myhits106.com
Titus Swen Named Mountain West Offensive Player Of The Week
University of Wyoming junior running back Titus Swen was named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in Wyoming’s 28-14 home win over Utah State last Saturday. Swen rushed for 160 yards and three rushing touchdowns in Wyoming’s win over the Aggies....
myhits106.com
Tatum Honored As Mountain West Conference Defensive Player Of The Week
Jamie Tatum had a flare for the dramatic this week on the pitch. The University of Wyoming senior soccer player netted two game-winning goals and, as a result, was named Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Tatum scored the go-ahead goal in the 89th minute Thursday against Fresno...
myhits106.com
Swimming And Diving Claims Victories At Colorado Mesa
The University of Wyoming swimming & diving team scored a couple of wins Saturday at Colorado Mesa. The Cowgirls topped the Mavericks, 156-144, and the Cowboys topped the scoreboard 154.5-143.5 inside El Pomar Natatorium. “Our men and women were tough today across the board,” head coach Dave Denniston said. “The...
myhits106.com
UW Cowgirl Soccer Surges Past San Jose State
University of Wyoming soccer head coach Colleen Corbin is continually having to reach deeper into her internal thesaurus to find new ways to describe her 2022 squad. The Cowgirls have broken records, rallied numerous times and scored in the waning moments on more than on occasion this season, and that’s tested the breadth of Corbin’s vocabulary.
myhits106.com
UW Announces Admiral Land Award Winners
An outstanding student-athlete and two dedicated student workers are the winners of the 2022 Admiral Land Award and Trophy, a great Wyoming homecoming tradition. This year’s Award winner is football player Chad Muma, and the Trophy co-winners are Emma Agebrand and Jocelyn Campbell. The presentations were made at Saturday’s Wyoming-Utah State Homecoming football game.
myhits106.com
Community Connections: ACSD #1 School Board Candidate Michael L. Schilt
Michael L. Schilt, a candidate running to be on the School Board for Albany County School District #1, was in studio on Mon. Oct 24th. o talk about his campaign and the issues he sees facing our teachers and school district today. Listen to the interview below.
