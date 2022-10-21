ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

WOLF

PennDOT, Keep PA Beautiful, name students chosen for New Young Ambassadors Program

PA (WOLF) — PennDOT and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) announced the slate of Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania for 2022-2023. The program seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging, and empowering young Pennsylvanians to not only keep their communities clean and beautiful but also become ambassadors in their community for a shared vision of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

NEPA Scholarship Competition Association Introduces New Titleholders

LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Officials from the NEPA Scholarship Competition Association introduced several teens and young adults outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse today , who will be competing against others around the Commonwealth , to become the 20-23 Miss Pennsylvania or Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen. Shakira Unique Jackson,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Mohegan reveals new name for PA destination: Mohegan Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Mohegan announced Monday that the first destination to bring gaming to Pennsylvania in 2006 will now be known as Mohegan Pennsylvania. We recently refreshed our corporate name, going from Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to Mohegan. Many of our partners, stakeholders, and valued guests commonly refer to our brand as ‘Mohegan,’ so the new title is a strategic decision that truly encapsulates our capabilities and values. To also create synergy across the Mohegan portfolio, especially as we continue to grow in line with the Mohegan Tribe’s vision, destinations like Mohegan Pennsylvania have also rolled out a rebrand.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Police investigate assault in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Frackville Barracks and the Shenandoah Borough Police are investigating some sort of an assault that took place around 3 AM Friday. We're told the unidentified male victim was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and said what happened was...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WOLF

Howl-O-Ween returns to McDade Park

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — Pawsitively for the Animals held their annual Howl-O-Ween pet parade in Scranton today. McDade Park was filled with dogs in and out of costumes. There were contests with prizes held for pets and their owners. There were also raffles, food, and K9 demonstrations. Lisa Young,...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Vaping rally held outside Lackawanna Co. business Friday

Scranton (Lackawanna County) - Clearing up the misconceptions about vaping. That was the goal of a the 'We Vape We Vote' national bus tour, which stopped in front of the Infamous Vape Shop on Pittston Avenue in Scranton Friday afternoon. There message is that vaping is safer than cigarettes and...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Family loses everything in Throop Fire

Throop, Lackawanna Co. — Update 10/24/22: A State Police Fire Marshal has determined that the fire started due to a malfunction of a portable electric heater in the home's attic. One person was sent to the hospital for burns to his feet but has since been released. The home...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man with suspended license arrested for involvement in car crash

PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was injured and another was taken to jail following a crash in Plains Township Monday morning. According to Plains Township Police, the crash occurred around 9:08 PM on State Route 315 near Jack Williams. Responding officers were told that one person...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Nearly $4,000 in iPhones stolen from Carbon Co. home Friday

Penn Forest Township (Carbon County) - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who stole packages containing thousands of dollars in Apple iPhones from outside a Penn Forest Township home Friday afternoon. According to Troopers from PSP's Fern Ridge Unit, the stolen items include two purple Apple iPhone 14...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Union Co. man facing rape and other charges

White Deer Township (Union County) - Officials at the Milton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit, are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened at a home in White Deer Township back on October 8th. The suspect, Michael Diggan, 31, of New Columbia, has been charged with...
NEW COLUMBIA, PA

