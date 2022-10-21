ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitality Hub for homeless celebrates grand opening

The Hospitality Hub of Memphis was joined by Mayor Strickland, community members, residents and Hub staff to celebrate its official grand opening at 590 Washington Ave. Oct 20.

Informally known as “The Hub,” the 501(c)(3) organization was founded in 2007 by the Downtown Churches Association with a mission of connecting people with the resources they need to exit homelessness.

The Hub is the Mid-South region’s first barrier-free emergency shelter designed for women to facilitate healing from trauma, though it does offer daily services to men suffering from homelessness.

Barrier-free shelters and homeless services operate on the premise that homelessness is not an individual choice or attributed to personal disposition.

Kelcey Johnson is the Executive Director of The Hub and spoke at the grand opening while attendees dined on mocktails and charcuterie in The Hub garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1GD8_0ih6Wv1K00

Dick Blackburn staples a butterfly, symbolizing one of the 150 women who sheltered at the Hospitality Hub during the pandemic in 2020. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

While placing emphasis on the shelter as “barrier-free,” Johnson noted many of the requirements the homeless normally must have to be admitted to shelters does not apply at The Hub.

“We have removed a lot of barriers that prevent people from getting the help they need,” Johnson said. “Our guests don’t need to pay, show certain documents, or prove anything to us- our services are open to anyone who needs our help.”

Ellen Roberds is the co-founder and principal at Dragonfly Collective, a social innovation firm that managed fundraising for and construction of the new Hub building.

“Instead of further marginalizing unhoused people by supporting punitive approaches to homelessness, our partners worked with us to secure resources to provide stabilizing services and judgment-free counseling,” Roberds said.

The new 25,000-square-foot facility has 17 rooms, 32 adult beds and 17 trundles plus pack-and-plays and cribs for residents.

The Hub Hotel houses up to 24 women and is 2,000 square feet.

The Hub’s case counselors also meet with guests regularly to provide support and resources needed to continue their journey out of homelessness.

In addition to the women’s campus consists of a quiet room, family room, playroom, volunteer-run hair and nail salon and greenspaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4br5nP_0ih6Wv1K00

Jared Bingham, left, leads a building tour at the Hospitality Hub opening ceremony in Victorian Village on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Hub residents Teresa Dorrough and Andrea Volstorf have both been residents at The Hub for three weeks, coming in off the streets together after Executive Director Kelcey Johnson came personally to offer his help.

“We were homeless, and we used to sleep on the concrete together,” Volstorf said. “But we’re pretty much like sisters.”

Volstorf says in the three-week period she has been a Hub resident she has made tremendous progress personally, including getting a photo ID, social security card, birth certificate, flu shot, a new COVID vaccine card, HIV test and insurance.

“The Hub builds our self-esteem. We’re like a family,” Volstorf said. “It’s a community. I mean they really care, they really want to help you. The staff, the clients — we get along. We see eye to eye.”

“They make us feel like we’re worth something,” Dorrough added.

Dorrough noted she felt a reluctance to trust others, particularly those working in homeless shelters, due to the limitations put on how, when and why they can receive shelter.

“At the shelters you’re not allowed to stay there all day, you’re kicked out first thing in the morning,” Dorrough said. “We can be gone from 8 a.m. to nine at night to do whatever we need to do — look for jobs, shop and plus they help us with transportation even for appointments to any kind of doctor.”

When asked if they were excited for the future, Volstorf and Dorrough smiled.

“The future looks bright. With these people? Very bright,” Volstorf said. “They gave us hope, they asked if we were OK when no one else did,” Dorrough said. “We’re so humbled, and we love everyone here.”

