ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

RSV cases on the rise in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – RSV, a virus that can cause severe problems, especially for young children and older adults, has increased hospitalizations across the state. Health experts said the current level of RSV is at a level not usually seen until November. Mayo Clinic Doctor Nipunie Rajapakse said RSV is...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Strong Private Sector Job Growth Continues in September

St. Paul – Minnesota gained 4,200 jobs in September, up 0.1%, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Minnesota's September unemployment rate remains historically low at 2%, one-tenth of a point higher than August and 1.5 points better than the national rate of 3.5%. Minnesota's labor force participation rate ticked down one-tenth of point to 68.1%, compared to the national rate of 62.3%.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

It rained mud in Minnesota

Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota briefs: USDA invests $1.8 million to improve health care in rural areas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week it is awarding more than $1.8 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across Minnesota. Luther Haven, a nursing facility that supports communities in and around Montevideo, is receiving a $950,000 grant to help recover revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota

A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
WACONIA, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Announcing $97 million in small business funding for Minnesota!

Hope you’re all doing well. I have some exciting news to share tied to funding support for small businesses in Minnesota. At a press conference this morning, I will join Governor Tim Walz in announcing $97 million for small business support in our state through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Updated severe weather outlook Sunday night into Monday

Strong winds and unusually warm temps are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Some areas will see periods of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and overnight. We have an update on all that, plus a fall color report and a look at the week ahead. Almost summery. Our average Twin...
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations

A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Fact Check: Is Minnesota's job growth outpacing the nation?

(FOX 9) - Minutes after Minnesota economic development officials released September's jobs data this week — the final numbers before the Nov. 8 election — Gov. Tim Walz was ready to promote them. "NEW: Our state has hit 12 straight months of job growth *and* continues to have...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Researchers investigating harmful duckweed on Minnesota ponds

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- There's something thriving on stormwater ponds across Minnesota and it's catching the attention of researchers and appears to be a big problem.It may look like blue-green algae, but it's not - it's actually duckweed, which is the smallest flowering plant out there.And it loves to grow on little ponds across the state. But University of Minnesota researchers now know, it's actually harmful.They've been testing ponds around the metro with a little bucket device to see the gasses ponds with duckweed emit. They found ponds with duckweed on them emitted over three times as much methane than...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

NOAA’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region

UNDATED (WJON News) -- NOAA has released its winter weather forecast for the United States. They say La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter. What the meteorologists are expecting for us in Minnesota is a colder than normal winter with about average snowfall amounts. Starting in December 2022...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
Hot 104.7

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning

(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Debate Night in Minnesota: A conversation with Dr. Scott Jensen

On Sunday, WDIO broadcast and streamed Debate Night in Minnesota, a three-hour debate broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. The debate featured candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. Both Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen were invited to...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy