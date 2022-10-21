Read full article on original website
FCC's racial justice film festival comes to a close
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) First Christian Church's Racial Justice Ministry concluded their October racial justice film festival Sunday evening. The two films shown during the festival were "The Hate U Give" and "A Home Called Nebraska" The film festival was able to create an open discussion for people to have incredibly...
Robert Joseph Clark
Robert "BJ" Clark 46, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born February 20, 1976 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Georgia DeMoss. He was a hard worker and could do just about anything. He loved spending time with his family, and especially his brother Timmy. BJ was preceded in death by his Mom, and maternal grandmother, Billie Sue Norris, and brother, Charles Paul Clark. Survivors include sons; Kalope and Coy, daughter, Whitney Weir, brothers, Timmy Clark, John DeMoss, and sisters; Laura Newberry, Johnna Snodgrass, and Kathy Stevens. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Robert Clark Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Tony Winchester
Tony Winchester 69, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in St. Joseph. He was born September 29, 1953 in Bryson City, NC, son of Pauline and Laban Winchester. Tony was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: his sister, Linda Crossetti of St Joseph, and nephew, Laban Howard.
Karen LeAnn Hehn
Karen LeAnn (Wagner) Hehn 78 of St. Joseph, Mo, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at a local health care facility. Per her wishes, Mrs. Hehn has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph, Mo. A local Celebration of Life will be scheduled at...
St. Joseph hosts Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph called all lords and ladies to experience the magic of the first ever Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival this weekend. With four stages of entertainment including whip masters, combat, magicians, and fire juggling, there was no shortage of activities. "I think events like this are so good...
James Edward Ferris
James E. Ferris, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Research Hospital in Kansas City, MO. He was born February 14, 1960 in Huron, KS, son of Donna and James Ferris. James was a roofer, working many years in the area. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was both talented and crafty, and enjoyed making something new with something old. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Brandon Walker, brother, Bobby Ferris and sister, Sharon Goodpasture. Survivors include, son, Kyle Ferris and daughter, Asha Ferris, both of St. Joseph and their mother, Tammy Ferris of Atchison, KS, brothers, Roger and Donnie Ferris, sisters, Debbie Smith, Cindy Coffee and Summer Lane, 5 grandchildren and 1grandchild on the way, who he was looking forward to meeting.
Lucille Nadine Knapp
Lucille Nadine Knapp, 96, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at a local health care facility. She was born September 2, 1926 in St. Joseph, daughter of Georgia and Alex Ratliff Sr.. Lucille worked at Einbenders and later Mead Products. She enjoyed traveling, watching basketball, especially Missouri Western, dancing at the senior center and going to the casino. Lucille was preceded in death by husband, Roy R. Knapp Jr., her parents, daughter, Nancy Kagay, granddaughter, Alicia Kopczynski, brothers, Donald and Robert Ratliff, step-brother, Ronnie Presnell, sisters, Vera Simmons, Shirley Swyhart, Donna George and Mary Hautzenrader. Survivors include, her longtime Companion, Don Jordan, children, Gary (Pam) Knapp of Kansas City, MO, Glenda "Punkin" Sander of Leavenworth, KS, Connie (Joe) Kopczynski of Albuquerque, NM, brother, Alex (Sandra) Ratliff, Jr. of St. Joseph, sister, Loretta (Bob) McCray of St. Joseph, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Betty June Blakely
Betty June Blakely 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born February 9, 1945 in St. Joseph, daughter of Evelyn and David Cox. Betty raised Parrots for many years. She also enjoyed sewing. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, David J. Blakely, her longtime companion, George Hogan, her parents, brothers, David Cox and Dexter Cox, and sisters, Sudie Perman and Carol Archer. Survivors include: son, Eric Oliver of St. Joseph, sisters, Evelyn Muse and Shirley Simmons of St. Joseph, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Loehnig embraces challenges of playing two sports in the same season
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A lot of high school athletes play multiple sports throughout the school year. But one Benton sophomore is playing multiple sports in the same season. “Even for an older girl that would be hard to do, so her being able to organize her schedule enough as a sophomore to go to both just shows how mature she really is,” said Benton Head Coach, Lauryn Doolan.
