ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Florida’s Anthony Richardson ready to face Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the bye week now in the rearview mirror for the Florida football team, all eyes turn toward the toughest opponent the orange and blue will face this season - the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Gators (4-3) have lost four of the past five...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Russell Report: The big three Florida schools continue to struggle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are power schools in college football. The Ohio State’s, the Alabama’s, the Clemson’s and there are others that are rebuilding. The big three Florida schools certainly fall into that category. Last year, Florida, Miami and Florida State collectively had their worst combined year in football since the 1970′s and things aren’t going great this year either. Florida and Florida state are 4-3 and Miami sits at 3-4 after an embarrassing loss to Duke where they turned the ball over eight times. The rebuild for FSU has been slow, and the ones for Miami and Florida are just beginning. It might not be pretty again at the end of the season for all three programs again.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida soccer team loses road match to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WCJB) - For the tenth time this season, the Florida soccer team lost a Southeastern Conference match, after falling to No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Despite putting 5 of 9 shots on goal, the Gators (2-13-1) couldn’t find the back of the net or keep the Crimson Tide (16-1-1) from scoring twice in their 2-0 loss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WCJB

Florida Softball team edges Florida State in fall exhibition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight game the Florida softball team won its fall exhibition contest, at home. The Gators defeated Florida State 5-3 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, thanks to a three-run day at the plate by Reagen Walsh. In the bottom of the 1st, with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Sports Overtime Week Nine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Nine of high school football began with seven undefeated teams in North Central Florida, and five of them came out unscathed. Bradford, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A-Suburban this week, continued its impressive run with a 44-0 pounding of Dunnellon in the TV20 Game of the Week. The Tornadoes reached 8-0 with the victory.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting for the midterm election begins on Monday in some North Central Florida counties. Other counties will wait until the mandatory early voting period that starts next Saturday. Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday, will consider a six-month moratorium on accepting new development plan applications, for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

‘This truly is what Florida is about’: Marion County organizations send off Hurricane Ian donations

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County residents, agencies, organizations, and colleges mobilized to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County. “The people contributing have done an amazing job. It’s just phenomenal,” shared Florida Horse Park director, Jason Reynolds. “This truly is what Florida is about, what the United States is about just people helping people in times of need.”
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Early voting begins in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three counties in North Central Florida opened their polls to early voting Monday. Alachua, Bradford and Levy Counties became the first in the area to allow voters to cast their ballots. With election day two weeks from Tuesday, voters have their chance to beat the lines and vote.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Pride Festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The LGBTQ plus community celebrated with pride festival, after a 2 year hiatus, in Gainesville. The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida hosted the event at Bo Diddley Plaza. There were vendors, entertainers, food trucks, and other activities available for attendees. Members and allies of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by FWC

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Wildlife Commission officers have recovered the body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway on Monday morning. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that FWC officers located the body of Glenn Lamar Carter, 36 on Monday evening. He was last seen fishing on Newnan’s Lake that morning.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Mail-in ballot deadline

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Less than 1 week away from an important election deadline. Saturday, October 29th is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot. You can request a vote-by-mail ballot online, in-person, over the phone, by mail or by email. Once you do get your ballot, you should mail...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ronald McDonald House Presents: Beyond Bourbon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you like it neat straight up or on the rocks this fundraiser is for you. Sherry Houston is here with how to get involved. Thank you so much and welcome back. Thank you Lisa sand it’s always great to be back here. Alright we...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy