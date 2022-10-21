Read full article on original website
PennDOT, Keep PA Beautiful, name students chosen for New Young Ambassadors Program
PA (WOLF) — PennDOT and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) announced the slate of Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania for 2022-2023. The program seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging, and empowering young Pennsylvanians to not only keep their communities clean and beautiful but also become ambassadors in their community for a shared vision of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania.
NEPA Scholarship Competition Association Introduces New Titleholders
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Officials from the NEPA Scholarship Competition Association introduced several teens and young adults outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse today , who will be competing against others around the Commonwealth , to become the 20-23 Miss Pennsylvania or Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen. Shakira Unique Jackson,...
Mohegan reveals new name for PA destination: Mohegan Pennsylvania
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Mohegan announced Monday that the first destination to bring gaming to Pennsylvania in 2006 will now be known as Mohegan Pennsylvania. We recently refreshed our corporate name, going from Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to Mohegan. Many of our partners, stakeholders, and valued guests commonly refer to our brand as ‘Mohegan,’ so the new title is a strategic decision that truly encapsulates our capabilities and values. To also create synergy across the Mohegan portfolio, especially as we continue to grow in line with the Mohegan Tribe’s vision, destinations like Mohegan Pennsylvania have also rolled out a rebrand.
Two arrested at Luzerne Co. Red Roof Inn on warrants out of other counties
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people with active arrest warrants in different counties were taken into custody at a hotel in Plains Township on Friday. Plains Township Police Officers say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on SR-315 for a welfare check on a person staying in one of the rooms.
"Wheel Life Experiences" Coming to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport
AVOCA, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A new event is headed to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport tomorrow. "Wheel Life Experiences" aims to give kids of all ages the opportunity to check out different aircraft and other vehicles up close and personal. This family friendly event will be held from...
'The Conjuring' house in Rhode Island makes paranormal activity a popular attraction
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — The new owner of the Rhode Island house made famous in "The Conjuring" movie is coming up on six months at the helm of the paranormal enterprise. There are tours, TV shows, merchandise and an upcoming sold-out Halloween event too. The business of catering to...
The Hazle Township Community Park hosts Fall Festival and Trail of Treats this weekend
HAZLETON,LUZERNE COUNTY. (WOLF) — The Hazle Township Community Park will be holding their Annual Hazle Township Fall Festival and Trail of Treats this weekend. The event combines family fun while interacting with various vendors in the community, that promotes a wide range of diversity. The festival also offers free...
Police investigate assault in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Frackville Barracks and the Shenandoah Borough Police are investigating some sort of an assault that took place around 3 AM Friday. We're told the unidentified male victim was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and said what happened was...
Howl-O-Ween returns to McDade Park
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — Pawsitively for the Animals held their annual Howl-O-Ween pet parade in Scranton today. McDade Park was filled with dogs in and out of costumes. There were contests with prizes held for pets and their owners. There were also raffles, food, and K9 demonstrations. Lisa Young,...
Vaping rally held outside Lackawanna Co. business Friday
Scranton (Lackawanna County) - Clearing up the misconceptions about vaping. That was the goal of a the 'We Vape We Vote' national bus tour, which stopped in front of the Infamous Vape Shop on Pittston Avenue in Scranton Friday afternoon. There message is that vaping is safer than cigarettes and...
Stand-off in Jim Thorpe Sunday night lasts through early Monday morning, ends peacefully
JIM THORPE, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A police stand-off in Jim Thorpe Sunday night ended peacefully around 1 AM Monday morning. Officials say it began around 6 PM when a woman barricaded herself in a home and refused to leave. Police were able to bring the stand-off to a...
Syracuse Mets Second Baseman Travis Blankenhorn attends Schuylkill County Special Olympics
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN,SCHUYLKILL COUNTY.(WOLF) — It was the inaugural hometown hero game for The Special Olympics PA Schuylkill County. Pottsville native and Syracuse Mets Second Baseman Travis Blankenhorn along with Troopers from the Pennsylvania Police attended The Special Olympics Flag Football Game. The group has recently had several notable figures...
Family loses everything in Throop Fire
Throop, Lackawanna Co. — Update 10/24/22: A State Police Fire Marshal has determined that the fire started due to a malfunction of a portable electric heater in the home's attic. One person was sent to the hospital for burns to his feet but has since been released. The home...
Man arrested for attempted burglary of bistro, burglary of apartment in Honesdale
HONESDALE, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — The Wayne County District Attorney announced the arrest of a man from Forest City for his alleged involvement in an attempted burglary at a restaurant and the burglary of an apartment in Honesdale. According to the Honesdale Borough Police Department, 36-year-old Tyler Austin is...
Man with suspended license arrested for involvement in car crash
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was injured and another was taken to jail following a crash in Plains Township Monday morning. According to Plains Township Police, the crash occurred around 9:08 PM on State Route 315 near Jack Williams. Responding officers were told that one person...
Nearly $4,000 in iPhones stolen from Carbon Co. home Friday
Penn Forest Township (Carbon County) - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who stole packages containing thousands of dollars in Apple iPhones from outside a Penn Forest Township home Friday afternoon. According to Troopers from PSP's Fern Ridge Unit, the stolen items include two purple Apple iPhone 14...
Carbon Co. man arrested for allegedly robbing Monroe Co. convenience store
Chestnuthill Township (Monroe County) - Pennsylvania State Police say William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was arrested Saturday for allegedly robbing a Monroe County convenience store on October 13. Troopers alledge Clancy was wearing a clown mask and had a samurai sword on him, when he robbed the Uni Mart on...
One sent to hospital after jumping from third-floor window during Williamsport fire
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A fire in Williamsport Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital after fire officials say they jumped from a third-story window to escape the flames. According to the Williamsport Fire Department, crews from multiple departments responded to a fire in the 2200 block...
Union Co. man facing rape and other charges
White Deer Township (Union County) - Officials at the Milton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit, are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened at a home in White Deer Township back on October 8th. The suspect, Michael Diggan, 31, of New Columbia, has been charged with...
Williamsport Police seeking public's help to help solve homicide in September
Williamsport (Lycoming County) - Williamsport Police are seeking the public's help to find the suspect responsible for shooting and killing Heather Cosick, 41, woman inside her West Fourth Street home back on Wednesday, September 28th. We're told officers were called to the home for reports of loud popping noises and screaming.
