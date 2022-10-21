Steve Kerr confident Warriors will be fine in aftermath of Draymond Green incident

The Golden State Warriors’ season is underway, and Steve Kerr is confident that the Draymond Green situation won’t mar it.

Green has been back with the Warriors following his punch of teammate Jordan Poole just over two weeks ago. He was fined by the team and was away from them in the aftermath, but was back in his familiar spot in Kerr’s rotation during their season-opening win over the Lakers.

Although there is some “iciness” around the team, Kerr said in his weekly appearance on “Damon & Ratto” that he expects the season ramping up will help.

“The further out we get from this, the more it sort of fades into the past," Kerr said. "I think one of the things that Bob (Myers) and I talked about when we sort of settled on how we were going to handle this was just our familiarity with the team and with each other.

"We do feel comfortable that we’re going to be able to just move forward, and the players are all involved in that decision. So, I think we’re going to be fine, we need to keep playing and get a little momentum in the season."

The Warriors were on the receiving end of criticism for how they responded to Green’s actions – namely that he avoided an official suspension from the team.

Seemingly comfortable as could be with the decision, even in retrospect, Kerr said it was a multi-day process that brought them to their decision on how to handle the ordeal.

“It was definitely a period of days, I think you just have to go through a process when something like that happens, you don’t want to rush to judgment," Kerr said. "You want to talk to everyone, you want your team to be involved, especially your core guys, your veteran leaders. So, it definitely took four or five days for us to sort of sort through everything.

“In the end, as Bob and I have both said, there’s no right or wrong answer, there’s no easy answer. You do what’s best for the team, and you accept whatever criticism comes your way because it’s basically all fair. This is what’s happened and we’re going to try to deal with it and we just move on.”

One thing the Warriors have made abundantly clear is their intention to find out who leaked the video of the incident to TMZ.

At this point, it doesn’t appear much ground has been gained on that front.

"No, no,” Kerr responded when asked if the team was any closer to figuring out who leaked the video. “That will all stay behind the scenes, so anything that I did know, I would not tell you anything.”

Green played 25 minutes Tuesday, finishing with four points with five rebounds and as many assists.

