'American Idol' Star Willie Spence Has Died At 23 & His Final Video Is So Moving
Willie Spence, the singer who won people’s hearts and made it all the way to the finale of American Idol last year, has reportedly died at the age of 23. Spence was fatally injured in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, Douglas News Now reports. He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Beloved Competitor Makes The Shocking Decision to Drop Out
It’s most memorable year night on Dancing with the Stars! It’s also the halfway point of season 31, which means if you haven’t subscribed yet to Disney+ to watch your favorite pros, then you probably never will. And that’s okay! We watch so you don’t have to. Bring on those unforgettable moments from the past! Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Once she was finally diagnosed with MS in 2018, Blair felt the “beginning of my recovery as a person.” But like a record scratch, Blair followed up her most memorable year with very sad news. After undergoing a recent MRI,...
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Miranda Lambert Admits Husband Brendan McLoughlin Gives Her 'Notes' About Her Shows: 'He Can Be Harsh Sometimes'
Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, isn't afraid to voice his opinion once in a while!. "He's been awesome. It's so nice to have someone so supportive stand by your side," she gushed, adding that her man also "gives his notes," especially when it comes to her Las Vegas residency. "We've...
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’
Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single
Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know
Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life
With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes
Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle says all-star Skynyrd tribute album is in the works
This month marks the 45th anniversary of the 1977 plane crash that killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant and two other band members. The group’s former drummer, Artimus Pyle, says he’s now putting together a star-studded tribute album to commemorate the tragedy. Pyle, who survived the accident,...
How Much Does Blake Shelton Get Paid for 'The Voice'? Here's What to Know
NBC’s critically acclaimed music competition show The Voice returned to the small screen for Season 22 in September. The series sees a host of talented contestants battle it out with the help of their celebrity mentors. But in the end, only one can win the $100,000 grand prize. Article...
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Inside American Pickers star Mike Wolfe’s business empire after network stops airing new episodes
AMERICAN Pickers star Mike Wolfe has a business empire featuring real estate, antique stores and more after the network stopped airing new episodes. Mike, 58, has starred on American Pickers since the premiere season in 2010. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal that through the years, Mike has opened a...
Gwen Stefani & Ex Gavin Rossdale Seen In Rare Photo Together At Son Apollo’s Football Game
Gwen Stefani, 53, and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, had a family Sunday on Oct. 16 to support their youngest son, Apollo, 8, during his flag football game. Of course, the “Rich Girl” songstress showed up in absolute style with green paint-splattered jeans, a white undershirt with a long sleeve crop top layered over it, and her signature bold red lip. She completed the look with multiple accessories, including an army trucker hat with a Wienerschnitzel logo on the front, round sunglasses, and burgundy nails to match her lipstick. Gwen also showed up in full mom style, as she carried a folding lawn chair with her to the sporting event.
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
