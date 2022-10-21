ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Temporary restraining order placed on NYS ruling preventing concealed carry in places of worship

By Adam Duke
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ahgsp_0ih6VwwG00

(WIVB) — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the prosecution of the new New York State gun law that makes carrying a firearm in places of worship a felony.

The state legislature approved the new law in June .

“I have instructed all police agencies not to charge it until further notice and my prosecutors to dismiss it if one gets charged by accident,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told News 4’s Dave Greber.

JANUARY: Buffalo man arraigned on terroristic threat charges after disturbance at local church

The law was put on hold after an Oct. 13 suit by Reverend Dr. Jimmy Hardaway, Jr. and Bishop Larry A. Boyd, in addition to the Firearms Policy Coalition, Inc. and Second Amendment Foundation.

The men wish to keep concealed carry in places of worship in place, “in case of confrontation to both themselves and their congregants. They allege that the provision is unconstitutional, infringing on the right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.

DA Flynn said he has no intention of appealing the judge’s order. A spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul’s office said the office is reviewing the decision.

The next hearing will take place on Nov. 3.

The full document can be viewed below.

PACER-church-firearms Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

$4.6 Million allocated to NY AG’s Office to help represent troopers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Governor Kathy Hochul announced money is being allocated to help represent New York State Troopers in cases where Extreme Risk Protection Orders are issued. Shortly after it was discovered that the alleged gunman who killed 10 people and injured 3 others in a racially motivated attack at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo fell […]
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

NY: Nearly $640K in grant funding available for volunteer fire departments

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting applications for Volunteer Fire Assistance grant funding, according to a press release from the organization. DEC says nearly $640,000 in funding is available to help rural fire departments protect public safety and natural resources. The deadline for applications is Nov. 15. […]
WETM 18 News

New laws to protect domestic violence victims in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. — For those in domestic violence situations, Governor Hochul recently signed 5 new laws to help them break away from their abuser. “Together this package of bills really allows for survivors to do just that, to be able to pursue options that really make sense for them to be able to find the […]
WETM 18 News

Food samplings & personalized menus featured at New York School Nutrition Association Annual Conference

VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – According to Feeding America, one in seven children in New York State faces hunger. Fortunately, school meals, including breakfast and lunch, benefit all students equally and play a vital role in alleviating food insecurity and improving academic achievements. According to CDC, students in America consume as much as half of their daily […]
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania US Senate debate will use closed captioning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The election is two weeks from Tuesday, and the stakes could not be higher for the U.S. Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. abc27 will host the two major candidates, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, on October 25 for their only scheduled debate. Fetterman is recovering from […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

South Carolina fugitive arrested in New York

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County on Thursday, according to a press release from New York State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WETM 18 News

Schumer Aims to Secure Second Semiconductor Tenant

MARCY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After bringing Micron to Central New York, U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, visited SUNY Poly to explain his plans to bring a second semiconductor company to the Marcy Nanocenter. “$100 billion investment,” said Senator Schumer, “This is the largest private investment ever, not just in New York, but in the whole […]
MARCY, NY
WETM 18 News

NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

PIX11’s New York Race for Governor 2022 Forum

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin made their pitches to be the next governor of New York during a forum on Friday hosted by PIX11 News anchor Dan Mannarino. Gov. Hochul and Rep. Zeldin discussed issues including crime and guns, inflation, and abortion. Hochul, who took […]
NEW YORK STATE
WETM 18 News

NY seeking input from cities with urban farms

"Urban agriculture" may sound like a contradiction - however, it's anything but. The practice of growing produce in urban areas is prevalent enough that the New York State Department of Agriculture is embarking on a study into how it works, and what it means for communities, in order to encourage the growth of more gardens into bloom.
WETM 18 News

REPORT: NYS homeownership rates the lowest in US

Homeownership rates in New York are reportedly the lowest in the United States, according to a new report by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. This follows a New York State Association of Realtors (NYSAR) report that said the housing market slowed in September while interest rates rose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ag. Secretary invites residents to 2023 Pa. Farm Show reception

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited residents to celebrate the state’s multi-billion dollar agriculture industry at the 107th PA Farm Show’s PA Preferred Reception. “This year’s Farm Show theme, Rooted in Progress, invites visitors to explore the breadth of Pennsylvania agriculture, our heritage, and the innovations driving us forward,” said Secretary Redding. “We […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Hydrant flushing announced for Hornell this week

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell has released an announcement regarding hydrant flushing that will impact residents in multiple areas around Hornell this week. The city will be flushing hydrants in the Town of Hornellsville, the Village of North Hornell, and the City of Hornell, during the week of Oct. 23 through Oct. […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy