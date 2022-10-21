Read full article on original website
Florida’s Anthony Richardson ready to face Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the bye week now in the rearview mirror for the Florida football team, all eyes turn toward the toughest opponent the orange and blue will face this season - the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Gators (4-3) have lost four of the past five...
Russell Report: The big three Florida schools continue to struggle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are power schools in college football. The Ohio State’s, the Alabama’s, the Clemson’s and there are others that are rebuilding. The big three Florida schools certainly fall into that category. Last year, Florida, Miami and Florida State collectively had their worst combined year in football since the 1970′s and things aren’t going great this year either. Florida and Florida state are 4-3 and Miami sits at 3-4 after an embarrassing loss to Duke where they turned the ball over eight times. The rebuild for FSU has been slow, and the ones for Miami and Florida are just beginning. It might not be pretty again at the end of the season for all three programs again.
Future of Florida-Georgia game up in the air? Read universities’ statement.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This may be one of the final years for a decades-old tradition as the University of Florida and the University of Georgia release a cryptic joint statement about the future of the rivalry football game. Less than a week before the Gators and Bulldogs go head-to-head...
Florida soccer team loses road match to Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WCJB) - For the tenth time this season, the Florida soccer team lost a Southeastern Conference match, after falling to No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Despite putting 5 of 9 shots on goal, the Gators (2-13-1) couldn’t find the back of the net or keep the Crimson Tide (16-1-1) from scoring twice in their 2-0 loss.
Florida Softball team edges Florida State in fall exhibition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight game the Florida softball team won its fall exhibition contest, at home. The Gators defeated Florida State 5-3 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, thanks to a three-run day at the plate by Reagen Walsh. In the bottom of the 1st, with the...
Sports Overtime Week Nine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Nine of high school football began with seven undefeated teams in North Central Florida, and five of them came out unscathed. Bradford, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A-Suburban this week, continued its impressive run with a 44-0 pounding of Dunnellon in the TV20 Game of the Week. The Tornadoes reached 8-0 with the victory.
Professional dancer returning to her hometown stage in Gainesville this week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Theresa Hanson began dancing at Pofahl Studios at the age of 6, “I feel like dance is a thing you should not do unless you cannot do anything else. I have tried but I just can’t do anything else” said Hanson. During her...
UF gymnast Leanne Wong to represent Team USA at World Gymnastics Championships
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - America’s roster for the World Gymnastics Championships is officially set and Florida’s Leanne Wong is just one of six gymnast who qualified for the team. Wong, who won a silver medal in the All-Around competition and a bronze on the floor at the 2021...
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting for the midterm election begins on Monday in some North Central Florida counties. Other counties will wait until the mandatory early voting period that starts next Saturday. Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday, will consider a six-month moratorium on accepting new development plan applications, for...
‘This truly is what Florida is about’: Marion County organizations send off Hurricane Ian donations
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County residents, agencies, organizations, and colleges mobilized to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County. “The people contributing have done an amazing job. It’s just phenomenal,” shared Florida Horse Park director, Jason Reynolds. “This truly is what Florida is about, what the United States is about just people helping people in times of need.”
Early voting begins in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three counties in North Central Florida opened their polls to early voting Monday. Alachua, Bradford and Levy Counties became the first in the area to allow voters to cast their ballots. With election day two weeks from Tuesday, voters have their chance to beat the lines and vote.
Gainesville Pride Festival
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The LGBTQ plus community celebrated with pride festival, after a 2 year hiatus, in Gainesville. The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida hosted the event at Bo Diddley Plaza. There were vendors, entertainers, food trucks, and other activities available for attendees. Members and allies of...
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by FWC
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Wildlife Commission officers have recovered the body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway on Monday morning. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that FWC officers located the body of Glenn Lamar Carter, 36 on Monday evening. He was last seen fishing on Newnan’s Lake that morning.
Mail-in ballot deadline
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Less than 1 week away from an important election deadline. Saturday, October 29th is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot. You can request a vote-by-mail ballot online, in-person, over the phone, by mail or by email. Once you do get your ballot, you should mail...
Patriot Service Dogs are a finalist for the Defender Service Awards
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida military service dog organization is in the running to win a national award. Based in Marion County, “Patriot Service Dogs” is one of 5 finalists for the Defender Service Awards. This organization provides trained service dogs for veterans for free...
Tri-Eagles Sales will hold a press conference for a Hurricane Ian donation send-off event
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Hurricane Ian donation send-off event in Ocala. The Marion County individuals, businesses, and agencies created a countywide collection for items most in need. R and L Carriers will depart Ocala for Lee County where the collected items will be provided to those in...
No protests allowed inside University of Florida buildings as board considers appointing Sen. Sasse president
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida will enforce a rule banning protests inside campus buildings during a meeting of the board of trustees as they consider appointing a controversial new president at the university. The decision follows an incident where protestors disrupted a question-and-answer event with the candidate.
Ocala CEP highlights an industrial real estate business in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An industrial real estate business is building a variety of new developments in Marion County. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz tell us how this company takes a different approach.
Alachua County Public Schools announces plan to make up days missed due to Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida schools were closed during the days leading up to and as Hurricane Ian impacted the state and now those days have to be made up. The Alachua County School District is adding a few minutes once a week to make up for...
Ronald McDonald House Presents: Beyond Bourbon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you like it neat straight up or on the rocks this fundraiser is for you. Sherry Houston is here with how to get involved. Thank you so much and welcome back. Thank you Lisa sand it’s always great to be back here. Alright we...
