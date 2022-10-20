ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch MLB Playoffs

By FTW Staff
 4 days ago
The New York Yankees will meet the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday night from Minute Maid Park.

The Yankees will look to bounce back and even up the series at 1-1 with a win tonight after falling to the Stros last night 4-2. Meanwhile, the Astros will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead with a win tonight before heading to the Bronx for Game 3 on Saturday.

We have you covered throughout the MLB Playoffs, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

  • When: Thursday, October 20
  • Time: 7:37 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: MLB Network (Spanish Broadcast)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the MLB Playoffs this year

fuboTV has national MLB coverage with ESPN, FOX, FS1, and MLB Network plus regional sports networks for local in-market subscribers including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners.

*Regional Restrictions apply*

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

New York Yankees (+120) vs. Houston Astros (-150)

O/U: 6.5

