety and had a long and established career,...
Six people arrested for property crimes at ACE, Guitarras and other locations in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Six people have been arrested after damaging property at various locations in Macon over the course of two days, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were charged after two auto thefts, multiple entering autos, and damage to property incidents. The...
Georgia school bus driver witnesses shooting while taking students back to school
MACON — Monroe County officials confirmed that a Monroe County bus driver witnessed a shooting while taking students back to Mary Persons High School. The students were being transported from the Hutchings College & Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon when the shooting occurred. According to...
Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon
UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
Monroe County school bus driver, Mary Persons students witness shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Monroe County school bus driver who was carrying seven Mary Persons students witnessed a shooting on the corner of Anthony Road and Mercer University Drive. The shooting happened just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon as the driver was driving the students back to Mary Persons from...
