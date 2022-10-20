Sports scores, highlights: Durfee girls soccer tops New Bedford, Case field hockey wins

The fall sports season is heading into the final month before the start of tournament time for Fall River area teams.

Take a look at highlights from Thursday's local high school action:

Boys soccer: Durfee vs. New Bedford

SCORE: Durfee 1, New Bedford 1

LOCATION: Durfee

RECORD: Durfee, 8-2-4 (3-1-3 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers tied their game with league opponent New Bedford in the battle of penalty kicks. "Boys played their hearts out," Durfee head coach Tiberio Melo said. "I am very proud of the hard work and effort the boys put out today."

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers face Taunton on Saturday.

Boys soccer: Diman vs. Seekonk

SCORE: Seekonk 2, Diman 1

LOCATION: Diman

DATE: Oct. 20

RECORD: Diman, 7-7-1 (5-1-1 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals lost a close contest to non-league opponent Seekonk at home. Aiden Furtado scored the lone goal for Diman on an assist by Andrew Gesner. Landon Cordeiro had five saves in goal.

NEXT UP: The Bengals take on Westport Saturday.

Boys soccer: Atlantis Charter at Hull

SCORE: Atlantis Charter 2, Hull 2

LOCATION: Hull

DATE: Oct. 20

RECORD: Atlantis Charter, 6-4-3

HIGHLIGHTS: The Tritons came from behind to tie their game with Hull on the road. Luis DaSilva and Thalys Silva each scored goals for Atlantis Charter. Ryan Ferreira posted an assist. "These games are important for our young team to grow," Tritons head coach Nathan Mello said. "Coach Madeira and I are very proud of our boys."

NEXT UP: The Tritons host Bishop Connolly on Saturday.

Girls soccer: Durfee at New Bedford

SCORE: Durfee 4, New Bedford 1

LOCATION: New Bedford

DATE: Oct. 20

RECORD: Durfee, 10-4-1 (4-3 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers won a road game against league opponent New Bedford. Senior captain Destani Alua-Rioux had two goals for Durfee. Senior captain Amilia Dias and junior Julia Hargraves each netted one. Sophomore Rachel Silva dominated in the midfield, effectively stopping New Bedford’s offense and helping Durfee on attack.

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers travel to Greater New Bedford on Saturday.

Field hockey: Westport vs. Southeastern

SCORE: Westport 5, Southeastern 0

LOCATION: Westport

DATE: Oct. 20

RECORD: Westport, 6-6-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats blanked Mayflower League opponent Southeastern at home. Molly Bazinet ended her final home game of her career with a bang, leading the way for Westport with two goals and an assist. Other goal scorers were Bella Babb, Kaylin Pacheco, and Kylie DeCambra. Avery Avila added two assists and Makayla Grace chipped in with one.

NEXT UP: Westport travels to Joseph Case on Monday.

Field hockey: Joseph Case vs. Fairhaven

SCORE: Joseph Case 12, Fairhaven 0

LOCATION: Joseph Case

DATE: Oct. 20

RECORD: Joseph Case, 14-0 (11-0 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The undefeated Cardinals rolled past league opponent Fairhaven on Senior Night. All six seniors scored goals for Case in the win. Jenna Beneito (assist) led the way with three goals Kaelyn Lecomte had a pair of goals while Brooke Orton (assist), Lexi Yost (assist), Shelby Hajder (three assists), and Rylie MacDonald each tallied one goal. Megan Smith had two goals and two assists while Emma Bouchard ended with a goal. Maeve Richardon had two assists and Brooke Perron had one. Goalie Anna Michaud had four saves in net.

NEXT UP: The Cardinals host New Bedford in their Pink Out Game on Saturday.

Girls volleyball: Diman at Southeastern

SCORE: Diman 3, Southeastern 0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-14)

LOCATION: Southeastern

DATE: Oct. 20

RECORD: Diman 12-3, (7-1 in Mayflower Large (Co Champions with Tri-County

HIGHLIGHTS: The Mayflower Large co-champion Bengals swept all three sets against league opponent Southeastern. Avery Rounds had nine aces and 13 digs for Diman. Lindsey Moniz finished with three aces, five kills, and nine digs. Kacie Lynch contributed six kills and 13 digs while Hannah Martin chipped in with three aces, two kills, three digs, and 18 assists. Sarah Moniz ended with four aces, five kills, and eight digs. Sadie Krauzyk (ace, four kills, four blocks), Vitoria DeOliveira (11 digs), Madison Pereira (kill) and Kaydence Simoes (kill) also played well in the win

NEXT UP: The Bengals travel to Westport on Monday.

Golf: Joseph Case at SCC championships

SCORE: N/A

LOCATION: Allendale Country Club

DATE: Oct. 20

HIGHLIGHTS: the Cardinals concluded the season by winning the South Coast Conference Team Sportsmanship Award voted by the coaches. Junior Ryan Farrell was voted SCC All Star while junior Connor Lloyd and sophomore Everett Rego received honorable mention. Senior Jaden Dias was named SCC Sportsman.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports.