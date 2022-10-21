Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Diwali 2022: From Consoles, Gift Cards for Steam, PlayStation or Xbox, Subscriptions to Streaming Gear, Here Is All You Can Gift to Gamers Around You
The season of lights is upon us, as Diwali has finally arrived with great pomp and fervor in India. As the festival brings friends and families closer than ever, it's no secret that there isn't a better time to finally grab some gifts for yourself or your dearest ones. With...
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76
The launch of Fallout 76 was a disaster. From unforgivable bugs and data breaches, to collector’s edition items that were the very definition of the words ‘false advertising’, the once lauded series went from controversy to controversy after the launch of its first MMO. Fallout 76, according to most, was dead on arrival.
IGN
UK Daily Deals: Save £10 on Call of Duty Preorders, Xbox Controllers Down to £44.99
Gamers! We've got an exciting couple of weeks coming up, and that all kicks off with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launching on October 28, 2022. If you want to jump into the action on release day, I've left preorder links below, including at Amazon where you can save £10 on your order at the moment. Other deals to check out today include Cadbury 95g chocolate bar for £0.85 (order me 15 please), Xbox Controllers for £44.99 at Argos, Xbox All Access from £20.99/month, and plenty more to check out as well just below.
IGN
Aussie Deals: The DualSense Edge Appears for Purchase and Super Halloween Deals Continue!
This is no ordinary day of deals. PlayStation's DualSense Edge controller has launched at a...well, considerable price of $339.95. But you know what? Like all elite controllers, you pay the premium for superior quality. Ask any cashed up Xbox fan who's been living that dream for a while now. Get in quick, because new PSProducts tend to sell out fast in 2022. Then, they reappear on Ebay for much, much more.
IGN
UNDECEMBER is a Worthy Contender to the Hack-and-Slash Genre
UNDECEMBER is a brand-new, free-to-play, hack-and-slash action-adventure game that is now available on PC, iOS, and Android. UNDECEMBER sets itself apart from other games in the genre by offering players an exciting yet dangerous world to explore that is filled with powerful gear and abilities, a raging war between the gods and humanity, and so much more.
IGN
Pokemon Go Altered Giratina Raid Guide: Counters, Best Moveset
Giratina is a Legendary Pokemon within Pokemon Go and is available to encounter via special 5-Star Raids. Giratina has two formes: its Altered Forme, where it stands on all six legs, and Origin Forme, where it hovers in the air. This page is a comprehensive breakdown of whether Giratina can...
IGN
New Anime to Watch Fall 2022
Battle royale soccer, chainsaws for hands, and a kickass Substitute Shinigami are just some of what you can expect this fall anime season. There's a new stacked season of anime to check out this Fall like the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, and part 2 of the lovable Spy X Family. We're also seeing the return of Bleach after almost a decade with the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment. Don't forget to stick to the end of the video to see the list of Fall anime 2022 available this season. Let us know which 2022 Fall anime you're looking forward to in the comments below!
IGN
Sonic Frontiers: The Final Preview
Back in May when I played Sonic Frontiers for my first preview, I came away with an overall positive first impression, but also a feeling that there was still a good bit of work to be done. The game felt buggy, the performance didn’t feel optimized, and there was a ton of distracting pop-in of objects and obstacles floating around in the sky.
IGN
Deal Alert: Skytech RTX 3060 Ti Gaming PC for Under $1K on Amazon
Today Amazon is offering a Skytech Archangel RTX 3060 Ti equipped gaming PC for only $996.99 after you clip a $300 off coupon on the product page. This is one of the least expensive RTX 3060 Ti gaming PCs we've seen thus far on Amazon, especially for one that has well-rounded specs out of the box.
IGN
Diablo 3's Ill-Fated Real-Money Auction House Couldn't Be Removed For One Very Mundane Reason
Players who were around for Diablo III's launch in 2012 will probably remember the auction house: a gameplay mechanic where players could buy and sell their in-game items for real-world money. The feature was controversial right from the start, but it didn't disappear completely until 2014. Now, we know why....
IGN
Where to Watch Every Scream Movie Online in 2022
The Scream movies are some of the most iconic film franchises that perfectly blends dark comedy, horror, and mystery. With the most recent entry arriving in early 2022, Scream 5, the series continues to be an influential force in the world of horror movies. So naturally, streaming all of the Scream movies online has been unnecessarily complicated in the past.
IGN
Apex Legends Introduces New Map for Season 15 - IGN Compete Fix
In today's Fix of eSports news, Apex Legends' Season 15, Eclipse, will bring with it not only a new Legend, but a new map as well. The new map will feature an expansive transit system and tweaks to the points of interest scattered around. In League of Legends news, DRX fought its way out of the quarterfinals after a five-game battle with EDG. They will advance to face Gen.G in the semifinals. And the Halo World Championships has wrapped with OpTic Gaming being victorious. They swept the previous reigning champs, Cloud9, in four games.
IGN
Original Bayonetta Actress Releases New Statement to 'Defend Myself and My Reputation'
Former Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has taken to Twitter to defend herself against claims that she is a ‘liar and golddigger’ in relation to an ongoing controversy surrounding Bayonetta 3 regarding payment for reprising her role as the titular character. Last weekend, Taylor took to Twitter to...
IGN
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
IGN
PS5 DualSense Edge Price, Harrison Ford Joins MCU, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From the revealed price and release date of the PS5 DualSense Edge, to Harrison Ford joining the MCU, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
IGN
Fallout 4 Is Getting a PS5, Xbox Series X/S Upgrade - IGN Daily Fix
Bethesda announced that Fallout 4 will be getting a free next-gen upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2023. Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is currently PlayStation's weakest first-party PC launch on Steam. Finally, God of War: Ragnarok spoilers have made their way onto social media. So if you're looking to go into the game blind, tread carefully out there.
IGN
Daily Deals: Save on Apple iPad, Switch OLED, and LG Evo C2 4K OLED Gaming TV
Check out the hot daily deals for today, like a sale on the 2021 iPad and 2nd generation Apple Pencil, a trio of Arcade1Up cabinets on sale at Best Buy, a great price on the LEGO Ideas Treehouse, Uncharted on PS5 for cheap, and more. Plus, take a look at Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield Charizard Collection or the Hallmark Keepsake SEGA Genesis Light and Sound Christmas Ornament. Or pick up the Apple TV 4K 64GB (2021) for cheaper than what we saw during the Amazon Prime Early Black Friday Sale or a 2022 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED TV for under $1800.
IGN
Weekly Destiny 2 Raid and Dungeon Schedule
Lockouts on encounter rewards for Legendary gear have been removed for weekly raids and dungeons. This means that Legendary drops in weekly raids and dungeons can be "farmed" for these rewards, or in other words, played repetitively until you acquire the specific loot you are hunting for.
IGN
Diwali 2022: A Complete Shopping Guide For Gamers Including Latest Video Games, Accessories, Laptops, and More
Diwali is among the most important festivals in India, and it is almost a week-long affair. It is also one of those times when people tend to make all their major purchases. This prompts brands to offer multiple deals and discounts to attract the potential sea of customers. Of course, gaming gear is not exempt from this.
IGN
Nitro Kid - Official Launch Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay and more from Nitro Kid, the roguelike deckbuilder game that is available now on Steam. In Nitro Kid, choose one of the unique agents, use card combos, and fight through the floors of Infinity tower.
Comments / 0