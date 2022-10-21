James E. Ferris, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Research Hospital in Kansas City, MO. He was born February 14, 1960 in Huron, KS, son of Donna and James Ferris. James was a roofer, working many years in the area. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was both talented and crafty, and enjoyed making something new with something old. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Brandon Walker, brother, Bobby Ferris and sister, Sharon Goodpasture. Survivors include, son, Kyle Ferris and daughter, Asha Ferris, both of St. Joseph and their mother, Tammy Ferris of Atchison, KS, brothers, Roger and Donnie Ferris, sisters, Debbie Smith, Cindy Coffee and Summer Lane, 5 grandchildren and 1grandchild on the way, who he was looking forward to meeting.

