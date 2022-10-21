Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kezi.com
Oregon Humane Society opens Community Veterinary Hospital
Portland, Ore.– For pet-owners who are having a tough time booking a vet appointment, there's a new solution. The Oregon Humane Society is finalizing construction on the largest expansion of programs and services in its 154-year history. The project, called New Road Ahead, began in March 2021 and includes...
Portland business owners anxiously await results of mayor’s plan to address homelessness
PORTLAND, Ore. — Empty buildings and for lease signs are on nearly every corner of downtown Portland. Some describe it as a slow deterioration, one of the many side effects of the city’s homeless crisis. “It's going to be a very long process to recover from this,” said...
Portland mayor admits that squalor and crime have turned the city into a 'vortex of misery' - and announces new plan to BAN unsanctioned homeless encampments plaguing local streets
The mayor of Portland has announced plans to shut down any unsanctioned homeless camps in the city - as a high number of squalid shanty towns and rising crime continues to plague the area. Mayor Ted Wheeler held a video press conference Friday in which he called Portland's homeless problem...
Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs
Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
Blind and visually impaired youth in Portland area participate in skateboarding clinic
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dan Mancina's love for skateboarding started at a young age. He wanted to turn his passion for the sport into a career, but by 23 years old, an eye disease took his sight and cut short his dream. Mancina said he struggled to come to term...
'This is heartbreaking for us': DoveLewis animal hospital in Portland reducing ER hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Options for 24/7 emergency pet care just got a lot slimmer in Portland. DoveLewis, one of the nation's largest emergency animal hospitals, located in Northwest Portland, has reduced its ER walk-in hours. After pushing through the pandemic — and keeping the emergency room open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — Ron Morgan, president and CEO of the company, said he expected this day might come.
Churches show support for controversial Peace Trail Village
Seventy people from five churches gather for prayer walk to support transitional housing project On Oct. 9, nearly 70 people from five local churches gathered for a prayer walk in support of Peace Trail Village, a planned transitional housing project that has delighted some residents and angered others. The village — consisting of eight 300-square-foot cottages, a community space and a laundry facility — will be built on North Valley Friends Church (NVFC) property and provide temporary housing for houseless people in the community. Providence Newberg will offer guests individualized wrap-around care and, once they're ready, help them find...
Officials: Oregon deputy stabs patient at ER in struggle for gun
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Washington County Sheriff's deputy stabbed a male patient multiple times after he tried to take the officer's firearm, officials said Monday. The deputy was at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center's Emergency Department with the patient, who was being admitted on a civil hold, when the patient charged the deputy at about 3 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
Injustice: An investigation into Oregon's broken public defender system
To better understand the statewide crisis, KGW heard from three people directly impacted by the shortage of public defenders. Oregon’s public defender system is broken. There aren’t enough lawyers. The crisis has left roughly 1,300 low-income criminal defendants statewide without legal representation — including more than a dozen...
KATU.com
Students at Lake Oswego high school plan walkout in support of Oregon gun control measure
Students at Lake Oswego High School are set to lead a walkout against gun violence after a student was shot outside Jefferson High School in Portland. Those taking part in the planned walkout say they hope to encourage people to vote in support of Measure 114, which is on the November ballot.
I ate in Amtrak's dining car for the first time. The food was only OK, but the overall experience made me excited to come back.
Booking a sleeping-car roomette meant both of my dining-car meals — a lunch and a three-course dinner — were included in the price of my train ticket.
Non-native American bullfrog needs to be booted out of backyard pond. Here’s how: Ask an expert
As fall continues with some sunny weather, gardening is still on our radar. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Many Oregon school districts launch plans to boost 3rd graders critically behind in reading, while some stay the course
Confronted with evidence that huge shares of elementary pupils read significantly below grade level after years of pandemic-impacted schooling, Portland-area school districts are mounting varied approaches to boost literacy in the earliest grades, The Oregonian/OregonLive has found. An overwhelming number of Oregon’s third-graders, including more than half of Black and...
Significant layoffs ahead for Portland public company
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland-based Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA) is laying off roughly 3% of its workforce, or 280 people, the company confirmed to the Business Journal. The company hasn’t indicated where the roles are being cut but said it primarily affects its “central teams.”. The cuts were first...
‘It’s a vital resource’: Homeless youth in SW Portland fear impending sweep will cut them off from nearby services
PORTLAND, Ore. — The tents lining Southwest 13th Avenue between Main and Salmon streets make up one of Portland’s perennial homeless camps. Hundreds of people drive past it every day. However, there’s something that stands out about those living in these particular tents: everyone is under the age of 25.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
kykn.com
Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village
As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
Street Lives: Homeless in the rain
Newly houseless, Dan Jack, 67, finds shelter from the first rain of the season under a Portland sidewalk tree. When the rain returns to Portland, homeless people pivot. They zip up their tent doors or move under awnings and bridges. They look for rain gear and dryers that still take quarters. They fold up their camp chairs and look for places that will let them sit inside. Dan Jack, 67, was a home improvement installer for most of his life, mostly doors, windows and awnings, he said. On Friday, Oct. 21, the first day of rain after what felt...
Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
KGW
Portland, OR
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0