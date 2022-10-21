Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
For freight companies, this year’s peak will be weak
Peak season, an annual event in the freight industry, serves as the most important season in the calendar for many transportation firms. Depending on mode, peak season kicks off at different points on the calendar, mostly based around the role in the supply chain that a freight provider plays in ensuring that retail goods are on the shelves for the holidays.
freightwaves.com
Did US slash imports too much, setting stage for shipping rebound?
The U.S. supply chain is in the throes of a so-called “bullwhip effect.” Importers overreacted to last year’s congestion and heightened consumer demand, brought in too much cargo too early, and are now stuck with excess inventory. Could there be a bullwhip effect in the opposite direction next year?
freightwaves.com
How far from the bottom are we?
Chart of the Week: National Truckload Index (Linehaul Only), Contract Load Accepted Volume – USA SONAR: NTIL.USA, CLAV.USA. Truckload spot rates excluding total estimated fuel costs have dropped 37% since their peak value achieved in the first week of January, according to the National Truckload Index, Linehaul Only (NTIL).
freightwaves.com
Why Railroad Workers United wants US rail infrastructure publicly owned
Railroad Workers United (RWU), an independent group of union members who represent different crafts in the industry, in early October adopted a resolution supporting public ownership of railroad infrastructure in the U.S. The resolution, adopted at the group’s annual convention, is RWU’s response to what it calls a lack of...
freightwaves.com
Shippeo raises $40M to further supply chain visibility platform expansion
Shippeo, a Paris-based supply chain visibility platform, announced Monday the closing of a $40 million funding round. With new money from existing investors Battery Ventures, Partech, NGP Capital, ETF Partners, Bpifrance Digital Venture and SAP.io, alongside new strategic investors Hong Kong-based LFX Venture Partners and Japan-based Yamaha Motor Ventures, Shippeo plans to use the funding to accelerate expansion efforts in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions.
freightwaves.com
5 SONAR charts that stand out
Sick of earnings season yet? It’s this time of the quarter when I miss my old position as a sell-side stock analyst the least. For those looking to get caught up on earnings, there is plenty of coverage on FreightWaves. For freight carriers, the themes so far have been loosening market conditions and the lack of a fall peak season this year. Meanwhile, for CPG companies, recent themes include rising demand elasticities, moderating price increases, pressure from private label brands, continuing supply chain challenges and ongoing labor constraints.
freightwaves.com
LTL industry unveils single standard for electronic bills of lading
For the first time in its 100-year history, the less-than-truckload industry has a standard format for electronically transmitting bills of lading (BOL). The new eBOL standard was announced Monday by the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA), an LTL advocacy group that oversees industry pricing and protocols. The single standard will, over time, replace the multitude of digital platforms that shippers, carriers and 3PLs have used over the years, according to NMFTA’s Digital LTL Council, the group that spearheaded the three-year effort.
freightwaves.com
Digital freight platform Convoy announces 2nd round of layoffs since June
Digital freight startup Convoy announced Monday that it is cutting more jobs, the tech giant’s second round of layoffs in the past year after slashing 7% of its workforce in June. However, the Seattle-based company declined to disclose the number of employees being terminated “out of respect for our...
freightwaves.com
Trivia supply chains, how LTL works and the ballad of the double broker – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude are having a battle of the generations. They’re joined by OK Boomer CEO and founder Joe Spisak to play his latest trivia game and learn about the supply chain behind it. FreightPlus President Jill Clifford shines a...
freightwaves.com
Amazon, Hawaiian Airlines gear up for 2023 launch of Airbus freighters
Amazon will use Hawaiian Airlines to fly its first Airbus freighters on primary cargo routes and to Hawaii beginning in the second half of 2023, the airline’s top executive said late Friday. The retail giant selected Hawaiian Airlines because of the carrier’s familiarity with the A330-300 aircraft, cargo handling...
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price up slightly as market sends mixed signals
The average retail benchmark diesel price squeezed out a small gain in the past week even as wholesale prices were plummeting and futures prices were also down overall in an otherwise volatile market. After a two-week run of gains that added just over 50 cents a gallon to the Department...
freightwaves.com
E-commerce platform BoxC hires military mail operations and DHL veteran
Global logistics platform BoxC has appointed former industry and military veteran Mark Waverek as director of business development to steer the growth of its e-commerce solution. “We’re very excited to have someone with Mark’s pedigree and experience driving growth in international e-commerce markets,” said CEO Michael Pakula. “His unique global...
freightwaves.com
CSX to engage workers, customers as it rolls out culture initiative
As new CSX president and CEO Joe Hinrichs settles into his role, a major focus for the former auto executive will be instilling a company culture that values not only the railroad’s existing and potential customers but its employees as well. The culture initiative, named “One CSX,” was actually...
Comments / 0