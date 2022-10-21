GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are power schools in college football. The Ohio State’s, the Alabama’s, the Clemson’s and there are others that are rebuilding. The big three Florida schools certainly fall into that category. Last year, Florida, Miami and Florida State collectively had their worst combined year in football since the 1970′s and things aren’t going great this year either. Florida and Florida state are 4-3 and Miami sits at 3-4 after an embarrassing loss to Duke where they turned the ball over eight times. The rebuild for FSU has been slow, and the ones for Miami and Florida are just beginning. It might not be pretty again at the end of the season for all three programs again.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO