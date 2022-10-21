ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Will Healy: Mike Hill And The Fans Shouldn’t Be Happy At 1-6

By ehludwig
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpGOv_0ih6UbXc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rc1yQ_0ih6UbXc00

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Head Coach of the Charlotte 49ers joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he looked back on the 34-20 loss to UAB, along with the frustrations of a 1-6 start.

Will started the interview by recapping the 34-20 loss last weekend to UAB Will said he liked some of the stops the defense made in the first half, but unfortunately two turnovers on offense to start the second half along with not getting that extra score to extend the lead ultimately were two of the things that did them in Birmingham.

After the loss to UAB Charlotte now finds themselves with a 1-6 record as he said he wished he had a chance to play FAU, William & Mary along with some of the other losses again because he feels like they could win but it is all would’ve could’ve should’ve at this point and his patience is wearing thin because things haven’t clicked yet.

Kyle asked Will about the conversations with AD Mike Hill and his job security as Coach Healy told Kyle:

“Mike and I talk all the time and there is zero question that both he and I are not happy with starting 1-6. I understand I have a job to do and it is based on results and I haven’t lost any confidence about what this place can become.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Post CMC Era Begins for Panthers

by Sharon Thorsland Wow, it’s been a week for the Panthers. They lost to the Rams, traded away disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson after his sideline tantrum, and then sent star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers. For Panthers fans, that one really hurts. But as CMC himself said following the firing of Matt Rhule, […]
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

80
Followers
699
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's sports leader!

 https://wfnz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy