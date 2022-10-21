Four Palestinians were killed and nearly 20 others injured early Tuesday in raids by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. These raids, often accompanied by clashes with the Palestinian population, have resulted in more than a hundred deaths on the Palestinian side, the highest death toll in the West Bank in nearly seven years, according to the UN. Since the beginning of the month, more than 20 Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers have been killed, according to an AFP report.

